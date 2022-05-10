For members
LIVING IN AUSTRIA
EXPLAINED: Everything you need to know about retiring in Austria
Retiring to Austria to spend time in fresh alpine air is a dream for many people, but who is actually eligible to retire to the Alpine Republic? Here’s what you need to know.
Published: 10 May 2022 14:33 CEST
People from all over the world can retire to Austria as long as they meet the immigration requirements. Photo by Nikolett Emmert on Pexels.
CULTURE
Muttertag: How does Austria celebrate Mother’s Day?
Like many other countries, Austrian Mother's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May - but the country adds its spin to the holiday.
Published: 6 May 2022 17:08 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments