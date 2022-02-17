Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

DRIVING

How to save money on fuel costs in Austria

With reports that the price of fuel is reaching record highs, many motorists in Austria will be wondering how to cut down on costs - here’s how.

Published: 17 February 2022 15:44 CET
How to save money on fuel costs in Austria
Petrol and diesel prices in Austria have hit record highs. Photo: Engin Akyurt via Pexels.

The average price of diesel in Austria hit an all time high of €1.477 per litre this week, according to the Austrian Automobile, Motorcycle and Touring Club (ÖAMTC).

The average cost of petrol (known as Super in Austria) also hit €1.477 a litre with prices expected to rise even further in the coming months due to a planned tax on carbon dioxide emissions. 

From July 2022, a carbon levy of €30 per tonne will be added to the cost of fuel in Austria as part of an overhaul of the country’s tax system. 

Nikola Junick, Transport Economics Expert at the ÖAMTC, said: “Then the prices at the pumps will rise by 7.7 cents per litre of premium [petrol] and 8.8 cents per litre of diesel.”

READ ALSO: How Vienna’s parking system will change in March

Motorists in the west of the country are also bracing themselves for even higher prices in the summer with fuel costs typically more expensive than in the east, according to a report in the Tiroler Tageszeitung.

As a result, Junick from ÖAMTC is expecting a new fuel price record in Austria to be reached in July and is worried about the impact on motorist’s finances.

He said: “People who depend on their car every day and have to cover long distances will feel it. The government is therefore required to cushion the current price increases and at least reduce the additional burden from July. 

“Although a price stability mechanism is planned, this will only take effect for the planned increases from 2023.”

Austria’s price stability mechanism

The price stability mechanism (Preisstabilitätsmechanismus) is a Federal Government initiative that will come into effect in 2023 to monitor the cost of fossil fuel energy. The aim is to protect private households from fluctuating prices.

For example, if energy prices go up one year, then the annual increase in the CO2 tax will be reduced the following year to stabilise the prices, and vice versa.

Revenue from the CO2 levy is expected to generate around €5 billion by 2025 and coincides with the introduction of a “climate bonus” for Austrian taxpayers to offset the added cost of the measures.

But in the meantime, what can motorists do to reduce their fuel bills?

Money saving tips for motorists

The first step to saving money on the cost of petrol and diesel is to reduce how often you drive. 

This is easier in the summer months with the option to travel by bike instead of car, but for people that commute long distances to work or have a family to transport, this is not always possible.

FOR MEMBERS: Ten destinations by direct night train from Austria

Then there is public transport – especially for those living in larger towns and cities. But in rural areas public transport is not as frequent or easy to access, which means for some this is not a viable option.

Other tips from ÖAMTC to save money on fuel are:

  • Fill up your car at the start of the week as fuel becomes more expensive towards the weekend.
  • Fill up in the morning to avoid the possibility of one-off price increases that are allowed from 12pm. 
  • Avoid using expensive motorway petrol stations, if possible.
  • If travelling to Tyrol or Vorarlberg, fill up your vehicle in advance to avoid higher fuel prices in these provinces.

However, for people that have to drive a car and can’t limit their usage, the best way to save money on fuel is by searching for the cheapest prices.

How to find cheap petrol and diesel in Austria

Petrol distributors and stations compete with each other, which is good news for consumers.

To make it easier to find the best deals, there is an app by ÖAMTC to help motorists find the cheapest fuel prices in their area, or wherever they are travelling in Austria.

In the ÖAMTC app, users can search by petrol or diesel (depending on their vehicle) to view details of current prices at petrol stations in the selected area.

READ MORE: Cost of living: Seven tips to save money in Austria

For example, at the time of writing, The Local found the cheapest petrol prices in Vienna to be at Turmöl Quick on Hardtmuthgasse and 123 Tanken on Rotensterngasse where petrol was priced at €1.424 per litre. Turmöl Quick also had the cheapest diesel at €1.399.

In Graz in Styria, three stations were listed as selling petrol at €1.449 per litre (the cheapest price in the city) – M3 on Karlauerstrasse, Rumpold on Kasernstraße and Diskont Tankstelle on Karlauer Gürtel. The cheapest diesel was found at Spritkönig on Triester Strasse at €1.429.

And in Innsbruck in Tyrol, Disk on Anton-Rauch-Straße had the cheapest petrol price at €1.529. Diesel was slightly cheaper at the same place for €1.509, but both prices are above the current national average.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

DRIVING

Can I use my foreign driving licence in Austria?

The quick answer is usually yes, but for a limited time, depending on where your driving licence was issued. Here’s what you need to know about using a foreign driving licence in Austria.

Published: 25 January 2022 16:12 CET
Can I use my foreign driving licence in Austria?
Long term international residents in Austria might need to exchange their driving licence. Photo by Dimitry Anikin/Unsplash.

Most foreign driving licences can be used to drive on Austrian roads for at least six months – just like in most other European countries.

This is great for visitors or for people working in Austria for just a short period of time, but it means many long term international residents eventually have to get an Austrian driving licence.

Here’s an overview of how the system works and how long a foreign driving licence is valid in Austria.

Driving with a foreign licence in Austria

Visitors from most countries can drive on Austrian roads for up to six months as long as they have a valid licence from their country of residence. For some countries, an international driving permit (IDP) is required in addition to their valid licence.

For example, drivers from the UK do not need an IDP in Austria if they have a photocard driving licence issued in the UK, but drivers from the USA do need an IDP, as well as their original licence.

The IDP is an internationally recognised translation of a foreign driving licence and a United Nations regulated travel document. Drivers should apply for an IDP in their country of residence before arriving in Austria.

READ MORE: How half of Austria drove on the left and half on the right – for 20 years

However, driving licences from the following countries are not recognised in Austria: Afghanistan, Bolivia, Burundi, Cameroon, China, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Indonesia, Kosovo, Libya, Nepal, Nicaragua, Solomon Islands, Somalia, Sudan, Tanzania, Tonga and Yemen. 

It’s not all bad news though as drivers from these countries might still be able to exchange their licence for an Austrian one.

What are the rules for exchanging an EU or EEA driving licence in Austria?

Driving licences from EU and EEA countries are recognised in Austria and remain valid for up to five years, as long as they don’t expire.

This means they do not have to be exchanged for an Austrian licence after six months, although drivers can choose to do this voluntarily.

If an EU or EEA driving licence has to be exchanged in Austria, the process involves the Austrian driving licence authority submitting a request to the issuing country to verify if an Austrian licence can be issued. 

As long as there are no issues, applicants will be issued with an Austrian driving licence within several weeks.

If a driving licence from an EU or EEA country expires while the holder is a resident in Austria, it will have to be renewed in Austria.

What are the rules for exchanging a non-EU/EEA driving licence in Austria?

People with a non-EU/EEA driving licence have to exchange their licence for an Austrian one after six months of living in Austria, because it loses validity after this, and they need to exchange it earlier if the licence will expire before then.

Most holders of a non-EU/EEA driving licence will have to take a practical driving test in Austria to exchange their licence. This usually takes place in German.

Non-EU/EEA countries that are exempt from the driving test rule (for all categories of licence) are Andorra, Gibraltar, Guernsey, Isle of Man, Japan, Jersey, Monaco, Montenegro, San Marino, Switzerland, Serbia, United Kingdom and Northern Ireland.

Additionally, people with a driving licence from Australia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Hong Kong, Israel, Canada, North Macedonia, New Zealand, Republic of South Africa, Republic of South Korea (if issued after 1 January 1997), USA and United Arab Emirates are exempt from having to take a driving test for a category B licence.

A category B licence allows holders to drive a vehicle with up to eight passengers and a maximum weight of 3,500kg.

READ MORE: What are the post-Brexit rules about UK driving licences in Austria?

For British people, the rules around driving licences in Austria have changed in the past year as a result of Brexit. This means British people that were resident in Austria before December 31st 2020 had to exchange their UK driving licence for an Austrian licence before June 30th 2021. 

British people now moving to Austria (post-Brexit) will have to follow the rules for non-EU/EEA residents when exchanging a driving licence in Austria, although a practical driving test is not required.

How to exchange a driving licence in Austria

Applications for exchanging a licence in Austria take place at a state police department, at LPD Wien (Vienna Police Headquarters) or at the district administration office (Bezirkshauptmannschaft) where you live.

An appointment is usually needed to submit an application, although your local driving licence authority will advise on the correct process.

The documents required for the application are passport, foreign driving licence, one passport photo, medical certificate including an eye test (most doctors will charge for this) and a Meldezettel (compulsory address registration in Austria).

The fee for converting a driving licence in Austria is €60.50.

Applicants are issued with a temporary licence if the original licence is handed in to the authorities. This is valid for four weeks from the date of issue, but only within Austria.

FOR MEMBERS: What happens if you haven’t exchanged your UK driving licence in Austria?

SHOW COMMENTS