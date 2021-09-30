Austria’s nationwide public transport ‘climate ticket’ now available

Agreement with the federal states of Vienna, Lower Austria and Burgenland has been reached for an Austria-wide public transport climate ticket, the Wiener Zeitung newspaper reports.

Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler will hold a joint press conference with the relevant state governors at 13.00 on Thursday. It should be possible to buy tickets from October 1st at an initial 15 percent discount until the launch date, which should be on the national holiday, October 26th.

This means it will initially cost €949 instead of €1,095 for one year.

The Klimaticket Now means it will be possible to use any regular transport (public and private rail transport, city transport and transport associations) throughout Austria, although it will not be valid for Wiener Linien, Wiener Lokalbahnen, Raaberbahn (Vienna Hauptbahnhof-Deutschkreutz), NÖVOG and the regional buses of the VOR region.

Senior citizens and people under the age of 26 will only have to pay 821 euros per year – or 699 euros if they buy the ticket before October 26th.

For those who want to travel through two states, it will cost 730 euros, while travel through one state will be 365 euros annually.

The 365 euro ticket has been in place for some time in the state of Vienna and has won International acclaim.

It can be bought online at www.klimaticket.at and at all ÖBB and Westbahn counters.

