VIENNA

Ten essential apps to download for living in Vienna

If you live in Austria's capital or a planning to move there, a few key smartphone apps will certainly make your life in Vienna and surrounding cities much easier.

Published: 15 June 2022 14:53 CEST
Somebody using their phone.
Some apps can help make your life in Vienna much easier. Photo by Jonas Leupe on Unsplash.

Moving to a new city and living in a different country can be challenging, especially if you are still learning the local language. Luckily, there are many tech tools that foreigners can use to help them adjust to a new life abroad. 

Some free smartphone apps you can download and always have with you will make life easier in Vienna – even if you have been living in the Austrian capital for years.

From things to help you set up as a resident, to navigate better in the city you live and even find some food when all supermarkets are closed on Sundays, here are the apps you should download if you live in Vienna.

Stadt Wien

The Stadt Wien app is the official application of the City of Vienna. It brings essential news and pushes notifications on traffic disruption near you, weather alerts or civil emergencies.

There is also a detailed city map where you can search for drinking fountains, coronavirus test streets, fuel stations, parks, and more.

The app’s search function works much better than Vienna’s website, and you can use it to navigate and find pages on topics of interest – it will send you directly to the right official page online.

WienMobil

This is the official app of the Wiener Linien – Vienna’s public transport operator – making it an essential tool for anyone living in the capital city or the surrounding area.

The WienMobil app covers all forms of transport in the city, from trains to buses and ride-sharing vehicles, and shows the different forms of transportation available for a selected route.

Tickets can even be purchased and stored in the app, meaning users don’t have to carry a physical ticket when going about their daily lives.

WienMobil’s transport partners include Citybike Wien, Europcar, Taxi 31300 and Westbahn.

ÖBB

ÖBB is Austria’s national rail operator and the ÖBB app is helpful for anyone that regularly travels by train in Austria – or for anyone visiting the country.

Users can purchase tickets within the app and receive notifications about delays or changes to a service and view information about platforms at specific train stations.

City, weekly and monthly tickets can also be purchased in the ÖBB app.

WienBot

The WienBot app is quite the find for Vienna residents and is literally what it says: a bot. The artificial intelligence bot is in English (if your phone settings are in English) and will answer any questions you have about life in the Austrian capital.

It also works with keywords. So, for example, if you type “coronavirus”, it will bring up a series of messages with short explanations about the disease, hotlines for you to call, a website where you can get more information on vaccinations and the official Stadt Wien page with all aggregated info on Covid-19. It then suggests other keywords (such as quarantine, contact persons, and free testing) you can click to read more on.

You can also type other things, for example, “theatre”, and the bot will bring up a series of theatre events happening in Vienna.

Sag’s Wien

Is the street light in your neighbourhood broken? Or maybe some rubbish hasn’t been cleaned out next to your home? You can let the City of Vienna know about these and other issues with the Sag’s Wien (something like “tell Vienna”) app.

The app is pretty straightforward. You just click on “report new issue”, choose which category it belongs to (public lighting, traffic lights, green area, etc.), and a map with your location will open up. You can then pinpoint the exact place you need, post pictures, and leave a comment about the problem.

It’s also possible to follow up on the issues and see a map with what has been reported and what’s the status of the complaints.

Vienna has several official apps for residents. (Screenshot/The Local)

Handy-Signatur

Before the pandemic, the Handy-Signatur was a little-known app that most people didn’t understand, let alone use.

Then the Covid-19 Green Pass was rolled out, along with many other digital services, and the Handy-Signatur suddenly became an essential app.

But what is it exactly?

The Handy-Signatur is essentially a mobile phone (known as a Handy, in German) signature which turns your phone into a virtual ID card. It allows you to legally sign official documents without having to print them out and sign them by hand. It also allows you to easily log in to official sites, including those to retrieve vaccination certificates and the tax office site.

The Local Austria news app

You might be used to scouring The Local Austria every morning for your daily hit of Austrian language and culture or receiving our newsletter. But what about getting alerts straight to your phone when we produce new content? Sounds pretty good, right?

Luckily for you, The Local has a free smartphone app which you can access content from all nine countries we cover so that you can keep up to date on both Austria and wider Europe.

It’s available on Apple and Android phones and will be an indispensable guide to living the Austrian lifestyle.

Language apps

Of course, living in Vienna will be much easier if you speak the local language. There are many apps to help you learn German (Duolingo, Mondly, and Babbel are just some of the most popular ones) for free – some of them are even fun.

A translation app can also be useful. The most popular one, Google Translate, works decently (but not perfectly) with English – German translations. It has valuable tools, including a live translation one that can translate text in real-time with your phone’s camera.

Food apps

Lieferando and Mjam are two popular food delivery apps that will save your dinner cravings. They work with several restaurants and shops in Vienna and will deliver to addresses in the city and some of its surroundings.

Recently, and especially with the coronavirus pandemic, services that deliver groceries have also become very popular in Austria.

A great app is Gurkerl, with large assortments of food and beverages (they also have a lot of vegan options). Alfies is also another popular app for groceries delivery. It has fewer options, but it delivers faster, until late at night (1 am on Fridays) and on Sundays as well.

Are there any apps we missed for living in Vienna? Please let us know in the comments section below or email us at [email protected]

VIENNA

Vienna to handout €200 payments to counter rising energy costs

Austria's capital has unveiled a plan including €200 one-off payments to fight rising energy prices after thousands of households were set to see bills double.

Published: 14 June 2022 13:28 CEST
Vienna has announced an extensive package with one-off payments of €200 and structural measures that will benefit more than one million residents in the Austrian capital, Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) said during a press conference this Tuesday.

The announcement comes as energy bills rise, the cost of living increases, and the state-run utility company Wien Energie confirmed a 92 percent increase in bills for around 440,000 households in Vienna.

Wien Energie’s price increase still needs to be evaluated and approved by city authorities.

Vienna’s announcement also comes as the federal government unveiled a €6 billion set of measures to fight the rising cost of living, as reported.

Together with executive city councillor Peter Hanke (SPÖ), Ludwig announced the package and said that specific households could receive up to €1,000 in relief measures.

Energy bonus 2022

According to the city officials, the first phase of the relief package comes by the end of June, or early July, when about 650,000 households in Vienna will receive the €200 payment.

“In theory, a person could receive up to €1,000 in several tranches, and further measures or inflation packages cannot be ruled out. We want to cushion energy increases to households”, Ludwig said.

He said the first payment would be made to eligible households, which include about two-thirds of the Viennese homes. Residents will receive a mailed letter with a QR code to apply for the payment.

There is an income limit, and only Viennese residents with an annual gross income of a maximum of €40,000 for single-person households or €100,000 for multi-person families are entitled.

The mayor didn’t give further details on how additional payment “tranches” would work.

Further measures to control energy increases

Ludwig and Hanke mentioned other measures set aside to fight the effects of rising prices and ensure that the population is protected.

The mayor announced the city would set up a “Fairness Commission”. Ludwig said that the commission would “monitor international markets and ensure that lower purchase prices will be passed on to customers promptly”.

Additionally, state utility company Wien Energie will not cut off electricity and gas supplies to defaulting consumers during the winter months of December 2022 to February 2023.

Consumers of the company will be allowed to repay debt in up to 18 monthly instalments, and a loyalty program for clients of Wiener Stadtwerke, the holding that owns Wien Energy and transport company Wiener Linien, will be created.

The City of Vienna, the sole owner of Wiener Stadtwerke, will waive its dividend payments to the city budget in 2022 and 2023. “Every euro generated should be used for investments in the energy transition and the best possible customer price”, Ludwig said.

