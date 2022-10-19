For members
MOVING TO AUSTRIA
‘Bring everything you have’: Key tips for dealing with Vienna’s immigration office MA 35
International residents of Vienna need the city's infamous MA 35, an immigration office known for delays and mistakes. However, there are some tips to make your visit more productive (and they don't necessarily involve moving away).
Published: 19 October 2022 15:57 CEST
Vienna attracts many immigrants with its high quality of live, but the immigration office leaves much to be desired. (Photo by Anton on Unsplash)
For members
VISAS
‘Insensitive and inefficient’: Your verdict on Vienna’s immigration office MA 35
International residents in Austria have spelled out a long list of complaints about the infamous MA35 immigration office in Vienna, although there were many who appreciated the service.
Published: 10 October 2022 16:17 CEST
Updated: 15 October 2022 09:27 CEST
Updated: 15 October 2022 09:27 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments