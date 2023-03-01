How much money do non-EU citizens need to move to Austria in 2023?

Since Brexit came into force on January 1st, 2021, UK nationals have had to deal with bureaucracy and requirements that other nationalities have been going through for decades. Non-EU citizens, including Americans, Britons, South Africans and Australians, need a residence permit to live long-term in Austria, which is not easy.

It is harder to land a job or set oneself up as self-employed in Austria as a non-EU national, and the requirements for residency are more demanding than for Britons who registered as residents before 2021 and are protected under the Withdrawal Agreement.

In most cases, you must prove that you have a connection (a job, or a spouse, for example) with Austria to get your permit. Additionally, you must show that you can support yourself while living in Austria, which is why the country sets up a "reference rate" every year.

How much money do I have to have to be able to move to Austria?

According to the Austrian migration site, you have to have a "fixed and regular personal income enabling you to cover your living costs without resorting to welfare from local authorities". At the time of application, the regular monthly income (or contractual salary, in case you are moving for a job) must be equal to the reference rate Ausgleichszulagenrichtsatz.

As of January 1st, 2023, that amount is:

For individuals: € 1,110.26

For couples: € 1,751.56

Additionally, for each child: € 171.31

Social benefits you might be entitled to after your residence permit has been granted (such as welfare benefits, for example) are not factored in.



These amounts are valid as general requirements for a residence title. However, certain permits have higher standards, such as the "gainful employment excepted" that is valid for pensioners or financially independent individuals. In these cases, the monthly income has to be:

For individuals: € 2,220.52

For couples: € 3,503.12

Additionally, for each child: € 242.62

So, if you plan on retiring in Austria, this is what your regular monthly income should be - even if it comes from foreign pensions, profits from enterprises abroad, income from assets, savings, or company shares.

What else do I need?

If you are applying for a residence permit, you will also need to show health insurance coverage which provides benefits in Austria and covers all risks. If you are employed in Austria, you will be insured in the public social insurance system (for example, ÖGK), and that coverage is sufficient.

Some permits require that you provide "evidence of a legal title to locally customary accommodation considered adequate for your family size", such as a lease contract. If you don't have to provide that (which is the case for the RWR card or student visas), then the monthly costs for the accommodation will need to be considered when calculating adequate means of subsistence.

Finally, you need to prove that you are "no threat to public order or security" when applying for a permit, typically by providing a criminal record.

What about after I move?

Once you move, there are several other expenses that you'll need to consider. However, renting and healthcare are usually the main big ones in Austria.

Despite rising inflation, prices are still not as high as in other European capitals, and public services work well, so you likely won't need to own a car if you live in the major cities. Additionally, childcare is free or cheap, and public schools are also good (and free).Austrians enjoy nature and culture, and there are plenty of leisure activities that are free or very affordable. You can read more about how much money you need to live in Vienna HERE.