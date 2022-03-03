For members
Seven things that might surprise you when travelling in Austria
Austria is known for being beautiful and green, but there is more to the alpine country than Sound of Music cliches.
Published: 3 March 2022 13:22 CET
There are some surprises in store when travelling in Austria. Photo credit: Nikolay Shulga via Pexels.
Can I work for my foreign employer as a self-employed person in Austria?
Setting yourself up as self-employed in Austria is a fairly complicated process, which means you can't necessarily continue doing the role you did in your previous country.
Published: 2 March 2022 13:45 CET
