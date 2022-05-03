Read news from:
How to explore the Austrian mountains in the summer like a local

The Alps is a nature-lovers playground - and not just during the winter months. Here are some top tips about how to make the most of the Austrian mountains in the summer.

Published: 4 May 2022 13:08 CEST
How to explore the Austrian mountains in the summer like a local
Exploring the Austrian Alps can be even better in the summer. (Photo by Robert Pügner / Pexels).

Most people think about visiting the Austrian Alps in the winter for adventures in the snow, but summertime in the mountains is just as fun.

In fact, The Local’s Hayley Maguire – a Tyrol resident – argues that life in the mountains is even better in the summer with plenty of warm weather to enjoy the great outdoors.

So for anyone planning a trip to the Austrian Alps this spring and summer, here’s how to make the most of it. 

Discover wildlife

When exploring the Alps in Austria you are never far from wildlife like deer, mountains goats and eagles, but they often like to hide away from people.

Instead, Toni Krainz, originally from Ireland, recommends visiting a wildlife park, like the Wildpark in Aurach, Tyrol. 

Toni, who lives in St Johann in Tyrol, said: “I always take people to the Wildpark to see the deer and other animals, especially when there are kids visiting. People always love visiting the park – it’s so beautiful there.”

The Wildpark has more than 200 species of animals, including deer, lynx, wild boar and marmots, as well as panoramic views across the Kitzbühel Alps.

Ticket prices for 2022 are €9.50 for people aged 14-plus and €6 for children. Entry is free for children up to the age of five.

Embrace competitive golf

Like in most countries, golf is an expensive hobby in Austria, but there is a way to get involved without it costing a fortune.

Cara Saunders, originally from Scotland but now a resident in Tyrol, recommends anyone interested in playing golf to sign up to the Strawberry Tour.

The Strawberry Tour is a type of membership that allows people to play at various golf courses across the alps by only paying the tournament fee, instead of the green fee (price of entry to the course).

The cost of the tour card is €49 and grants entry to around 800 tournaments in Austria. Both beginners and more advanced players can join.

Go hiking

For people that love to explore the mountains by foot, the Austrian Alps is the place to go.

A top recommendation is the Salzburger Almenweg, which was labelled as the best hut-to-hut walk in Austria by Lonely Planet. This hike is around 350km and takes approximately one month to complete all 31 stages. Scenes from The Sound of Music were also filmed in the area giving hikers a chance to reenact the famous scene of Maria skipping through the meadows.

Another long distance hike is the Adlerweg (Eagle’s Trail) that can take up to four weeks to complete. The trail traverses classic alpine landscapes from St Johann to St Anton am Arlberg. The best time to hike this route is between June and September when the trails are snow-free and the huts are open.

For a day hike, Clare Woolner, from Manchester in the UK, recommends a trail from Zell am See to Saalbach, called the Pinzgauer Spaziergang Trail. The 17km route takes hikers across the top of the Schmittenhöhe at 2,081 metres above sea level, with the option to reach the start and end points with a gondola.

Then there is Vorarlberg – Austria’s most western province and least explored region. It’s also home to the Radsattel Circuit, a day hike in the Silvretta Alps of moderate difficulty. This hike is not for the faint hearted with its steep, zigzagging ascents, but it’s a chance to explore a part of Austria that is still quite wild.

St Johann resident Emma Barr recommends anyone in the Kufstein or Kitzbühel districts of Tyrol to take advantage of the free KaiserJet bus service that transports people to the start or end point of hiking trails.

Emma said: “You can walk across the top of the mountains from Ellmau to Söll and then get the KaiserJet bus back to Ellmau. It’s a stunning walk.”

The KaiserJet connects the Tyrolean villages of Ellmau, Going, Scheffau and Söll with cable car stations, lakes and the Kaiserbad – a fitness centre with an open air pool. The summer KaiserJet service runs from mid-May to the end of October.

Cool off by swimming 

It’s easy to enjoy outdoor swimming in the Alps during the summer months as many towns have public outdoor pools. Unfortunately, there is almost always an entry fee to pay but most operators also offer season passes, as well as day, week and monthly tickets to help save money.

But if swimming in a public pool is not your thing, then consider heading to an alpine lake for a refreshing dip in one of the many natural lakes in the Austrian mountains.

For a breathtaking bathing spot visit Hintersteinersee in the Wilder Kaiser National Park in Tyrol. The crystal clear water is freezing (it was created in the last ice age) but on a hot day it’s a great way to cool off and be surrounded by nature.

For a family-friendly day at the lake, head to the Schwarzsee in Kitzbühel. This is the warmest moor lake in Tyrol and is packed with visitors during the peak summer months of July and August. Families especially like this lake for the water slides and children’s play area. There is also a section without facilities that is free to enter and is known locally as “the wild side”.

Visit mountain huts

Having lunch at a mountain hut is a must-do when exploring the alps. 

Some huts can only be reached by foot, like the rustic Gruttenhütte in the Wilder Kaiser mountains that sits at 1620 metres in the Kaisergebirge in Ellmau, Tyrol.

Whereas others, like the Pritzhütte on the Katschberg in Salzburgerland can also be reached by horse and carriage for a romantic alternative to hiking.

Then there is the Schiestlhaus, which sits at 2154m in the Hochschwab mountain range in Upper Austria. These mountains are easily accessible for people living in Vienna and there is even accommodation at the hut for people that want to stay overnight.

Top tip: always book ahead if planning to stay at a mountain hut during July and August.

Get on your (mountain) bike

Anyone interested in downhill mountain biking should make their way to Leogang in the province of Salzburg.

Leogang has gained a reputation for being the mecca of downhill biking in Austria and the resort boasts 80km of world-class trails and facilities at the aptly-named Epic Bikepark

Leogang is also host to the UCI World Championship and World Cup line “Speedster”, as well as an annual bike festival.

But if you’re new to downhill biking and a sprawling park is too intimidating, then check out the OD Trails in Oberndorf in Tyrol for a more beginner-friendly option.

VIENNA

Why Vienna is a haven for wild animals – and where you can find them

Despite being Austria's capital and by far its largest city, Vienna retained much of its green areas. The wildlife appreciates it.

Published: 25 April 2022 11:18 CEST
Updated: 30 April 2022 10:44 CEST
Why Vienna is a haven for wild animals - and where you can find them

Vienna is Austria’s capital and one of the five most populous cities in the European Union. Still, one of the reasons why it often tops quality of life lists is how green it is.

Vienna is definitely one of the best cities to live not only for humans but also for wild animals.

Though Vienna is home to the world’s oldest zoo, Schönbrunn Zoo, it is possible to find wild animals all over the city. There are hundreds of sightings of foxes, hedgehogs, deer, and much other unique wildlife literally walking on the Viennese streets – but particularly in the capital’s parks and green areas.

Here are five of the most common wild animals in the city – and a few places where they can be found.

Foxes

Foxes are a particularly beloved wild animal, and even though they are nocturnal and shy, many Viennese have already seen one or two striding by in the city.

They can be spotted in parks, including Schönbrunn, but also sometimes on the city streets and private gardens. A few use basements as breeding sites, and entire families have even been (adorably) caught on camera.

Wild boar

The wild boars are also timid but primarily diurnal animals. They are more common in lowlands and floodplain areas and can be spotted in a few Viennese parks, including the Vienna Woods.

Boars are generally harmless, but if threatened, especially when they have offspring, they could become dangerous. Therefore, hikers are asked to be particularly careful during the spring months, when boars care for their newborns, and always walk with dogs on leashes.

Deer

Deers are also very lovable and shy diurnal animals.

They can be seen in the wild in many parks in Vienna, including Prater and Lobau. One place to see them almost guaranteed is Lainzer Tiergarten, where they are in a protected and fenced environment. They also famously stroll through Vienna’s Central Cemetery.

Beaver

Beavers are busy animals living close to water areas. They are not as common in Vienna but have been seen in some areas of the Danube – though their constructions are more easily spotted. According to Vienna’s Tourist Information, there are 200 beavers in the Lobau.

Bunnies

Rabbits, hares, and snow bunnies are very common in Vienna as well, but the fast animals are not so easy to spot. They are more commonly seen by dusk, and in large fields, like Marchfeldkanau or on the capital’s outskirts.

Other popular animals

Many species of small mammals can be found even in regular Viennese streets.

Squirrels, of course, are easy to spot, especially in parks like Stadtpark or even small neighbourhood parks.

The nocturnal hedgehogs are also very popular in Vienna and can be seen even on busy streets at night – just watch the green areas carefully.

Just like hedgehogs, bats can also be observed on the Vienna nights, almost everywhere where there are trees (so, almost anywhere in Vienna). However, there are no blood-sucking bats in Europe, and these Viennese inhabitants eat almost exclusively insects.

Vienna is also host to dozens of bird species (including woodpeckers, and you can hear them in the city), countless bugs, and numerous plant species. Different species of ducks are also very popular and common in parks with bodies of water, including Danube parks and Stadtpark.

Though all these animals can seem quite cute and even harmless, wild animals should never be approached; they should never be fed. For their own good, they must keep a dose of fear from humans to keep them from approaching people, their pets, and their trash.

If you see a wild animal, in most cases, you should leave it alone and not approach it. However, if necessary, you can also get advice and help by calling Vienna’s wildlife service, especially if you see an injured or distressed wild animal.

The number is +43 1 4000-49090, and they are available daily (including weekends and public holidays) from 7:30am to 10pm.

Outside these hours, you can contact the wildlife service in acute emergencies via the permanent technical assistance of the city of Vienna, telephone: +43 1 4000-8280.

You can also find more information about Wildlife in Vienna at the Stadt Wien website.

Useful vocabulary (and proof that the German language is fantastic)

Fox – Fuchs
Wild boar – Wildschwein (Schwein also means pig)
Deer – Reh
Beaver – Biber
Wild bunny – Wildkaninchen
Squirrel – Eichhörnchen (and one of the best German tongue-twisters)
Hedgehog – Igel
Bat – Fledermaus (this literally translates to flying mouse)

