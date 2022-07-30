Read news from:
Austria
Nine mistakes everyone makes when they first move to Austria

Moving to a new country is often a crash-course in learning a new culture - with a few embarrassments along the way.

Published: 2 July 2021 10:49 CEST
Updated: 30 July 2022 06:51 CEST
Naked saunas are the norm in Austria. Photo/AFP

It’s no different in Austria with cultural differences ranging from supermarket opening times to expectations of service in cafes and attitudes to small talk.

Here are nine mistakes that everyone makes when they first move to Austria.

Expecting polite service in cafes and restaurants

It’s well-known in Austria that waiters and waitresses can be grumpy, but newcomers to the country are usually oblivious to this fact. 

In Austria, it’s not unusual for waiters to act like they’re doing you a favour by serving you, and staff regularly appear stressed and overworked – even when it’s not busy.

Thankfully, it’s all part of the charm and it’s usually not personal, but don’t expect American or Canadian-style friendly service in Austria. 

Vienna’s cafes are amazing – but you’re unlikely to get US-style service with a smile. AFP PHOTO/JOE KLAMAR (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

Crossing the road when the light is red

For people from the UK, if there are no cars coming but the light is still red at a zebra crossing (Schutzweg) or junction, it’s generally accepted that it’s okay to cross the road.

In fact, most people probably wouldn’t think twice about it and some will even boldly walk out into traffic.

But in Austria, people wait until the light has turned green – even if it means waiting on the side of the road without any cars going past.

Why? Because there are fines for jaywalking in Austria, so watch out.

Saying “Ich bin heiss” on a hot, summer day

Any English-speaker that has said “Ich bin heiss” (“I am hot”) during hot weather in Austria has probably been ridiculed by German-speaking friends.

This is because the literal translation from English to German doesn’t work.

In this context, “heiss” in German means “hot” in a sexy way, so anyone that says that is proclaiming themselves to be sexy.

Instead, when overheating during an Austrian heat wave, say “Mir ist heiss” – it will stop the locals from laughing at you.

Forgetting that supermarkets close on a Sunday

Sunday is a day of rest in Austria, which means most businesses are closed, with the exception of essential services like petrol stations and hospitality.

So, if you forget to stock up on food and drink essentials on Saturday, then don’t expect to wander down to the supermarket on Sunday morning. They will all be closed.

The same applies on public holidays, and it has long been a complaint of international residents in Austria that Sundays and public holidays are boring.

But there are plenty of other things to do, like having a long brunch in a cafe or exploring nature in Austria’s more rural areas.

Trying to pay with card everywhere

Cash is king in Austria – and it’s unlikely to change any time soon.

Although the pandemic has tipped the scales slightly towards an increase in card payment, cash is still the payment of choice for many Austrians and businesses.

You might even get a grumpy roll of the eyes when trying to pay with cash in some places.

Cash or card – what will you choose? Sometimes, the choice is made for you. Photo: JEAN-SEBASTIEN EVRARD / AFP

This attitude towards cash is reflected in the saying “Nur Bares ist Wahres” (only cash is true), with a pre-pandemic study showing that 83 per cent of Austrians preferred paying with cash.

There are three reasons for this – freedom, anonymity and control. 

Austrians like to have the freedom of not relying on a bank, the anonymity to spend money on whatever they like and control over spending.

For international residents from card-favouring countries like the UK, Ireland and most of Scandinavia, the best way to deal with this is to just get used to carrying cash.

After all, if you can’t beat them, join them.

Using the informal “du” in a formal situation

In English, the language isn’t divided between formal and informal, but German is.

For example, when speaking to a police officer or doctor, the word “you” (du) is the same as when speaking to a personal friend or a child. 

But in German, people in positions of authority will expect the formal “you” (sie) to be used when being addressed.

It’s common for people learning German to forget this and, while it can be embarrassing and potentially insulting to the other person, it’s a learning curve that everyone has to go through.

Attempting small talk with strangers

For British people, small talk about the weather is a guaranteed conversation starter – no matter how cliche that might be.

In Austria however, small talk is not as common and people generally prefer to have meaningful conversations about topics they are interested in.

Austrians can also be more reserved around people they are not familiar with and shy away from asking personal questions until they know them better.

So, if you try making small talk at a bus stop and it falls flat, don’t take it personally. It’s just not the done thing in Austria.

Arriving late and thinking it’s okay

In the German-speaking world, punctuality is highly rated and lateness is seen as being rude.

In fact, if you think you are going to be late it’s recommended to call or text to let the person know in advance.

Whereas turning up late without warning is seen as bad manners and won’t win you any brownie points.

Being shocked by naked people in the sauna

Austria has long, cold winters, so spending time in the sauna is a big part of the culture. Especially in the mountains.

But a word of warning – Austrians like their sauna naked.

This can come as a shock to people from other parts of the world where wearing a bikini or board shorts is a sauna uniform of choice and going naked in public is only for naturalists.

You’ll get used to naked saunas in no time. Photo: TORSTEN SILZ / AFP

Whereas, in Austria, it’s completely normal to be surrounded by naked people in a sauna and the absence of clothes is even expected.

So, if you’re the only one wearing a swimsuit or acting embarrassed then expect some funny looks.

FOOD & DRINK

Hugo, Almdudler and Radler: 5 drinks to try in Austria this summer

It is easier to face the summer heat with a proper cold drink in your hands. Austrians know that well and have created (or made popular) several delicious alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Here are five you should try.

Published: 28 July 2022 16:47 CEST
Hugo, Almdudler and Radler: 5 drinks to try in Austria this summer

The debate of which is the perfect summer drink is undoubtedly a very controversial one.

While many people would argue that nothing can beat the Italian Aperol Spritz (which is also very popular in Austria), some would rather stay with a simple cold beer.

If you are team Spritz, then you should know that Austria has a love for things g’spritzt, with their own versions of sparkling drinks (with or without alcohol). However, for those who prefer a beer, the alpine country is home to several famous brands, including the Styrian Gösser, the Viennese Ottakringer, and Stiegl, from Salzburg.

In any case, when living or visiting a new country, it’s always fun to try out the traditional dishes and, in this case, beverages.

Here are five drinks you should try during the Austrian summer.

Hugo drink summer drink austria

Hugo is a very popular (and sweet) summer drink in Austria (Photo by Greta Farnedi on Unsplash)

Hugo

Some say this is the Austrian answer to the Aperol Spritz, but its sweetness from the elderflower syrup makes it quite different from the bitter bright orange Aperol.

There is also a bit of controversy as to where this drink, which Austrians love to drink during a nice summer afternoon, originates.

Internationally, it seems to be widely accepted that this alcoholic aperitif comes from South Tyrol, a German-speaking region of Italy with deep Austrian roots. Ask any Austrian, though, and they will tell that just proves the drink is from Austria.

Italian or Austrian, the sweet drink is made with prosecco, elderflower syrup, seltzer and mint leaves. Serve it with lots of ice in a large glass, and you have a perfect summer drink.

white wine drinks party

Mix your white wine with sparkling water and you get a refreshing gespritzt (Photo by Matthieu Joannon on Unsplash)

weiß gespritzt

This is extremely popular, relatively cheap even in fancy restaurants, and somewhat controversial, but take some white wine and add a little sparkling water (sometimes ice) and you get a weiß gespritzt, or a g’spritzter.

Not everyone appreciates mixing your wine with water, but it makes for a refreshing and lighter drink. In Austrian restaurants, you might be asked whether you want a summer gespritzt, which means it has higher water content and, therefore, is lighter, or a “normal” one.

It is by no means an Austrian drink, and you may have to ask for a Weinschorle instead of a Gespritzter in Germany, but it is a popular drink in the German world.

gösser radler drink

Austrian brands sell some of the most popular Radlers in Europe (Photo by Jonathan Kemper on Unsplash)

Radler

A Radler is another drink that though not from Austria, is extremely popular here. Not only that but some of the most popular Radlers are sold by Austrian brands.

Traditionally, all you need to make a Radler is to mix beer and lemonade. However, the drink is also found bottled and sold by beer companies such as Gösser and Ottakringer. The mix has also expanded and you can discover Radlers with a citrus or berry mix.

It is a lighter and sweeter beer, perfect for enjoying the summer with a fresh drink that is not so alcoholic.

Mixing apple juice and sparkling water creates a perfect non-alcoholic summer drink. (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP)

Apfelspritz

Following the Austrian love for adding sparkling water to drinks, a very common and non-alcoholic beverage is the Apfelspritz.

It is a mix of apple juice and (you guessed it) sparkling water. It is popular in Biergarten as a non-alcoholic alternative, with kids joining in on toasts with their apple and soda mix.

The drink is also very common in Germany (where it is known as Apfelschorle), Switzerland and Hungary.

almdualer gerhard schilling

Almdudler’s CEO Gerhard Schilling holds a bottle of the traditional Austrian drink (© Philipp Lipiarski)

Almdudler

Another option for a summer light and non-alcoholic drink is the Almdudler, which is technically the name of the Austrian brand that sells the famous carbonated soft drink.

The drink is a blend of 32 “natural alpine herbs, beet sugar and soda water”, according to the website. It has a very distinctive logo and can be found in almost all Austrian households – being one of the most popular beverages in the country.

