11 maps that help you understand Austria today

<p>Austria's central location and its historical influence has made for a fascinating history. </p><p>As can be seen with the above map, the current Austrian borders have only come into effect comparatively recently, after the fall of the Austro-Hungarian Empire. </p><p>From population density to Nazi occupation - and of course the inevitable comparisons with Australia - these maps shed a little bit of light on historical and modern Austria. </p><p class="p1"><strong>Where do you come from?</strong></p><p class="p1">Austria’s strong economy and central location mean its an attractive location for foreigners.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Between 20 and 25 percent of Austrian residents were born in another country. This includes people who have acquired Austrian citizenship.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Around half of those who live in Austria but were born elsewhere come from EU countries.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.thelocal.at/20210301/where-do-austrias-foreign-residents-come-from-and-where-do-they-live/"><strong>READ MORE: Where do Austria’s foreign residents come from and where do they live?</strong></a></p><p class="p1">The following map - based on official government statistics <a href="https://twitter.com/austrianmaps/status/1409258405601202180">but put together by Austrian Maps</a> - shows where people living in Austria were born, including those who were born in Austria itself.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p><img src="https://www.thelocal.ch/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/born-living-Austria.jpg" alt="" width="646" height="363" class="size-full wp-image-652840" /></p><div class="post-thumbnail-credit"><em>Image: Wikicommons/Austrian Maps</em></div><p><a href="https://twitter.com/austrianmaps/status/1409258405601202180">View the official tweet here. </a></p><p class="p1"><strong>Austria’s ethno-linguistic composition a century ago<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p1">While modern borders have largely set ethnic and linguistic boundaries in Central Europe in stone, the following map shows just how different this was in 1910.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Ethnic and linguistic Germans can be seen spread all across the regions, concentrated of course around Austria, although there are pockets as far away as Transylvania (modern Romania).<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The map, which has been put together under a Wikicommons licence, comes from research by William R Shepherd, who published his book <em>Distribution of Races in Austria-Hungary</em> in 1911.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><img src="https://www.thelocal.ch/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Austria_Hungary_ethnic.jpg" alt="" width="646" height="500" class="size-full wp-image-652838" /></p><div class="post-thumbnail-credit"><em>Image: Wikicommons/William R Shepherd</em></div><p class="p1"><strong>Austria under Nazi rule, under the Allies and in the present day</strong></p><p class="p1">After Austria’s Adolf Hitler rose to rose to the position of German Chancellor in 1933, he set his sights on reunifying Austria with Germany, known as the Anschluss (Annexation).<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Under Nazi rule, Austria’s German name - Österreich, which means eastern realm - was replaced by Ostmark, which sought to highlight the eastern march of the Third Reich towards its inevitable victory. </p><p class="p1">The following map shows Ostmark in 1941, including the seven Reichsgaue, i.e. states.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">These were: Carinthia, Lower Danube, Salzburg, Styria, Upper Danube, Tyrol and Vienna.</p><p><img src="https://www.thelocal.ch/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/OstmarkMap.jpg" alt="" width="646" height="459" class="size-full wp-image-652841" /></p><div class="post-thumbnail-credit"><em>Austria as 'Ostmark', as it was known under the Nazis. Image: Wikicommons/</em></div><p class="p1">This map shows how Austria was divided by the conquering Allied powers: the United States, France, the United Kingdom and the Soviet Union.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">As had been done in neighbouring Germany, Vienna itself was also divided between the four conquering powers.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p><img src="https://www.thelocal.ch/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Austria_Occupation_Zones_1945-55.jpg" alt="" width="646" height="358" class="size-full wp-image-652839" /></p><div class="post-thumbnail-credit"><em>Image: Master UeglyAustria/Wikicommons</em></div><p class="p1">Finally, these are the current state borders for Austria.</p><p class="p1">As can be seen in comparison to the above map, the state borders are largely similar to the occupied Allied zones, other than the eastern part of Tyrol.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p><img src="https://www.thelocal.ch/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Austria_states_english.jpg" alt="" width="1000" height="524" class="size-full wp-image-652847" /></p><div class="post-thumbnail-credit"><em>Austria's nine states. Image: Wikicommons</em></div><p class="p1"><strong>Changing lanes: When did each Austrian state switch from left to right-sided traffic?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p1">Fortunately for tourists and Austrians alike, the entire country of Austria - including each and every one of its nine states - drives on the right hand side.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">It might surprise you to learn however that this was not the case as recently as 100 years ago.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The Austro-Hungarian Empire drove on the left-hand side, largely in resistance to Napoleon and his army, <a href="https://nationalmotormuseum.org.uk/ufaqs/why-do-we-drive-on-the-left-side-of-the-road-in-the-uk-but-most-other-countries-drive-on-the-right/">notes the British Motor Museum</a>.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><span class="Apple-converted-space">When Napoleon moved through Europe, the countries he conquered became right-hand drive. Those countries which were proudly unconquered, drove on the left to thumb their nose at Bonaparte and his forces. </span></p><p class="p1">As a consequence, half of Austria - the half which had been invaded by Napoleon - drove on the right, while the other half drove on the left.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">After the Austro-Hungarian empire dissolved, gradually different states converted to right-hand drive, although this took place over a relatively long period - although of course regular commuting from one state to the other was comparatively rare at the time.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">As can be seen in the following map, Vorarlberg made the switch in 1921, but it was not until 1938 - when Austria was invaded by Germany - when Vienna finally made the switch.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p><img src="https://www.thelocal.ch/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/traffic.jpg" alt="" width="646" height="363" class="size-full wp-image-652845" /></p><div class="post-thumbnail-credit"><em>When Austria swapped from left-hand drive to the right. Image: Tubs/Austrian Maps/Wikicommons</em></div><p class="p1"><strong>Population density<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p1">For a relatively small country, Austria has dense urban and rural areas - and pretty much everything in between.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The following map, <a href="https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Two-maps-that-visualize-the-population-distribution-of-Austria-by-federal-state_fig1_341817104">put together by Yale academic Michael Gastner</a>, shows the population density of each Austrian state.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Perhaps unsurprisingly, Vienna has the highest population density, followed by Upper Austria and Vorarlberg.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Tyrol and Carinthia are on the other side of the equation.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><img src="https://www.thelocal.ch/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Population-Density.jpg" alt="" width="453" height="213" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-652842" /></p><p><em>Image: Michael Gastner</em></p><p class="p1"><strong>Austria compared to Australia</strong></p><p class="p1">Austria is frequently compared to Australia.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p>https://twitter.com/EvaMHagen/status/516919196253712385</p><p class="p1">These comparisons are due pretty much to how similar the country’s names are, with the countries not similar in most other ways.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">One example is size. The following map has Austria superimposed onto Australia - which a) shows just how different the countries are in size and b) otherwise serves very little purpose at all. </p><p><img src="https://www.thelocal.ch/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Screenshot-2021-08-22-at-14.31.52.jpg" alt="" width="646" height="421" class="size-full wp-image-652849" /></p><div class="post-thumbnail-credit"><em>Image: Google Maps</em></div><p class="p1"><strong>Innsbruck and Outsbruck</strong></p><p class="p1">And then there are some maps which are just plain silly.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The following map, courtesy of Twitter page Austrian Maps, provides a handy perspective on which parts of Austria are Innsbruck - and which parts are not.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><img src="https://www.thelocal.ch/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Screenshot-2021-08-26-at-10.51.42.jpg" alt="" width="646" height="369" class="size-full wp-image-652843" /></p><div class="post-thumbnail-credit"><em>Image: Austrian Maps</em></div><p class="p1">For anyone wandering through the wild ravines or urban landscapes of Austria, keep this map in mind whenever you need to know if you’re in with the Innsbruck crowd - or not.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>Austria is the true centre of Europe</strong></p><p class="p1">Throughout its history, Austria has represented the centre of Europe when it comes to things like culture, language, wealth, power and influence.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The following map however shows that Austria also sits at the geographic centre of Europe, with the country placed along the axis of proximity between Istanbul and London.</p><p class="p1">In fact Vienna - which considers itself the centre of Austria despite being up towards the top corner - is almost split by proximity between the two metropoles of European culture and history.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><img src="https://www.thelocal.ch/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Screenshot-2021-08-26-at-10.52.47.jpg" alt="" width="646" height="415" class="size-full wp-image-652844" /></p><div class="post-thumbnail-credit"><em>Image: Austrian Maps</em></div>
