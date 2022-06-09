For members
MOVING TO AUSTRIA
23 essential articles to help you navigate life in Austria
Whether you've just moved to Austria or are still in the planning stages, here are some of The Local's most popular and useful articles for navigating life in the Alpine Republic.
Published: 9 June 2022 15:59 CEST
Moving to another country can be stressful, but The Local's got you covered. (Photo by Sandro Gonzalez on Unsplash)
RENTING
Reader question: Could Austria scrap the broker’s fee on apartment rentals?
Renting a home in Austria can be expensive, especially if you consider the number of fees a renter has to pay. The country is planning some changes, though.
Published: 9 June 2022 10:15 CEST
