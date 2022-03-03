Seven things that might surprise you when travelling in Austria

Everyone has preconceptions before visiting a country for the first time, but there are often a few surprises in store along the way.

Here are seven things that you might not expect when travelling in Austria.

Most people speak dialect

Austria is officially classed as a German-speaking country, but the reality is most Austrians speak a dialect. In fact, every region has its own dialect and, in some places, it can even vary from district to district.

The most common dialect in Austria is Austro-Bavarian, which is spoken by seven million people. However, the dialect is then broken down even further with variations in Upper Austria and Vienna.

In the west of the country, the predominant dialect is Alemannic, which originates from Switzerland.

The inhabitants of Vorarlberg and the west of Tyrol typically speak a form of Alemannic dialect, although there are also variations between districts.

This can cause confusion for newcomers hoping to practice their German skills but it can also be an opportunity to learn a few dialect words and phrases while exploring the country.

And if you have trouble communicating, many people in Austria speak English – especially in the larger cities and in tourist areas.

World-class drinking water

Austria has excellent tap water and is considered among the best in the world for purity and taste. This means it’s easy to refill water bottles from the tap and there is little need to buy bottled water.

But what makes Austrian water so good?

About half of Austria’s water supply is collected from alpine springs, while the other half is pumped up from natural aquifers, according to the Federal Environmental Agency.

Alpine springs are filled by rain and snow that trickle down through the alpine soil. The water is filtered and cleaned along the way, as particles or bacteria get trapped, and the soil adds minerals like calcium, magnesium and potassium.

In the case of Vienna, almost all of the drinking water comes from springs in the Lower-Austrian Styrian Alps.

The water reaches the capital without the use of pumps, and flows from the mountain range southwest of Vienna along the natural drop in altitude into the city’s reservoirs.

Austria’s drinking water is clean and pure. Photo by ALEXANDER KLEIN / AFP.

Austria is not cheap

The cost of living in Austria is quite high, which means the price of food, petrol, public transport and accommodation should be factored into a budget when travelling around Austria.

For example, the average cost for buying essential groceries in Austria is $38.96 (approximately €35), according to NetCredit. Essential groceries are defined as items like breakfast cereal, milk, eggs, chicken breast, cheese and some fruit and vegetables.

At the time of writing, the price of petrol and diesel in Austria (and across Europe) was reaching record levels. But there are ways to save on fuel costs if travelling around by car, such as buying petrol earlier in the day to avoid price rises after 12pm and avoiding motorway petrol stations.

When it comes to accommodation, the average overnight accommodation cost in Vienna in January 2022 was €121, according to Statista. However, these costs fluctuate throughout the year depending on the season. In December 2021, the average price was €149.

It’s not all about the winter season

When most people think of Austria, they imagine snow covered alpine mountains or historic Vienna in the wintertime. But summer in Austria should not be overlooked.

During the summer months, and even into early autumn, cities around Austria are transformed as people enjoy sipping drinks on cafe terraces to soak up the sunshine and warm weather.

Plus, there are outdoor events to attend, mountains to hike up, lakes for swimming and wineries to explore.

Summer can also be a cheaper time to travel around Austria, especially in the Alps, where winter is considered as the main season.

Expect clean streets – even in the cities

It is rare to come across litter in Austrian towns and cities and most streets are regularly maintained and cleaned, which means wandering around them is a pleasant experience.

Even the capital city of Vienna has a reputation for being clean and green due to its extensive street washing and rubbish collection services – all funded by the City of Vienna.

This is in stark contrast to other European capital cities like London in the UK or Paris in France, that are renowned for being dirty.

Austrian streets are very clean – even in Vienna. Photo by Dimitry Anikin on Unsplash.

Excellent public transport

Austria has an excellent public transport system with modern trains, buses and trams in operation in towns and cities across the country.

ÖBB, the national railway operator, has a vast network of trains connecting Austrian cities and offers a range of tickets and passes, depending on the duration of your stay and travel itinerary.

Then there is the Klimaticket – a nationwide public transport pass that is available to buy for €1,095. It is valid for one year but it does not include all operators, like the Wiener Linien (Vienna’s public transport operator).

However, public transport in Vienna is very affordable and travelling around the city is easy with the Wiener Linien app, which can be used to purchase tickets for all of the capital’s public transport services.

Cash is king in Austria

Unlike Scandinavia, the Benelux countries, Italy, Greece, Ireland or the UK, German-speaking Europe remains keen on cash, including Austria. There are a number of reasons for this, but mostly it comes down to freedom, anonymity and control.

Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, the scales have started to tip in the favour of digital payments, but many people in Austria still prefer to pay with cash.

For people visiting Austria, this means it is always a good idea to carry some cash as it might not always be possible to pay with a card.

