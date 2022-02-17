For members
How to save money on fuel costs in Austria
With reports that the price of fuel is reaching record highs, many motorists in Austria will be wondering how to cut down on costs - here’s how.
Published: 17 February 2022 15:44 CET
Petrol and diesel prices in Austria have hit record highs. Photo: Engin Akyurt via Pexels.
Can I use my foreign driving licence in Austria?
The quick answer is usually yes, but for a limited time, depending on where your driving licence was issued. Here’s what you need to know about using a foreign driving licence in Austria.
Published: 25 January 2022 16:12 CET
Long term international residents in Austria might need to exchange their driving licence. Photo by Dimitry Anikin/Unsplash.
