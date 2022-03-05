Read news from:
Austria
Why is cash so important to Austrians?

Austria’s love for cash payments can be seen through the saying “Nur Bares ist Wahres” (only cash is true), which captures a prevalent sentiment across the country. But why, in a digital age, is Austria so keen on cash payments?

Published: 3 June 2021 17:16 CEST
Updated: 5 March 2022 09:25 CET
Cash or card - what will you choose? Photo: JEAN-SEBASTIEN EVRARD / AFP

Unlike Scandinavia, the Benelux countries, Italy, Greece, Ireland or the UK, German-speaking Europe remains keen on cash. 

For a number of historical reasons, cash is still king in Austria, Germany and much of Switzerland – or at least until the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Austrians love to carry large wads of cash around to make all kinds of payments – just one of many similarities your average Austrian has with gangsters and hip-hop musicians.  

Austria loves cash so much that it tried to make a right to cash payments part of the constitution in 2019. 

While the effort ultimately failed, it showed just how much Austria is enamoured with coins and paper money.

How widespread is cash usage in Austria? 

A pre-pandemic study showed that Austria are the kings of cash, with 83 percent of Austrians using cash regularly, compared with 75 percent of Germans and 71 percent of Swiss. 

This is compared with card leaders such as Sweden, where cash is expected to disappear completely by 2030. 

As recently as May 2021, prominent Austrian figures have publicly pushed back against EU efforts to cap cash payments at €10,000

Finance Minister Gernot Blümel emphasised the national preference for cash payments – no matter what was being purchased. 

“We will not accept a creeping abolition of cash”, Blümel explained, saying that cash was “still the most important and preferred means of payment, especially in Austria”.

A look inside the average Austrian's wallet. Photo: ARMEND NIMANI / AFP
Why do Austrians love cash payment so much? 

There are a number of reasons Austrians still stubbornly prefer paying by cash. 

One is freedom – i.e. the freedom that comes from not having to rely on a bank, funds transfer, a card, a card payment system or even your smartphone battery staying charged enough to pay. 

According to Alexander Hahn from Austria’s Der Standard newspaper, cash means you can go it alone. 

“In contrast to deposit money in accounts, which is used for electronic payments, citizens do not need service providers such as banks, who keep account registers in the background, for custody or transfers.”

Another is anonymity. 

German-speaking Europe is sceptical of any system which allows payments to be tracked, i.e. with the risk that this information could fall into the hands of governments, private companies or even your partner (does your wife really need to know how much you spend on ice cream?) 

It’s one reason why pre-paid card schemes for public transport have tended to fail at the first hurdle in German-speaking countries. 

According to Hahn, Austrians don’t want people seeing what they spend their cash on. 

“Many citizens generally appreciate this, but especially when it comes to buying unhealthy stimulants such as tobacco or alcohol. The payment platform Paysafe reports that 51 percent of Austrians do not like to give their data when paying.”

A final reason is control. 

Austrians feel that cash payments give them a lot more control over what is being bought, rather than online payments and direct debits. 

The value of cash is driven into Austrians from a young age when they are given pocket money, which experts argue build an emotional bond with cash and encourage financial responsibility. 

While paying in cash can make you think twice about spending as you realise you are quite literally making your wallet lighter, paying with card “makes spending easier”. 

How has this changed in the pandemic? 

The number of domestic card payments increased by 20 percent in 2020 in Austria, rising from 900 million payments to 1.1 billion, according to Payment Services Austria (PSA). 

In the same period, foreign card transactions also increased in Austria in 2020, crossing the 1.2 billion mark for the first time. 

Contactless and mobile payments are also experiencing a dramatic rise in Austria. 

Similar trends have been observed in Germany and Switzerland, leading many to ask whether the shift is set to become permanent. 

Concerns over the cleanliness of cash and a desire to avoid trips to the ATM have been flagged as major reasons for the change. 

The number of cash withdrawals from ATMs in Austria fell significantly, from 137 million to 100 million in 2020. 

Contactless payments increased by 34 percent in 2020 compared to 2019, according to PSA. 

In March 2020, Austria also made it easier to pay with contactless cards by increasing the maximum amount to be paid without entering a pin from €25 to €50. 

Retailers pushed for the change in a bid to reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission and the limit looks to remain in place for the foreseeable future. 

According to the PSA, the card is here to stay, even when and if life returns to normal after the pandemic. 

Harald Flatscher, Managing Director of PSA, said “the steady upward trend also shows how much the use of the card has become part of people’s everyday lives.”

What will happen after the pandemic? 

There are however signs that the trends might be temporary. 

While 2020 saw an increase in card payments, it actually saw a decrease in the amount spent overall, which could suggest it is only a temporary trend. 

Analysts suggest that despite similar shifts in Germany, cash is likely to experience a resurgence if and when the pandemic ends. 

Another big change is the lack of tourist traffic, making it hard to determine if any shift is actually permanent.  

Security issues around card payment remain a major concern in Austria – and this is unlikely to change significantly as a result of the pandemic. 

Writing in Austria’s Der Standard, Muzayen Al-Youssef outlined the concerns of many Austrians when pointing to the traceability of card. 

“Transparency also has consequences. Think, for example, of so-called credit scoring, in which the creditworthiness of a customer is calculated based on the available data,” he said.

“If you drink too much alcohol, in extreme cases you could suddenly no longer finance your own apartment.

“Does a bank really always have to know when – and, by the way, where – its customers bought sex toys, alcohol or cigarettes?”

 

For members

VIENNA

The best spots to recharge on the weekend in Vienna

There is no shortage of options for relaxation and recharging in Austria's capital. Here are a few suggestions

Published: 4 March 2022 16:42 CET
Vienna has a number of excellent places for its residents to enjoy over the weekend. 

A government focus on improving the quality of life for the city’s people created a capital with an extensive public transport system leading to several parks, commerce, culture and much more.

Many of these are entirely free to visit, and some have affordable rates.

A walk through Schönbrunn’s gardens, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, for example, is free, while coffee in one of Vienna’s most famous and traditional coffee houses, where people like Trotsky and Freud would sit to read the latest newspapers, would set you back €3.80. 

‘Waldeinsamkeit’ in Austria: Five peaceful forest walks near Vienna

From parks to cafes, spas and even a Buddhist monument, here are a few of the best places to unwind and recharge over the weekend in Vienna.

Schönbrunn garden, Lobau and Setagaya

One of the most touristic places in Vienna is also one of the best for a hideout, as incredible as it sounds. The parks of the beautiful Schönbrunn Palace the Habsburg summer retreat are free to enter and open all year round since 1779.

It extends for 1.2km from east to west and approximately one kilometre from north to sound. Together with the palace, it is on the UNESCO World Heritage Sites list.

There are many monuments, fountains, benches, and spots in nature to sit and relax.

The Schönbrunn Palace in Vienna, Austria Photo by Akshaye Sikand on Unsplash

Vienna is surrounded by parks and woods, some more famous than others. They all offer great areas for recreation, hikes, and just chilling by their benches.

The Lobau park, located inside Danube-Auen National Park, is also known as Vienna’s jungle. A 2,300-hectare area east of the capital protects one of the last major floodplain landscapes in Central Europe.

It’s an excellent place for biking, hiking, and observing different species of plants and animals.

A smaller and more peaceful option is the 4,700sq/km Setagaya park in the 19th district of Vienna. The area was planned by Japanese garden designer Ken Nakajima almost 30 years ago and is known for its beautiful cherry blossoms, ponds and bamboo gates.

The park, however, is closed in winter and will open in April for visitors – no dogs are allowed. 

Indoor nature

Those looking for indoor places but still wanting to be close to nature have many options in Vienna. From the Schmetterlinghaus, where you can walk in the middle of butterflies, to its neighbouring Palmenhaus, where Viennese can enjoy coffee and a piece of Topfenstrudel surrounded by palm trees, there are many options. 

The city’s aquarium, Haus des Meeres, is also a great place to walk among monkeys and birds and pretend like you are in a tropical city. Perfect for the cold and windy Viennese days. 

Vienna is also the city of coffeehouses. You can spend your days roaming through the different and beautiful spots without visiting any of them twice.

A waitress steps out of the Cafe Sperl in Vienna. AFP PHOTO / ALEXANDER KLEIN (Photo by ALEXANDER KLEIN / AFP)

The Cafe Central is the call for a more famous and traditional option. Those who prefer to recharge in a cosy environment can go to Vollpension, where senior citizens bake delicious treats. When days are cold, Cafe Jelinek offers armchairs by a fireplace. 

Therme Wien Oberlaa

Austria is famous for its thermal areas, with stunning mountain spas, especially in the Alps. But for Viennese, Therme Wien, also known as Oberlaa, is undoubtedly the place to go to unwind and recharge. There are several zones: spa, sauna, tranquillity, adventure, beauty, relaxation and more.

The complex also offers different options and services for booking, including an “after-work” ticket for around € 30 to explore the various pools, saunas and jacuzzis.

Vienna Peace Pagoda

The Vienna Peace Pagoda is a Buddhist structure located near the water, or better yet, by the Donau in the city’s second district.

The white monument symbolises unity in peace. The Pagodas are created to “spread love and peace” and share a “message of compassion and peaceful coexistence”.

Not a bad message to share, especially in times like this. 

