CULTURE
Nine mistakes everyone makes when they first move to Austria
Moving to a new country is often a crash-course in learning a new culture - with a few embarrassments along the way.
Published: 2 July 2021 10:49 CEST
Updated: 30 July 2022 06:51 CEST
Naked saunas are the norm in Austria. Photo/AFP
FOOD & DRINK
Hugo, Almdudler and Radler: 5 drinks to try in Austria this summer
It is easier to face the summer heat with a proper cold drink in your hands. Austrians know that well and have created (or made popular) several delicious alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Here are five you should try.
Published: 28 July 2022 16:47 CEST
