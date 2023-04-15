The essential articles to read if you are moving to Vienna

Advertisement

Are you planning a move to Vienna, the Austrian capital? Whether you're relocating for work, study, or simply to immerse yourself in the rich culture and history of this stunning city, being well-prepared is key.

To help you easily navigate your new life in Vienna, we have curated a list of essential articles to read. From practical advice on finding accommodation and navigating public transportation to in-depth information on Austrian customs and culture, these articles will be your go-to resource for settling into your new home.

Before you embark on this exciting journey, here are some of our must-read articles for immigrants moving to Vienna.

The basics

First, here are some crucial reads:

Finding accommodation in Vienna

The good news is that the Austrian capital is relatively affordable when it comes to rent, especially when compared to other (western) European cities. The bad news is that the rental and property markets are competitive, and finding a place to live, especially as a newcomer, could be difficult.

Here are some articles that will help you out:

Still trying to figure out where to live? These articles will help you understand the different districts in Vienna:

You can read all our articles about renting HERE. And about property in Austria HERE.

Advertisement

Cost of living

Vienna is known for having an affordable cost of living, but how much does it actually cost residents to live there? Here’s how much you need to earn to cover the basics in Vienna.

If you are looking to save some money, here are some articles that will help you:

You can read all our articles on the cost of living HERE.

Permits and bureaucracy

Visas and residence permits are a federal jurisdiction, so the rules are the same for the entire country. You can find some articles to help you navigate the complicated Austrian bureaucracy here:

You can read more about residency permits HERE.

And here are some particulars of the Viennese citizenship and immigration office, the MA 35:

Advertisement

Healthcare and education

Two other major concerns when moving to a new country is understanding how the health and education systems work. Here are some articles to help you learn about Austria's systems.

You can read all the health articles HERE.

Advertisement

Other important articles

Whether you want to know more about taxes, tourism, owning a pet or other issues, these articles about life in Austria and Vienna can help.

Did we miss anything or do you have any questions about moving to Vienna? Leave it in the comments or send us a message at [email protected]