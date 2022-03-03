Read news from:
Seven things that might surprise you when travelling in Austria

Austria is known for being beautiful and green, but there is more to the alpine country than Sound of Music cliches.

Published: 3 March 2022 13:22 CET
There are some surprises in store when travelling in Austria. Photo credit: Nikolay Shulga via Pexels.

Everyone has preconceptions before visiting a country for the first time, but there are often a few surprises in store along the way.

Here are seven things that you might not expect when travelling in Austria.

Most people speak dialect

Austria is officially classed as a German-speaking country, but the reality is most Austrians speak a dialect. In fact, every region has its own dialect and, in some places, it can even vary from district to district.

The most common dialect in Austria is Austro-Bavarian, which is spoken by seven million people. However, the dialect is then broken down even further with variations in Upper Austria and Vienna. 

In the west of the country, the predominant dialect is Alemannic, which originates from Switzerland.

The inhabitants of Vorarlberg and the west of Tyrol typically speak a form of Alemannic dialect, although there are also variations between districts.

This can cause confusion for newcomers hoping to practice their German skills but it can also be an opportunity to learn a few dialect words and phrases while exploring the country.

And if you have trouble communicating, many people in Austria speak English – especially in the larger cities and in tourist areas.

World-class drinking water

Austria has excellent tap water and is considered among the best in the world for purity and taste. This means it’s easy to refill water bottles from the tap and there is little need to buy bottled water.

But what makes Austrian water so good?

About half of Austria’s water supply is collected from alpine springs, while the other half is pumped up from natural aquifers, according to the Federal Environmental Agency

Alpine springs are filled by rain and snow that trickle down through the alpine soil. The water is filtered and cleaned along the way, as particles or bacteria get trapped, and the soil adds minerals like calcium, magnesium and potassium.

In the case of Vienna, almost all of the drinking water comes from springs in the Lower-Austrian Styrian Alps.

The water reaches the capital without the use of pumps, and flows from the mountain range southwest of Vienna along the natural drop in altitude into the city’s reservoirs.

Austria’s drinking water is clean and pure. Photo by ALEXANDER KLEIN / AFP.

Austria is not cheap

The cost of living in Austria is quite high, which means the price of food, petrol, public transport and accommodation should be factored into a budget when travelling around Austria.

For example, the average cost for buying essential groceries in Austria is $38.96 (approximately €35), according to NetCredit. Essential groceries are defined as items like breakfast cereal, milk, eggs, chicken breast, cheese and some fruit and vegetables.

At the time of writing, the price of petrol and diesel in Austria (and across Europe) was reaching record levels. But there are ways to save on fuel costs if travelling around by car, such as buying petrol earlier in the day to avoid price rises after 12pm and avoiding motorway petrol stations.

When it comes to accommodation, the average overnight accommodation cost in Vienna in January 2022 was €121, according to Statista. However, these costs fluctuate throughout the year depending on the season. In December 2021, the average price was €149.

It’s not all about the winter season

When most people think of Austria, they imagine snow covered alpine mountains or historic Vienna in the wintertime. But summer in Austria should not be overlooked.

During the summer months, and even into early autumn, cities around Austria are transformed as people enjoy sipping drinks on cafe terraces to soak up the sunshine and warm weather.

Plus, there are outdoor events to attend, mountains to hike up, lakes for swimming and wineries to explore.

Summer can also be a cheaper time to travel around Austria, especially in the Alps, where winter is considered as the main season.

Expect clean streets – even in the cities

It is rare to come across litter in Austrian towns and cities and most streets are regularly maintained and cleaned, which means wandering around them is a pleasant experience.

Even the capital city of Vienna has a reputation for being clean and green due to its extensive street washing and rubbish collection services – all funded by the City of Vienna.

This is in stark contrast to other European capital cities like London in the UK or Paris in France, that are renowned for being dirty.

Austrian streets are very clean – even in Vienna. Photo by Dimitry Anikin on Unsplash.

Excellent public transport

Austria has an excellent public transport system with modern trains, buses and trams in operation in towns and cities across the country.

ÖBB, the national railway operator, has a vast network of trains connecting Austrian cities and offers a range of tickets and passes, depending on the duration of your stay and travel itinerary.

Then there is the Klimaticket – a nationwide public transport pass that is available to buy for €1,095. It is valid for one year but it does not include all operators, like the Wiener Linien (Vienna’s public transport operator).

However, public transport in Vienna is very affordable and travelling around the city is easy with the Wiener Linien app, which can be used to purchase tickets for all of the capital’s public transport services.

Cash is king in Austria

Unlike Scandinavia, the Benelux countries, Italy, Greece, Ireland or the UK, German-speaking Europe remains keen on cash, including Austria. There are a number of reasons for this, but mostly it comes down to freedom, anonymity and control.

Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, the scales have started to tip in the favour of digital payments, but many people in Austria still prefer to pay with cash.

For people visiting Austria, this means it is always a good idea to carry some cash as it might not always be possible to pay with a card.

Can I work for my foreign employer as a self-employed person in Austria?

Setting yourself up as self-employed in Austria is a fairly complicated process, which means you can't necessarily continue doing the role you did in your previous country.

Published: 2 March 2022 13:45 CET
As part of our service to our readers and members, we often answer questions on life in Switzerland via email when people get in touch with us. 

When these have value to the greater Local Austria community, we put them together as an article, with ‘reader question’ in the headline. 

Have you got a question, query, comment or issue to raise? Get in touch at [email protected]

I’m moving to Austria for my partner’s job, and I’d like to continue working for my current employer. They don’t have an office in Austria but they are happy for me to work remotely. Can I do this on a self-employed basis?

This is a situation many foreign residents may find themselves in, if you’re moving to Austria for a reason other than your own work, so we’ll look at a few scenarios. 

The simplest case is if your employer is already established in Austria. In this case, it may well be possible for you to be employed by their Austrian entity, either through an internal transfer or by applying for a job there.

Even if their Austrian branch is in a different city or region to the area you’re moving to, it would be possible for them to employ you from the perspective of Austrian employment law, so it’s just your company’s policy you’d need to look into.

If your employer is not established in Austria (ie. does not have its business registered there and does not pay taxes to Austria), things will be trickier.

The key issue is not whether your employer already does business with Austria-based clients, but whether the employer themselves is registered in Austria.

In that case, your employer cannot directly employ you if you are registered for tax purposes in Austria.

What if my employer is not registered in Austria?

Assuming that you are registered in Austria, that leaves you with two main options.

The first is to become self-employed. There are set processes for this in Austria, including getting a trade licence (Gewerbeschein) for some types of professions, and registering with social security (SVS) and the tax office (Finanzamt).

If you are able to establish yourself as a self-employed worker in Austria, you could work for your former employer, but you’d need to ensure you met Austria’s strict conditions for true self-employment.

When you register, SVS will ask you questions about your work to determine which category of employment you fall into.

You and the company you work for cannot decide this; it’s up to SVS who use a range of criteria to assess the working relationship.

The reason for this is to avoid “bogus self-employment” where companies do not pay taxes in Austria but hire people under conditions that effectively amount to employment.

“Signs for an independent business are: having more than one client; not being dependent on the “employer”; having your own structure/not being part of a corporate work structure (in terms of workflows, reporting etc); having your own work materials; having the right to be substituted by someone else (to carry out the work set); issuing invoices after completing a project rather than issuing the same amount on a monthly basis,” explains Claudia Barton, a tax consultant who specialises in working with expat clients.

There’s no one criteria which will determine your employment status, so SVS will make an overall assessment.

This means that if you want to continue working for your former employer as a self-employed person, you would need to look over the contract very carefully and would most likely need to make some changes to your working relationship, including the workflow and work structure as explained by Claudia above.

Note also that taxes and especially social security contributions are quite high for self-employed workers in Austria. A rule of thumb commonly cited by self-employed people is to set aside 50 percent of your income to pay business-related fees.

Depending on which country you worked in before, this may mean that you need to charge your former employer higher rates; when you were an employee, in most countries it will be the case that they were paying social security contributions and taxes in addition to the fees you paid, whereas self-employed people shoulder all these payments and need to adjust their rates accordingly.

Pros of this approach are the increased flexibility, and the opportunity to add new clients to your roster, but the downsides are that your role may not work on a self-employed basis of it was designed as an employee role.

If you’re new to self-employment in Austria, it is highly advisable to seek help from a tax advisor and/or other advice services such as the Expat Business Agency in Vienna if that’s where you’re based.

There is an alternative option which some expats choose to take: using an umbrella company or employer-of-record. In this scenario, you are officially employed by one company which hires you out to the company you want to work for.

The employer-of-record charges a fee to your ’employer’ to cover a salary which is paid out to you, the necessary employer taxes and social security contributions, and usually a fee.

As an example, the umbrella company Oyster HR has a salary calculator, which shows that to pay someone the equivalent of a €40,000 gross annual salary, the company would need to pay €4,992 each month.

This is the route which British national Tom Barron took after moving to Vienna in 2019. He initially worked for multiple clients on a self-employment basis, but slowly began to spend most of his time working for one company.

Telling The Local why he chose to go down this route, he explained: “Having had a mix of experiences, both employed and self-employed, I decided I would like to establish a consistent income. Also, I had learned from my self-employment experience that I needed to improve my German before doing my own taxes and paperwork again. I found it difficult to manage self-employment with my own German level and so then having an umbrella company do this, whilst little changes were made to my day to day work, made total sense.”

His client spoke with the umbrella company (it’s usually the employer who needs to do this, rather than the person who will become their employee) and received a contract which his legal advisor reviewed.

He notes: “If you have various projects from various companies, self-employment will usually work just fine. If you plan on working for one foreign company, it’s safer to go through an umbrella company.”

Advantages of this option include the limited paperwork and administration compared to self-employment, and accessing the benefits that come with being an employee. 

Useful links

Examples of umbrella companies operating in Austria: Deel, OysterHR, Remote

Self-Employed in Austria

Vienna Business Agency

