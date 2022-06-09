Read news from:
Austria
MOVING TO AUSTRIA

23 essential articles to help you navigate life in Austria

Whether you've just moved to Austria or are still in the planning stages, here are some of The Local's most popular and useful articles for navigating life in the Alpine Republic.

Published: 9 June 2022 15:59 CEST
Moving to another country can be stressful, but The Local's got you covered. (Photo by Sandro Gonzalez on Unsplash)

Buying or renting in Austria

The property market in Austria has been booming in recent years due to high demand and eye-watering prices.

Want to know the outlook for this year? Here’s a guide about the Austrian property market for 2022.

Like the sound of living in the Alps? The Local’s report on property in the beautiful but expensive Tyrol region might make you think twice before setting your sights on a humble home in the mountains (unless you have a very healthy bank balance).

Then there’s renting, which is affordable and accessible in Austria – especially in the capital, Vienna, with its rent control system. Find out more about how it works here.

To help you get started with a rental property search, here’s a guide to the essential documents needed to rent a home in Austria.

Dealing with bureaucracy

Ask any international resident about bureaucracy and they will no doubt groan in response, such is the extent of bureaucracy in Austria.

One of the most important bureaucratic tasks to be aware of is the Meldebestätigung, otherwise known as the MeldezettelEssentially, it’s a compulsory address registration and everyone that lives in Austria has to do it.

Read The Local’s guide to the Meldebestätigung to find out everything you need to know about the key document.

Planning to stay in Austria on a long-term basis? Here’s how to apply for a residency permit.

Working in Austria

One of the most popular reasons for moving to Austria is to work, so here’s an article detailing six official websites you need to know if you’re planning to work in the country.

Want to boost your chances of finding a job in Austria? Then here’s an overview of the most in-demand occupations right now.

Applying for the Blue Card in 2022? Here’s a breakdown of the salary requirements for Austria.

Thinking of just temporarily working in Austria to get to know the culture? Then perhaps the au-pair program could be an option.

And for any Brits wanting to work in Austria, we have a useful guide about how you can live and work in Austria post-Brexit.

Being self-employed in Austria

It can be lonely working as a freelancer in a new country. To help you get out of the house, here’s our guide to the best co-working spaces in Austria for freelancers and entrepreneurs.

Want to know what it’s like being self-employed in Vienna? The Local’s Emma Midgley shares her experience in this article.

Wondering if you can move to Austria on a temporary basis as a digital nomad? Here’s what you need to know.

Want to save money on your self-employed tax bill in Austria? The Local has a guide about what to include on your tax return.

Healthcare and social insurance

Austria is known for having a high standard of healthcare and modern facilities. It’s not cheap though and is paid for with social security payments. Here’s everything you need to know about the Austrian healthcare system.

Social security payments also differ for self-employed people depending on how long someone has been working for themselves. To help you make sense of it all, read our guide about whether it’s better to pay the minimum or full contributions.

Visiting the doctor in another country can be a culture shock. Save yourself some confusion (and/or embarrassment) with an article on six things to know about visiting a doctor in Austria.

Retirement

Retiring to Austria to spend time in fresh alpine air is a dream for many people, but who is actually eligible to retire to the Alpine Republic? Here’s an article with everything you need to know.

There are plenty of Brits that own a second home in Austria but Brexit has made it harder for non-residents (including retirees) to spend long periods in the country without becoming a resident. Here’s an explainer about the 90-day rule and how third country citizens can comply with it.

Everyday life in Austria

Living in Austria raises the probability of dating an Austrian. For any single readers out there, here’s what to expect if you venture into the Austrian dating scene.

Finally, we hope you won’t find yourself in an emergency during your time in Austria, but if you do, you will need to know who to call and what to say. Thankfully, we have an article for that too.

RENTING

Reader question: Could Austria scrap the broker’s fee on apartment rentals?

Renting a home in Austria can be expensive, especially if you consider the number of fees a renter has to pay. The country is planning some changes, though.

Published: 9 June 2022 10:15 CEST
Austria is one of the best countries to live in, and its cities are among the ones with the highest standard of living constantly. But it is not a cheap place to live, especially concerning rent and property costs.

The average rental price in Vienna is much lower than in other capitals.

According to a European Union research, a 2-bedroom flat in Austria’s capital averages a monthly rate of € 1,250. In Berlin, the price is € 1,400, while in Bern, the average is € 1,550.

Average prices can be tricky, though, and prices in Austria, especially in Vienna, go down substantially when lower-cost subsidised homes, cooperative-based apartments and old rental contracts are taken into account.

None of which are accessible to all residents of Austria, especially those who are just arriving or haven’t lived in the same city for a few years.

The brokerage fees

Besides having to pay high rents, several associated fees weigh on the pocket of renters. One of the most controversial ones is known as the Provision.

The provision is a fee paid to the broker (Makler) after a rental contract is signed. In Austria, this fee is paid by the person renting a property, not by the property owner, even if they were the ones hiring the service.

Even if you find a property online, do your research alone, and have no say in who the broker is, you will probably still have to pay their fee. Unfortunately, the price is also quite high, at about two months’ rent.

Is Austria about to change that?

It’s very likely.

In March 2022, the federal government announced that it would scrap the broker fees favouring a “buyer’s principle”. Instead, the person who hires the broker pays the price.

Austria wants the person who commissions the real estate broker to also pay the fee in the future. The government estimates that about €50 million a year, which tenants pay, will be at the landlord’s expense.

“It is a great injustice to pay for a service that you have not commissioned yourself’,” minister Zadic said at the announcement. She added that the cost represents a significant financial challenge, especially for low-income families and students.

When will the changes come?

After the changes were announced, a draft law went into the revision process, and it is still in Parliamentary procedures.

The government expects the new law to be valid by the end of 2022 or the beginning of 2023 – and there is a six-month transitional period is provided.

What are the chances of the draft regulation not passing?

Since the current coalition has a majority in parliament, and the draft regulation has not been opposed by any significant opposition party, the rules will likely be put in place by the timeline presented.

Still, the process could be delayed, and changes to the drafted text could make the amendment take longer to be signed into law. Renters waiting for the new rules to be adopted before finding a place to live in Austria will need to consider this before deciding to postpone their plans.

