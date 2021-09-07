Seven aspects of Austrian culture foreigners should embrace

<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Adjusting to daily life in Austria as an international resident can take some getting used to. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">First, there is the language that is officially German, but is in reality a combination of different regional Austrian dialects. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Then there are small differences that don’t seem important at first but become quintessentially Austrian the longer you spend in the country.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">To help you settle in, here are seven aspects of Austrian culture that are definitely worth embracing.</span></p><p><b>A healthy work-life balance </b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In Austria, a healthy work-life balance is highly valued.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This is why a lunch break is an important part of the day, many people finish work at midday on Friday and employees enjoy more holidays each year than in the UK or the US.</span></p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.at/20210817/working-in-vienna-how-to-find-a-job-in-the-austrian-capital/">Working in Vienna: How to find a job in the Austrian capital</a></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">For people from English-speaking countries where presenteeism is endemic in the workplace, it can be difficult to adjust to a slower pace of life. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">But the benefits are well-worth it and there’s no better way to feel like a local than by clocking off early on a Friday afternoon.</span></p><p><b>Make the most of winter</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Austria is famous for its mountains and ski resorts, so it’s no surprise that winter is a big deal in the country.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This means there is no other choice than to embrace winter - especially as it’s the longest part of the year.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">One of the best ways to embrace winter in Austria is to join the other snow bunnies on the mountains by learning how to ski or snowboard.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">But if fast-paced winter sports are not your thing, other ways to make the most of the winter months include going to the sauna, ice skating, cross-country skiing or snowshoeing (the winter version of hiking).</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Not only is it refreshing to get out in the fresh air but Austria has some of the most stunning winter scenery in the world, and it would be a shame to miss out.</span></p><p><b>Indulge in cake without feeling guilty</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Austrians love taking a break for coffee and cake.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">It’s a time to stop work and socialise with friends or colleagues, or simply take some time out for yourself.</span></p><p><strong>FOR MEMBERS: <a href="https://www.thelocal.at/20210903/how-to-make-the-most-of-living-in-vienna-without-breaking-the-bank/">11 life hacks to make you feel like a local in Vienna</a></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In cities like Vienna, the cafe culture is built for sampling delicious coffee and cake, and in the countryside mothers love to bake cakes for the entire family.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Plus, there’s rarely any mention of the calories - so tuck in and enjoy.</span></p><p><img src="https://www.thelocal.ch/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/tim-photoguy-sRrmLMAgucU-unsplash-1.jpg" alt="" width="646" height="431" class="size-full wp-image-654587" /></p><div class="post-thumbnail-credit"><em>A Sachertorte in Vienna. Photo by Tim Photoguy on Unsplash</em></div><p><b>A family-friendly approach to life</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Austria is a very family-friendly country.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This is evident in the generous maternity leave laws, the emphasis on a healthy work-life balance and the number of multi-generational households.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This is in stark contrast to most English-speaking countries that tend to have a more individualistic culture and where children flee the nest as soon as they reach adulthood.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">While it can be hard to embrace to a family-friendly culture and the expectations that go along with it, there are many benefits to the approach.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The most notable are a strong support network and an understanding from most employers that family comes first - no matter how crucial a job might be.</span></p><p><b>Become comfortable with (some) nudity</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Most English-speaking countries have a reputation for being prudish when it comes to nudity - mainly because it’s rare for people to get naked in public.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">But in Austria, people are a bit more comfortable with it.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">For example, nudity is expected in the sauna, and in some places it’s even mandatory. Nudity is also commonplace at lakes across the country during the summer months.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">So, embrace your exhibitionist side in Austria and don’t be afraid to show some flesh every now and again.</span></p><p><b>Be punctual</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Anyone who has been left waiting for a friend will know how frustrating lateness can be.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Thankfully, people are </span><a href="https://www.expatica.com/at/working/employment-basics/austria-business-culture-75457/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">generally punctual</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in Austria. However, they do expect the same from others and will be visibly offended if left to wait for too long - or too many times.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This unwritten rule applies to both work and social situations, such as going out for dinner at a restaurant or meeting a friend for a beer.</span></p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.at/20210827/11-maps-that-help-you-understand-austria-today/">11 maps that help you understand Austria today</a></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">There is even a limit on how much lateness can be tolerated, with 15 minutes typically the limit.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The reason for this is because lateness is considered rude and it’s always polite to be on time, or at least call and let the person know you will be late.</span></p><p>Austria's lack of tolerance for tardiness comes from the belief that anyone who arrives late has chosen to do so - which means the latecomer values their own time more than yours. </p><p>If you're just going to embrace one aspect of Austrian culture on this list, make sure it is punctuality. </p><p><b>Put some effort into presentation</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Austrians love to do things properly and that includes setting the table.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">If invited to the house of an Austrian friend for lunch or dinner, expect a beautiful spread of food, drinks and tasteful table decorations.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Even barbecues get some special attention with place settings and flowers.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Typically, there aren’t any shortcuts when it comes to presentation and the extra effort is often appreciated by guests.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">It’s also nice to embrace your creative side and inner domestic goddess - at least sometimes.</span></p>
