For members
VIENNA
The best commuter towns if you work in Vienna
Working in Vienna doesn’t mean you have to live in Austria’s capital city. Instead, finding a home in a commuter town could be a convenient alternative.
Published: 1 March 2022 12:12 CET
Living in a commuter town can be a convenient alternative to city centre living. (Photo by ALEX HALADA / AFP)
For members
DRIVING
How to save money on fuel costs in Austria
With reports that the price of fuel is reaching record highs, many motorists in Austria will be wondering how to cut down on costs - here’s how.
Published: 17 February 2022 15:44 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments