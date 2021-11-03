Top co-working spaces in Austria for freelancers and entrepreneurs

Thankfully, Austria is home to many co-working spaces and a recent study by the OVO Network named Vienna as the second best city in Europe for remote workers.

Additionally, a Harvard Business Review study found that people who use co-working spaces report higher levels of satisfaction in their job when compared to those working in a traditional office environment.

So, for anyone working from the kitchen table and craving a change of scene, here’s an overview of the top co-working spaces in Austria.

VIENNA

The Collaboratory, Apollogasse 4/7

Not only does it offer workspaces, but The Collaboratory also provides members with babysitting services twice a week (and claim they are the only co-working space in Vienna to do so).

Cost: The Virtual Office package starts at €80 per month and includes a business address, mail collecting service, private locker, one day a month hot desk and a 15 per cent discount for meeting or event rooms. The Hybrid Working Plan starts at €16 for one day and babysitting services are €12 for four hours.

Hours: [TBC]

Impact Hub Vienna, Lindengasse 56

Impact Hub describes itself as “a diverse community of founders, creatives, investors, established companies and NGOs” and aims to balance social responsibility with profitability.

The organisation has 600 co-working members and also provides startup accelerator programs, as well as tailored partnership programs. Members can choose to join Impact Hub’s online community or rent a workspace in the building.

Cost: The Community membership starts at €20 a month and a workspace package starts at €35 a month for 10 hours.

Hours: Monday to Friday from 9am to 6pm.

Talent Garden, Liechtensteinstraße 111-115

Talent Garden is a co-working space for freelancers and claims to be the biggest European community of digital and tech innovators. The Vienna branch is located in the ninth district and spans 5,000 square metres over six floors.

Each Talent Garden has a community manager and members of the Vienna branch also gain access to other Talent Garden ‘campuses’ across Europe.

Costs: A day pass at Talent Garden starts at €20 for a hot desk at a shared table. This is available from 9am to 6pm, Monday to Friday, and day passes can be bought in bundles of 10, 20 and 30. Additionally, members can purchase a pass for 20 hours a week for €180, or 24/7 access at €300 a month.

Hours: 24 hours a day for full members.

Alternatively, there is no shortage of cafes in the Austrian capital. Coffee Pirates, Das Möbel, Jonas Reindl, Phil and Balthasar are among the welcoming places to enjoy a coffee and cake while doing some work.

LINZ

Factory 300, Peter-Behrens-Platz 10

The people behind Factory 300 say it is “the most innovative co-working environment to be found in Upper Austria”. Member benefits include fresh coffee, networking, printing facilities, events, workshops and discounts at Talent Garden in Vienna.

Factory 300 is located in the Tabakfabrik, a creative hub for architects, designers and startups.

Cost: Membership at Factory 300 starts at €30 for a day ticket (8am to 3pm), which includes a hot-desk, coffee, water, internet and printing facilities.

Hours: Monday to Friday from 8am to 5pm.

GRAZ

Regus, Waagner-Biro-Strasse 47 and City Tower Graz, Brückenkopfgasse 1

Regus operates out of two city centre locations in Graz, offering a total of 37 co-working desks and four meeting rooms. Members can choose to hot-desk or select a designated workspace, and can book by the hour, day or month.

The Waagner-Biro-Strasse location is within walking distance of the Graz train station (Hauptbahnhof), and the City Tower Graz facility offers views over the River Mür.

Additionally, Regus operates co-working spaces in Linz, Vienna and in 150 other countries around the world, including neighbouring Slovenia.

Cost: Co-working packages at Regus in Graz start at €254 a month and meeting rooms can be hired from €19.50 an hour.

Hours: Open 24 hours a day for members.

SALZBURG

Techno-Z, Schillerstraße 30

Techno-Z was the first co-working space to be established in Salzburg in 2012 and is aimed at sole traders, startups or entrepreneurs looking for a professional community in the city.

The organisation has 25 fixed co-working spaces and 10 day guest passes. Techno-Z also holds regular events about entrepreneurship and startups. As an added bonus, prospective members can enjoy a one day free trial.

Cost: Members can choose from a one day pass for €25, a block of 10 day passes for €215 or a monthly ticket for €309.

Hours: Monday to Thursday: 8am to 12:30pm and 1:30pm to 5pm. Friday: 8am to 12.30pm.

INNSBRUCK

Raum13, Maria-Theresien-Straße 42a

With a city centre location just four minutes from the train station, this co-working centre is easily accessible for members and is open to all professional groups.

The founders of Raum13 believe in openness, collaboration, sustainability, community and accessibility. The centre has been operating for seven years and proudly claims to have worked with people from 22 different nations.

Membership packages at Raum13 include coffee and water, 24/7 access to facilities and work tables.

Cost: A one day pass at Raum13 is €20.83 (from 9am to 6pm), a one week pass is €90 and a fixed desk monthly package is €275.

Hours: 24/7 access for full members. For day pass users, opening hours are 9am to 6pm.