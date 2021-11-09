Austria’s Green Pass: What counts as proof of 2G?

For vaccinated people

People who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 can show their yellow Impfpass (vaccination booklet), or data from their e-Impfpass, for example a printout of their vaccine certificate, the Grüner Pass app or an EU digital Covid pass from another EU country.

For most people, proof of vaccination will be a valid ‘G’ for nine months, or 270 days to be precise, after the second dose, as of December 6th. After this, a third dose is required to be allowed entry to 2G venues. The vaccine pass will be valid for another 270 days (nine months) from the date of the third dose.

The exception is people who received one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. From January 3rd, 2022, a second dose of this vaccine will be required.

Only vaccines which have received EMA approval (that’s Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson) are accepted as valid proof.

What if I was vaccinated outside the EU, or with a vaccine not approved by the EMA?

In the wording of the regulation, it doesn’t state whether non-EU vaccine certificates are accepted, however The Local’s readers have reported being allowed entry to 3G venues using an NHS Covid certificate from the UK, for example. If you experience difficulties with a foreign vaccine pass or have questions, you can contact our editorial team by emailing [email protected] and we will do our best to help.

For people who were vaccinated with a jab that isn’t approved by the EMA, such as Sputnik V or Sinopharm, the advice of Austria’s National Vaccine Committee is to take a test to prove Covid antibodies and get a dose of an EMA-approved mRNA vaccine (that’s Pfizer or Moderna) at least one month after your first dose. These two proofs together should be accepted as 2G, even though neither antibody proof nor a single dose of an mRNA vaccine are accepted as 2G outside this scenario.

For recovered people

People who have caught and recovered from Covid-19 can show either a ‘recovery certificate’ or a doctor’s proof of infection together with a PCR test result. These are valid for 180 days after the infection.

Proof of Covid-19 antibodies is not accepted as proof.

For children

In principle, the new 2G rule applies from the age of 12 upwards, but there is an exception for children up until the end of their ninth year of school (aged 12-15). Children in this group can show a negative PCR test, for example using the Ninja Pass based on school tests, to enter 2G venues.

Vienna, however, is likely to require 2G from the age of 12 when it updates its own regulation later this week.