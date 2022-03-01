Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

VIENNA

The best commuter towns if you work in Vienna

Working in Vienna doesn’t mean you have to live in Austria’s capital city. Instead, finding a home in a commuter town could be a convenient alternative.

Published: 1 March 2022 12:12 CET
The best commuter towns if you work in Vienna
Living in a commuter town can be a convenient alternative to city centre living. (Photo by ALEX HALADA / AFP)

In the past two years, the world of work has been transformed by people working from home and flexibility has become a key objective for many employees.

This means, for some people, living in the capital city of Vienna for work is no longer necessary, especially if their presence in the office is not required every day.

So where are the best commuter towns in Austria if you work in Vienna? Here’s what you need to know.

READ MORE: How Vienna’s parking system will change in March 2022 

Benefits of living in a commuter town

For years, the prospect of moving out of a city centre and into a commuter town was mainly for growing families, but it is now becoming an attractive option for many other people too.

One of the main benefits of living in a commuter town is often a cheaper cost of living and more space. Properties tend to be cheaper and larger outside of cities and there is a higher chance of securing a home with a garden.

Then there is the ability to live closer to nature, which has become a priority for many people after two years of pandemic life.

And finally, the excellent transport connections in commuter towns mean that cities are still accessible – even if you don’t have to travel there every day for work.

If you don’t like commuting and are set on Vienna but don’t quite know where, our following guide gives you the lowdown on where to live in Vienna proper. 

REVEALED: The best districts to live in Vienna

Baden bei Wien

Baden bei Wien (Baden near Vienna, in English) is a spa town south west of Vienna in Lower Austria.

It is located around 26km from Austria’s capital, which can be reached within 40 minutes by car via the S Autobahn/E59. Train journeys between Baden bei Wien and Vienna range from 20 minutes to almost one hour.

Train operators between the two locations are ÖBB and Czech Railways.

As a place to live, Baden bei Wien (population 30,000) is located in the Wienerwald – an area of culture and nature. There are forests to explore, wineries to visit and golf courses to enjoy. 

Unfortunately though, property prices in Baden bei Wien are not cheap and the town has some of the most expensive real estate in Lower Austria.

Neusiedl am See

Neusiedl am See is a lakeside hotspot that is surrounded by one of Austria’s most prominent wine regions in Burgenland.

It’s a popular summer day trip destination for people living in Vienna who want to escape the city heat by cooling off at Neusiedler See. The town centre is lined with a mixture of modern and traditional cafes and restaurants, and it’s within easy commuting distance of the capital.

READ MORE: The best lakes and swimming spots in Austria

It takes around 40 minutes to travel from Neusiedl am See to Vienna by car on the A4 and train journeys also take 40 minutes. However, trains from Neusiedl am See are direct, which is an added bonus.

Property is generally considered to be more affordable in Burgenland, but Neusiedl am See is the most expensive district in the province. Prices for older one bedroom properties start at around €280,000 but expect to pay around €500,000 for a new-build home.

A boat seen sailing near Neusiedl am See. Photo by Dimitry Anikin on Unsplash

A boat seen sailing near Neusiedl am See. Photo by Dimitry Anikin on Unsplash

Klosterneuburg

Klosterneuburg is a town in the Tulln district of Lower Austria with a population of 27,500.

It is known for its historic Klosterneuburg Monastery that was built in 1114 and is described by Wienerwald Tourismus as “one of the most beautiful and charming forest communities in the Vienna Woods”.

From Klosterneuburg, Vienna can be reached by car within 30 minutes via the B14 and the B227. Train times range from 26 minutes to one hour with most journeys requiring three changes.

According to Numbeo, the average cost of rent for a one bedroom apartment in Klosterneuburg is €715. In Vienna, the average is €854.

FOR MEMBERS: How to save money on fuel costs in Austria

Mödling

Mödling is located around 14km south of Vienna in Lower Austria in what is known as an industrial zone.

However, the district of Mödling is also known for having hiking, jogging and mountain bike trails, as well as its rich cultural heritage. For example, Beethoven dedicated the music Mödlinger Tänze (Mödling Dances) to the city and there is even a Beethoven museum in Mödling to commemorate the composer.

Travelling by car from Mödling to Vienna takes around 30 minutes via S Autobahn/E59 and the A23, but it’s even quicker by train in around 15 minutes.

The Local found property prices online for Mödling starting at approximately €350,000 for one bedroom apartments. The population of Mödling is 23,288.

Wiener Neustadt

The city of Wiener Neustadt (which literally translates to Vienna new city) is located south of Vienna in Lower Austria and is the home of the administration for Wiener Neustadt-Land District.

It is one of the largest rail transport hubs in Austria and is well connected to the capital. Train journeys from Wiener Neustadt to Vienna range from 23 to 42 minutes and all services are direct. Driving takes around 50 minutes via the S Autobahn/E59.

Wiener Neustadt is a great commuter location.

Wiener Neustadt at dusk. Photo: Wolfgang Glock – Self-photographed, CC BY-SA 3.0

For people living in Wiener Neustadt, the city has many bicycle lanes and trails, including the EuroVelo 9 – a long-distance cycle path connecting the Czech Republic, Austria and Slovenia.

The price of one bedroom apartments in Wiener Neustadt start at €230,000 and, according to Numbeo, rent prices are 27 percent lower than in Vienna.

READ MORE: The smartphone apps that make living in Austria easier

St. Pölten

St. Pölten is the capital of Lower Austria and the province’s largest city. It is known for having both an entrepreneurial and an art scene, and is conveniently located on the Westbahn railway line.

Direct train journeys into Vienna from St. Pölten take between 20 and 30 minutes, whereas driving is around one hour, so trains are definitely the transport of choice for commuters in St. Pölten. The train station is also centrally located in the Old Town.

The Local found one bedroom apartments to rent for less than €600 per month.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

DRIVING

How to save money on fuel costs in Austria

With reports that the price of fuel is reaching record highs, many motorists in Austria will be wondering how to cut down on costs - here’s how.

Published: 17 February 2022 15:44 CET
How to save money on fuel costs in Austria

The average price of diesel in Austria hit an all time high of €1.477 per litre this week, according to the Austrian Automobile, Motorcycle and Touring Club (ÖAMTC).

The average cost of petrol (known as Super in Austria) also hit €1.477 a litre with prices expected to rise even further in the coming months due to a planned tax on carbon dioxide emissions. 

From July 2022, a carbon levy of €30 per tonne will be added to the cost of fuel in Austria as part of an overhaul of the country’s tax system. 

Nikola Junick, Transport Economics Expert at the ÖAMTC, said: “Then the prices at the pumps will rise by 7.7 cents per litre of premium [petrol] and 8.8 cents per litre of diesel.”

READ ALSO: How Vienna’s parking system will change in March

Motorists in the west of the country are also bracing themselves for even higher prices in the summer with fuel costs typically more expensive than in the east, according to a report in the Tiroler Tageszeitung.

As a result, Junick from ÖAMTC is expecting a new fuel price record in Austria to be reached in July and is worried about the impact on motorist’s finances.

He said: “People who depend on their car every day and have to cover long distances will feel it. The government is therefore required to cushion the current price increases and at least reduce the additional burden from July. 

“Although a price stability mechanism is planned, this will only take effect for the planned increases from 2023.”

Austria’s price stability mechanism

The price stability mechanism (Preisstabilitätsmechanismus) is a Federal Government initiative that will come into effect in 2023 to monitor the cost of fossil fuel energy. The aim is to protect private households from fluctuating prices.

For example, if energy prices go up one year, then the annual increase in the CO2 tax will be reduced the following year to stabilise the prices, and vice versa.

Revenue from the CO2 levy is expected to generate around €5 billion by 2025 and coincides with the introduction of a “climate bonus” for Austrian taxpayers to offset the added cost of the measures.

But in the meantime, what can motorists do to reduce their fuel bills?

Money saving tips for motorists

The first step to saving money on the cost of petrol and diesel is to reduce how often you drive. 

This is easier in the summer months with the option to travel by bike instead of car, but for people that commute long distances to work or have a family to transport, this is not always possible.

FOR MEMBERS: Ten destinations by direct night train from Austria

Then there is public transport – especially for those living in larger towns and cities. But in rural areas public transport is not as frequent or easy to access, which means for some this is not a viable option.

Other tips from ÖAMTC to save money on fuel are:

  • Fill up your car at the start of the week as fuel becomes more expensive towards the weekend.
  • Fill up in the morning to avoid the possibility of one-off price increases that are allowed from 12pm. 
  • Avoid using expensive motorway petrol stations, if possible.
  • If travelling to Tyrol or Vorarlberg, fill up your vehicle in advance to avoid higher fuel prices in these provinces.

However, for people that have to drive a car and can’t limit their usage, the best way to save money on fuel is by searching for the cheapest prices.

How to find cheap petrol and diesel in Austria

Petrol distributors and stations compete with each other, which is good news for consumers.

To make it easier to find the best deals, there is an app by ÖAMTC to help motorists find the cheapest fuel prices in their area, or wherever they are travelling in Austria.

In the ÖAMTC app, users can search by petrol or diesel (depending on their vehicle) to view details of current prices at petrol stations in the selected area.

READ MORE: Cost of living: Seven tips to save money in Austria

For example, at the time of writing, The Local found the cheapest petrol prices in Vienna to be at Turmöl Quick on Hardtmuthgasse and 123 Tanken on Rotensterngasse where petrol was priced at €1.424 per litre. Turmöl Quick also had the cheapest diesel at €1.399.

In Graz in Styria, three stations were listed as selling petrol at €1.449 per litre (the cheapest price in the city) – M3 on Karlauerstrasse, Rumpold on Kasernstraße and Diskont Tankstelle on Karlauer Gürtel. The cheapest diesel was found at Spritkönig on Triester Strasse at €1.429.

And in Innsbruck in Tyrol, Disk on Anton-Rauch-Straße had the cheapest petrol price at €1.529. Diesel was slightly cheaper at the same place for €1.509, but both prices are above the current national average.

SHOW COMMENTS