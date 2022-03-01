Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

LIVING IN AUSTRIA

Everything you need to know about Austria’s world-class drinking water

Have you ever wondered where Austria's tap water comes from and why it tastes so good? Here’s everything you never knew you needed to know about Austria’s world-class drinking water.

Published: 1 March 2022 13:31 CET
The shore of Lake Alm in Grünau im Almtal, Austria. Photo by Dimitry Anikin on Unsplash
The shore of Lake Alm in Grünau im Almtal, Austria. Austria has some of the cleanest and most delicious drinking water in the world. Photo by Dimitry Anikin on Unsplash

Running from kitchen sinks, bathroom faucets and garden hoses across the country, Austria’s tap water often tastes better than your favourite bottled brand.

It’s so fresh, it may as well have come gushing, crystal clear, from a mountain spring.

Well, in Austria, chances are it has.

Austria is a water-rich country, with approximately 86 billion square meters of freshwater entering the supply each year, according to the Federal Ministry for Sustainability and Tourism (BMNT). In both purity and taste, the country’s drinking water is considered among the best in the world.

But why is it so delicious? How does it make the journey from the mountains into your glass? And is it true that Austrians really flush their toilets with pure, alpine spring water?

To the source

Trillions of litres of water enter Austria each year through rivers and streams — and in the form of precipitation.

Totalling the water used by households and businesses, crop irrigation and industrial needs, the country consumes about 250 billion litres annually, which is only around 3% of the available supply, reports the BMNT. Needless to say, there is plenty of water left over. 

Approximately one third of the country’s annual water supply ends up deep in the ground, filling Austria’s natural reservoirs. Some of this groundwater arrives in the country as rain or snowfall — Austria’s many mountains act like magnets for precipitation.

The mountains force the warm, humid air that flows over them to cool down and release its water, much like squeezing a sponge. 

Berglisee, Mathon, Austria - another example of Austria's pristine water. Photo by Sven D on Unsplash

Berglisee, Mathon, Austria – another example of Austria’s pristine water. Photo by Sven D on Unsplash

That rain or snow trickles down through the alpine soil and is filtered and cleaned along the way, as particles or bacteria get trapped, and as the soil adds minerals like calcium, magnesium, and potassium.

The water often bursts out through channels in the mountain rock as clear, mineral-enriched spring water. It’s the purity and added minerals that give the water its fresh, crisp flavour.

About half of Austria’s water supply is collected from alpine springs, while the other half is pumped up from natural aquifers, according to the Federal Environmental Agency.

Together, these groundwater sources make up nearly 100 percent of Austria’s local drinking water.

Where does Vienna’s drinking water come from?

Vienna represents a special case when it comes to drinking water: Almost all of the city’s water comes directly from springs, which originate in the Lower Austrian-Styrian Alps.

The water reaches the city without the use of pumps, and flows from the mountain range southwest of Vienna along the natural drop in altitude into the city’s reservoirs.

Only gravity is required to move the water, making the entire system quite friendly to the environment. Some hydropower is even generated during the journey. 

After its use in homes and businesses throughout the city, the water goes to a sewage treatment plant, before finally being released into the Danube River.

Image: Vienna Water

Image: Vienna Water

Many of the natural areas at the source of Austria’s spring waters are protected in order to preserve this important resource. The forests around Vienna’s springs, for example, are carefully managed to maintain the correct balance of native fir, spruce, and beech trees, according to Stadt Wien.

The different structures of each tree’s roots help to absorb and filter the water as it seeps through the soil. Nearby mountain huts, called “Berghütte,” have small water treatment plants to ensure that the water remains clean.

In this way, Austria’s waterworks allow the natural landscape to cleanse the water for them, so all that’s left to do is push it through the pipes.

The water is, however, meticulously monitored to guarantee a safe and quality supply. According to Austria’s drinking water infoportal, 93 percent of the country’s water arrives in its natural untreated state, meaning that most of the time, the water doesn’t even need to be disinfected.

Austrian residents can even plug their postal code into the infoportal to learn about the makeup of their water and who supplies it.

Will future Austrian generations enjoy the same quality water?

With such an abundant water network, it may seem as though Austria has always gathered its drinking water this way. And in some ways, perhaps it has. Vienna’s first spring-fed aqueduct brought fresh water to the city as early as the year 1565.

But according to Andreas Tribsch, ecology professor and researcher at the University of Salzburg, Austria’s water supply has not always been so stable or pollutant-free, even in recent history. 

“Pesticides and fertiliser were a big issue in the 80s and 90s, in regions where groundwater was used for the water supply,” Tribsch says. Vienna also ran into pollution problems when the city opened a new aqueduct in 2006.

“Vienna’s third aqueduct aimed to bring more groundwater in from the Vienna Basin. That was not successful,” Tribsch says. The aqueduct was subsequently contaminated by toxic waste from a nearby landfill, ultimately leading to stricter waste disposal laws.

“Much has improved,” he says, though he’s still concerned that water-intensive agriculture in Austria’s eastern regions is reducing the country’s groundwater stores.

Climate change has also raised concerns over the future of Austria’s water, with extreme weather events like drought and heavy rain becoming increasingly common.

While the incredible volume of Austria’s unused water suggests that there should be plenty to go around, scientists in Austria have already begun discussions in this area, hoping to conserve the country’s rich water resources well into the future.

With all of the care that goes into securing Austria’s water supply, the question remains: Do Austrians really flush that same pristine, alpine spring water down the toilet drain? 

The answer is yes — and it’s more common than you might think. For now, it seems, there’s plenty more where that came from.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

LIVING IN AUSTRIA

Six helpful tips to save money on food shopping in Austria

High inflation means that costs are rising in Austria, including in supermarkets and grocery stores. Here are some tips to help you if you're feeling the pinch or want to make your money go further.

Published: 21 February 2022 16:14 CET
Updated: 27 February 2022 09:49 CET
Six helpful tips to save money on food shopping in Austria

Some savings tips work whichever country you’re in: avoid shopping when hungry; plan meals ahead of time if you can; check products from the top or bottom shelves (usually cheaper than those placed at eye-level!) and compare prices by weight rather than by unit.

On top of these general frugal habits, there are some tricks that might be less relevant outside Austria, so here’s a quick rundown.

Reduce waste and cost

Over the past few years, a number of new mobile apps designed to combat food waste have arrived in Austria, helping you do your bit for the planet and save money, too. 

The main player, Too Good To Go, gives you the chance to “rescue” old food that might have otherwise been thrown away by supermarkets, restaurants, cafes and bakeries. After downloading the app, it’ll show you available offers within a certain radius of where you live or work. Sometimes you might strike gold with an incredible bistro or hotel brunch for a fraction of the usual price, other times you may end up with a mountain of bread products and cakes from your local bakery.

You can also find bargains by looking for discounted items in supermarkets close to their best before dates, particularly on Saturday evenings before the Sunday closure.

And your local neighbourhood may have a Buy Nothing or similar Facebook group where people will share details of food they’d otherwise throw away.

Sign up to loyalty schemes and offers 

These won’t always net you huge savings, and you need to watch out for being enticed to buy more than you otherwise would have down, but it’s worth signing up to your favourite supermarkets’ loyalty scheme or app. There’s Billa’s Jö Bonus Club, which also works at Penny Markt, Libro and a handful of other stores; Lidl Plus; the PAYBACK scheme for Unimarkt which also works at stores like DM and even Burger King, and MPreis has a loyalty card scheme.

While it won’t shave loads off your shop, if you let the points build up on the family shop, you might get a nice surprise when you can use that to pay for some groceries further down the line. The other benefit of these schemes is that you can get personalised discounts and offers based on the products you tend to buy.

Think about where you buy what

This can take some planning, but often pays off. Rather than going to your nearest neighbourhood shop, you could plan to do the bulk of your shopping either at one of the cheaper brands — Penny Markt, Lidl or Hofer — or at a bigger store if you go to Billa or Spar, which generally means lower prices than the small inner-city branches, plus wider availability of their discounted own-brand items.

And international supermarkets are another way to unearth treasures. Buying spices, for example, is often cheaper if you can find a grocery store specialising in foreign goods, and it means greater variety. At these kinds of neighbourhood stores you can also sometimes track down those hard-to-find home comforts, rather than paying a premium. The store with the widest variety in Vienna is Prosi, and in Salzburg there’s Asiatische Spezialmarkt, but smaller shops are also worth a visit.

Check out your local markets too, as sometimes these are the place to get vegetables, meats and spices for a bargain, and support local traders. But it’s usually cheaper to head outside city centres, where the major markets may have become gentrified or hiked up their prices after featuring in tourist guides, and find the markets still mainly frequented by locals.

Think like a restaurant 

One of the best ways to get into a budget mindset with food shopping is to think in a similar way to a restaurant owner. If you study the menu of the next restaurant or cafe you go to, you’ll generally find variations on a theme that use and reuse a selection of ingredients. That’s to ensure that the chefs can order food in bulk and avoid waste by using the same ingredients in different dishes, meaning they can still be used if some dishes aren’t selling well. 

So how does this apply to everyday folk? Well, meal-planning and buying staples you can use over and over again in different ways can be a great way to make your budget go further and avoid wasted food. For example, a sack of potatoes costs barely anything and can be used in a myriad of different ways.

And think like a local

Even when you’re using these savvy shopping techniques, it will still often be the case that foods and ingredients that aren’t traditionally popular in Austria will cost more than those which are.

Food is often a strong link to your roots, so it’s worth stretching your budget for those special items that will help you feel at home, but for your day-to-day meals, you might want to consider a more local menu and adapting your eating habits to match the products you can find most cheaply in Austria. 

Avoid quick delivery services

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, you’ve likely noticed a whole range of new app-based shopping services that promise to get your groceries to you in record speed. While we absolutely won’t judge anyone who uses these services, they’re unfortunately not a great idea if you’re trying to save money. Why? Because their business models generally work by adding a slight mark-up to each of the products they sell – and because you usually have to pay a delivery fee, and a tip for the drivers is recommended.

The one exception to this rule is taking advantage of any ultra-generous sign-up offers as a one-off treat. Some of the grocery delivery brands offer as much as €20 off a €40 shop for new customers, or €10 off a €30 shop. If you don’t normally spent that much, stock up on basics you know you’ll use and which don’t go off, like pasta, tinned goods, coffee and tea. 

Manual widget for ML (class=”ml-manual-widget-container”)

SHOW COMMENTS