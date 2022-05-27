Read news from:
Austria
Discover Austria: Five beautiful hikes and destinations south of Vienna

Looking to get away from the busy capital for a weekend or even a day trip? Here are five places you can visit in a few hours (or less) from Vienna.

Published: 27 May 2022 09:47 CEST
The Viennese Alps are a great day trip from the Austrian capital (Photo by Daniela Turcanu on Unsplash)

Austria is known for its beauty: both natural and architectural. Vienna is a perfect example of the mix between beautiful parks, lakes and rivers and the imperial buildings that are simply jaw-dropping.

But there is much to be seen around the Habsburg capital, and especially for those who live in Vienna, an escapade for a weekend or just a few hours can be the perfect small vacation. And an opportunity to get to know more about Austria and its quaint little towns.

READ ALSO: One day in Vienna: How to spend 24 hours in the Austrian capital

These are five places just a short ride south of Vienna that you should definitely visit.

A boat seen sailing near Neusiedl am See. Photo by Dimitry Anikin on Unsplash

Lake Neusiedl

Take advantage of the warm weather and sunny days to visit Neusiedler See, or lake Neusiedl, also known as the Sea of the Viennese.

The lake is huge at 315 square meters of surface area, and it reaches the border with Hungary. The Austrian side is particularly packed in the summer months, as Vienna residents flock to the See to enjoy swimming and water sports.

READ ALSO: The best lakes and swimming spots in Austria

The region is also a protected wildlife habitat and offers attractive sightseeing opportunities just about an hour’s drive from Vienna. It is also surrounded by quaint villages and towns, like Rust, Austria’s smallest statutory city, and the picturesque ​​Podersdorf am See.

Skywalk viewing terrace Hohe Wand Nature Park (photo: ©Wiener Alpen/Franz Zwickl)

Schneeberg and Hohe Wand

Mountains can also be found outside of Tyrol and Salzburg, and Schneeberg (literally snow mountain in German) is the perfect example.

At over 2,000 meters, it is the highest mountain in Lower Austria and just under two hours drive from Vienna. The Schneebergbahn can drive those who do not want to climb most of the way up the mountain, where there are several huts with local food and drinks.

READ ALSO: Discover Austria: Six off-the-beaten-track towns to visit

On the way to Schneeberg, there is also the Hohe Wand, a municipality with four quaint villages and countless hiking trails.

The Nature Park has beautiful viewing points and some surprising attractions, including a petting zoo for kids (and grown-ups), a hike with llamas and alpacas and even paragliding for those who want an even more unique view.

The Laxenburg castles in Austria (Photo by Daniela Turcanu on Unsplash)

Laxenburg Castle Park

Just a 45-minute ride with public transport can take you to Laxenburg, a market town in the district of Mödling, where the Habsburg imperial family enjoyed their summers – and now you can too. The region is known for its castles and castle-side lakes. All very instagrammable, but most of all: very enjoyable, especially on warm sunny days.

The breathtaking view in Semmering, Lower Austria (©Niederösterreich-Werbung/ Michael Liebert)

Semmering

Together with Schneeberg, Semmering is one of the most famous mountains around Vienna and a destination all year long. It is easily accessible in under an hour-and-a-half with public transport or a car.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How to not be ‘bumped’ from an overcrowded Austrian train

There is no shortage of entertainment options, including hikes, tours, viewing points, and cute places to eat and drink. The short walk to the 20-Schilling Blick, where you can see the train tracks (and the train, of course), is a great day trip.

Feeling like something further?

Austria is well connected by an extensive train network. You can easily go to different destinations, even if just for the day. A train ride from Vienna to Salzburg, for example, takes less than three hours – from downtown to downtown.

READ ALSO: How to explore the Austrian mountains in the summer like a local

Several trains go back and forth Vienna-Salzburg on weekends, and tickets can start at € 30 (one way). Night trains can also take you even further. Here you can see ten destinations by direct night train from Vienna.

TOURISM

EXPLAINED: Will Austria ban horse-drawn carriages?

Vienna's Fiaker - the horse-drawn carriages seen across the city's streets for centuries - are popular with tourists, but animal rights advocates say the practice is cruel, particularly as temperatures rise.

Published: 17 May 2022 12:29 CEST
The image of two horses carrying a carriage full of tourists mesmerised by beautiful Austrian sights is quite a common one, particularly in Vienna.

The Fiaker, which is the Austrian name (borrowed from French) for the set of two horses, plus a carriage and coachman, are quite popular and represent an important part of Viennese history.

The first license for a Fiaker was granted in the capital around 1700. They rose in popularity before the advent of cars in the 1900s.

“They are just as much a part of Vienna as St. Stephen’s Cathedral and the Giant Ferris Wheel: the fiakers”, according to the Vienna Tourist Board.

READ ALSO: One day in Vienna: How to spend 24 hours in the Austrian capital

Now, though, the symbol for the capital has become the target of controversy. For years, animal rights groups have protested against the overworking of the animals, the stressful conditions for the horses on busy Viennese roads and the extreme heat they face in summer. 

What are the main issues raised?

For years now, several animal rights groups have protested against exploiting the animals for touristic purposes.

By Vienna regulations, the horses need to be out of the streets once temperatures reach 35C. Many groups ask for the limit to be at least 30C instead.

Additionally, the temperature base is measured at the stables, in the mostly shaded areas from where the animals leave every morning to work in Vienna’s first district, where the blazing sun and scorching pavements could make temperatures higher by several degrees.

READ ALSO: Why Vienna is a haven for wild animals – and where you can find them

Another issue raised by groups is that the fiaker no longer fits in a busy 21st-century capital – with its busy roads and loud cars. They claim that walking among the many vehicles and tourists of the first district is unnecessarily stressful for the horses.

A traditional Fiaker in the Viennese first district. (photo: Amanda Previdelli / The Local)

What do the fiaker associations say?

Many representatives of the organisations reiterate that the animals are well-cared for and used to the heat.

A spokeswoman for the carriage companies asks for a round table with politicians as debates heat up, ORF reported. The veterinarian Isabella Copar, who works for two Fiaker farms, says there is no basis for the 30C regulation.

“I don’t understand that politicians make a judgment on animal welfare, even though they have no idea about the animals”, she told the broadcaster.

READ ALSO: How to explore the Austrian mountains in the summer like a local

Copar mentions a 2008 study by the Veterinary school of the University of Vienna saying that after nearly 400 measurements on the animals, not a single case of “heat stress” was found.

As for the infamous cases when horses have collapsed in the streets of Vienna during particularly hot days, she states that the collapses are usually due to a horse disease.

It was never possible to establish a connection with the heat. “If this happens in the stable, no one is interested,” the veterinarian said.

What is next?

The latest news in the controversy is a major one. The Health Minister, who is also Animal Protection Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens), has stated he would “welcome” a debate about a Fiaker ban.

“You should think about it, really for animal welfare reasons, whether you should expose a horse to this stress.

According to the minister, there is a question also as to whether the use of the carriages fits in the context of a large city at all. “I think that’s a bit outdated”, he said.

READ ALSO: Austria bans ‘senseless’ killing of chicks with new animal welfare rules

There is a particular tug of war between the City and the Federal Government regarding whose responsibility it is to act on a possible ban or even tighten the rules.

Both authorities are set to talk about the issue in June. They are set to also speak with the Fiaker associations.

Vienna is unlikely to see a total ban as early as that. Still, a 30C temperature limit after which the horses would need to be sent back to stables could be heading to the capital.

