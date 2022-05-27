For members
Discover Austria: Five beautiful hikes and destinations south of Vienna
Looking to get away from the busy capital for a weekend or even a day trip? Here are five places you can visit in a few hours (or less) from Vienna.
Published: 27 May 2022 09:47 CEST
The Viennese Alps are a great day trip from the Austrian capital (Photo by Daniela Turcanu on Unsplash)
EXPLAINED: Will Austria ban horse-drawn carriages?
Vienna's Fiaker - the horse-drawn carriages seen across the city's streets for centuries - are popular with tourists, but animal rights advocates say the practice is cruel, particularly as temperatures rise.
Published: 17 May 2022 12:29 CEST
