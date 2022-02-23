Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

LIVING IN AUSTRIA

The smartphone apps that make living in Austria easier

It’s well known that we all spend too much time on our phones, but there are some useful apps that make living in Austria easier.

Published: 23 February 2022 14:48 CET
The smartphone apps that make living in Austria easier
Some mobile phone apps make living in Austria easier. Photo by Cottonbro on Pexels.

For anyone with a smartphone, using an app is a part of daily life, whether it’s for transport, banking, essential admin or social media.

There are some apps that are more useful than others though – especially when it comes to living in Austria.

Here are the top apps that every international resident in Austria should have on their phones.

WienMobil

This is the official app of the Wiener Linien – Vienna’s public transport operator – making it an essential tool for anyone living in the capital city or the surrounding area.

The WienMobil app covers all forms of transport in the city, from trains to buses and ride sharing vehicles, and shows all the different forms of transport available for a selected route.

FOR MEMBERS: Ten destinations by direct night train from Austria

Tickets can even be purchased and stored in the app, which means users don’t have to carry a physical ticket when they are going about their daily lives.

WienMobil’s transport partners include Citybike Wien, Europcar, Taxi 31300 and Westbahn.

ÖBB

ÖBB is Austria’s national rail operator and the ÖBB app is useful for anyone that regularly travels by train in Austria – or for anyone visiting the country.

Users can purchase tickets within the app and receive notifications about delays or changes to a service, as well as view information about platforms at specific train stations. 

City, weekly and monthly tickets can also be purchased in the ÖBB app.

Handy-Signatur

Before the pandemic, the Handy-Signatur was a little known app that most people didn’t understand, let alone use.

Then the Covid-19 Green Pass was rolled out, along with many other digital services, and the Handy-Signatur suddenly became an essential app.

But what is it exactly?

The Handy-Signatur is essentially a mobile phone (known as a Handy, in German) signature which turns your phone into a virtual ID card. It allows you to legally sign official documents without having to print them out and sign them by hand.

FOR MEMBERS: EXPLAINED: What is Austria’s Handy-Signatur and how does it work?

There is just one prerequisite for the Handy-Signatur – you need an Austrian or German mobile phone number to use it.

Also, it can be tricky to set up the Handy-Signatur as it requires registering at a registration authority, or at FinanzOnline – Austria’s online portal for the tax office. But once you’re in, it’s a practical tool to have.

However, it’s worth noting that the Handy-Signatur will become known as ID Austria in the future and all signatures will be automatically switched over to the new app.

Green Pass

The Green Pass, or Grüner Pass, is the nationwide app that is used to show proof of 3G (vaccination, recovery or a negative test for Covid-19 ).

Since 3G rules were introduced in Austria in spring 2021, the Green Pass has become an essential part of going to cafes, restaurants and events, and an easy way to show compliance with the rules.

READ MORE: Austria’s Green Pass: What counts as proof of 2G?

The app works by scanning in an official government certificate of vaccination, recovery or negative test. The app then displays a barcode that can be scanned by personnel at 3G or 2G venues and locations, as well as the expiry date of the certificate.

Additionally, the Green Pass is used at airports, at ski resorts when purchasing tickets and is recognised across the EU.

At the time of writing, there was no indication of when the 3G rules would be phased out, so The Local expects the Green Pass to be in use for the foreseeable future.

ÖAMTC

The Austrian Automobile, Motorcycle and Touring Club (ÖAMTC) recently announced that the average price of diesel in Austria hit an all time high of €1.477 per litre.

And prices are set to rise even more in the coming months with the introduction of Austria’s carbon levy of €30 per tonne of fuel from July 2022.

FOR MEMBERS: How to save money on fuel costs in Austria

So what can people do to protect their bank balance from the increased cost of fuel? Use the ÖAMTC app to find the cheapest deals in your area.

In the ÖAMTC app, users can search by petrol or diesel (depending on their vehicle) to view details of current prices at petrol stations in the selected area. For example, type in an address in Vienna and it will display all nearby fuel prices on a map or as a list. 

In these high cost of living times, every little bit helps – even if it’s just saving a few cents on a litre of fuel.

Der Die Das

For anyone learning German and struggling with the articles der, die and das, help is at hand with the Der Die Das app.

Type any German word into the search function and it will bring up the correct definite article, as well as for any alternative forms of the word. It also has a useful explainer about some exceptions to the use of articles.

Even better, it’s free to use. Simply download and start impressing your German-speaking friends with your new-found Deutsch skills.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

LIVING IN AUSTRIA

Everything that changes about life in Austria in March 2022

Spring is on the way, and so are several other changes to life in Austria this month.

Published: 23 February 2022 14:26 CET
Everything that changes about life in Austria in March 2022

Most Covid rules will be scrapped

This is the big one: March 5th is the date when almost all of Austria’s remaining Covid-19 restrictions will be removed. Here’s a summary of the main changes:

  • Nightclubs and apres-ski venues will re-open
  • The midnight curfew for restaurants will be removed
  • FFP2 masks will no longer be required in restaurants, cafes, non-essential retail stores, hairdressers and beauty salons, and cultural venues like museums and galleries. But they will still be recommended
  • The curfew and upper limit on event attendees will be lifted
  • The 2G and 3G rules will be removed in most places

The main rules that will continue to apply nationwide will be an FFP2 mask mandate in public transport, essential retail (e.g. supermarkets, pharmacies, banks and post offices) and in hospitals or elderly care homes, as well as a 3G rule for “particularly vulnerable settings” such as hospitals and nursing homes.

And regions have the power to implement their own stricter rules. Vienna for example will retain the 2G rule for restaurants, bars and cafes.

The first fines for violations of the vaccine mandate could be issued

The introductory phase of Austria’s new vaccine mandate, during which people who have yet to receive the Covid-19 vaccine were contacted by letter, ends on March 16th. After this date, fines of up to €600 can be issued to people who have not been vaccinated, with police to carry out spot checks.

However, it’s also possible that Austria will reassess the vaccine mandate in light of the re-opening plan outlined above as well as the relatively stable situation in the healthcare sector.

New parking permit rules in Vienna

From March 1st, Vienna’s parking permit system will be expanded to cover the whole city, basically bringing an end to free parking in the capital.

Short-term parking zones and resident’s parking permits will be brought in to each of Vienna’s districts, meaning that in the entire city, parking a car is only possible with either a resident’s parking permit (Parkpickerl) or a ticket (Parkschein) for the short-term zones.

For residents in districts 1-9, there is no change as these rules were already in place. In the 11th, 13th, 21st, 22nd and 23rd districts it’s the first time that short-term parking zones and resident’s permits are being used. For the remaining districts (10, 12, and districts 14-19), short-term parking already existed but the rules will now be standardised to match the 1st-9th districts, meaning drivers can only park between 9am and 10pm Monday to Friday, for a maximum of two hours, in the short-term parking zones.

Click here to read more about how to apply for your permit or ticket.

Last month of free Covid tests?

Federal funding for Austria’s free Covid tests expires at the end of March and the government and GECKO crisis committee have given signals that there will be a change in testing strategy after this. 

We don’t know exactly what this will look like, but we can expect the new rules to be announced at some point in March.

New app launched to support domestic violence victims

This is part of government efforts to crack down on male violence, for which they have dedicated a significant budget.

The app will allow people to send a silent call to police in emergency situations, which police will then act upon by going to the scene without needing to call the user back.

Get money back when you pay for repairs to electrical items

A nationwide scheme allowing people to get a €200 refund if they pay for repairs of electrical items is meant to launch in March or possibly April nationwide, and was on the National Council’s agenda for February 23rd. This will cover large household items like fridges, washing machines, tumble dryers, and coffee machines but also things like computers, mobile phones, electronic toys and garden tools. 

Similar schemes have already been rolled out regionally: repair bonus schemes are currently active in SalzburgCarinthia, Vienna and the City of Graz. They have previously also been offered in the rest of the Styria region as well as Upper Austria and Lower Austria, but those regions have now stopped the bonuses.

We don’t yet know exactly how the national scheme will look or how you’ll be able to apply, but details should be announced in the last days of February or early March,

Spring is coming

Winter is coming to an end, and the official start of spring comes on March 20th with the spring equinox. 

The downside to the end of winter is that you’ll lose an hour’s sleep: the 2022 time changeover to Daylight Savings is scheduled for 2am on March 29th. The clock will be moved forward by one hour from 2 to 3am, which means the night will be shorter. The changeover means it will be darker in the morning, but light will last longer in the evening.

SHOW COMMENTS