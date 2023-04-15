The essential articles to read if you are moving to Vienna
Moving to a new country can be challenging, but if you are coming to the Austrian capital Vienna, here are some The Local articles that can help you get settled.
Are you planning a move to Vienna, the Austrian capital? Whether you're relocating for work, study, or simply to immerse yourself in the rich culture and history of this stunning city, being well-prepared is key.
To help you easily navigate your new life in Vienna, we have curated a list of essential articles to read. From practical advice on finding accommodation and navigating public transportation to in-depth information on Austrian customs and culture, these articles will be your go-to resource for settling into your new home.
Before you embark on this exciting journey, here are some of our must-read articles for immigrants moving to Vienna.
The basics
First, here are some crucial reads:
- Nine things you need to know when relocating to Vienna
- The downsides of Vienna you should be aware of before moving there
- Ten essential apps to download for living in Vienna
- Five books to read to understand Austria
- One day in Vienna: How to spend 24 hours in the Austrian capital
- Nine mistakes everyone makes when they first move to Austria
Finding accommodation in Vienna
The good news is that the Austrian capital is relatively affordable when it comes to rent, especially when compared to other (western) European cities. The bad news is that the rental and property markets are competitive, and finding a place to live, especially as a newcomer, could be difficult.
Here are some articles that will help you out:
- EXPLAINED: Which documents do you need to rent a flat in Austria?
- Altbau vs Neubau: What’s the difference and which should I rent in Austria?
- How to find out if you are paying too much rent in Vienna
- Renting in Austria: The vocab you need to understand apartment ads
- Renting in Austria: How to find a furnished apartment
- Tenant or landlord: Who pays which costs in Austria?
- EXPLAINED: Five common apartment scams in Austria
Still trying to figure out where to live? These articles will help you understand the different districts in Vienna:
- REVEALED: The best and worst neighbourhoods to live in Vienna (as voted for by you)
- REVEALED: The best districts to live in Vienna
- IN NUMBERS: The Vienna districts where most foreigners live
You can read all our articles about renting HERE. And about property in Austria HERE.
Cost of living
Vienna is known for having an affordable cost of living, but how much does it actually cost residents to live there? Here’s how much you need to earn to cover the basics in Vienna.
If you are looking to save some money, here are some articles that will help you:
- 365 Ticket: Everything you need to know about Vienna’s cheap annual metro pass
- What is Austria's JÖ Karte and how can you save money with it?
- Eight ways to save money living in Vienna
- Here are over 20 things you can do in Vienna for free
You can read all our articles on the cost of living HERE.
Permits and bureaucracy
Visas and residence permits are a federal jurisdiction, so the rules are the same for the entire country. You can find some articles to help you navigate the complicated Austrian bureaucracy here:
- What are the common reasons why a residence permit is denied in Austria?
- How much money do non-EU citizens need to move to Austria in 2023?
- How Austria is making it easier for non-EU workers to get residence permits
- EXPLAINED: How to apply for a residency permit in Austria
- Visas and residency permits: How to move to Austria and stay long-term
You can read more about residency permits HERE.
And here are some particulars of the Viennese citizenship and immigration office, the MA 35:
- New appointment dates: How Vienna’s MA 35 is speeding up citizenship and immigration requests
- 'Bring everything you have': Key tips for dealing with Vienna's immigration office MA 35
- 'Insensitive and inefficient': Your verdict on Vienna's immigration office MA 35
Healthcare and education
Two other major concerns when moving to a new country is understanding how the health and education systems work. Here are some articles to help you learn about Austria's systems.
- Everything foreigners need to know about the Austrian healthcare system
- EXPLAINED: How the Austrian healthcare system works
- Six things to know about visiting a doctor in Austria
- What is Austria's e-card and what do you need to know about it?
- Four things foreigners in Austria need to know about the education system
- 'Explore all options': How can parents in Austria choose the right school?
You can read all the health articles HERE.
Other important articles
Whether you want to know more about taxes, tourism, owning a pet or other issues, these articles about life in Austria and Vienna can help.
- EXPLAINED: Everything you need to know about owning a pet in Austria
- EXPLAINED: What you need to know about parental leave in Austria
- Verdict: Nine things to know before dating an Austrian
- How much do you need to earn for a good life in Austria?
- Six official websites to know if you’re planning to work in Austria
- Explained: How to understand your payslip in Austria
- The best commuter towns if you work in Vienna
- EXPLAINED: Everything you need to know about retiring in Austria
- How to dispose of unwanted furniture or whitegoods in Vienna legally
- Discover Austria: Five beautiful hikes and destinations south of Vienna
- The best spots to recharge on the weekend in Vienna
Did we miss anything or do you have any questions about moving to Vienna? Leave it in the comments or send us a message at [email protected]
