VISAS

Digital nomads: Who can work remotely in Austria?

The Covid-19 pandemic ushered in a new era of remote work opportunities, but being a digital nomad is still a legal grey area in some countries. Here’s how it works in Austria.

Published: 3 May 2022 13:06 CEST
What are the rules for digital nomads in Austria? (Photo by Canva Studio / Pexels).

Travelling the world as a digital nomad is a dream come true for many and Austria is a prime location for those that want to explore the mountains or spend time in historic Vienna. 

But the lifestyle of a digital nomad is not always as free as people expect – especially when it comes to visas, taxes and health insurance.

Here’s what you need to know about working remotely in Austria.

Does Austria have a digital nomad visa?

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, many countries have jumped on the remote work bandwagon and are offering eligible people a digital nomad visa for a set amount of time (usually one year or more).

Unfortunately, Austria is not one of those countries.

But that doesn’t mean Austria is completely out of bounds for digital nomads. Instead it just means knowing the different rules for EU and non-EU citizens when it comes to working remotely in the Alpine Republic.

What are the rules for EU citizens?

Citizens of EU and European Economic Area (EEA) countries can stay in Austria for up to three months (90 days) without having to register as a resident.

For stays of more than three months, you have to be employed, self-employed, a student at a recognised educational institution or have enough money to support yourself financially.

In theory, this means someone from France or Italy can relocate to Austria for several months (or years) to live and work – as long as they follow the rules related to proof of residence, health insurance and tax.

For example, anyone that wants to live in Austria for more than three months is required to officially register their address. This is known as the Meldebestätigung (proof of residence) and is required to get the official registration certificate (Anmeldebescheinugung).

Then there is health insurance, which is compulsory for all legal residents in Austria. 

If you work for an employer, this is organised automatically through the Österreichische Gesundheitskasse (ÖGK). For those that are self-employed, health insurance is provided through the Sozialversicherungsanstalt der Selbständigen (SVS).

The European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) does provide some cover but not all medical visits, so self-supporting people in Austria have to find private health insurance to ensure they won’t be a burden on the Austrian medical system.

Taxes should also be considered by any EU citizens thinking about relocating to Austria to work remotely as this is where it can get complicated without a dedicated digital nomad visa.

In Austria, you will be considered a tax resident if you spend more than 180 days per year in the country.

Depending on the rules of your country of residence, this could impact where you are liable to pay tax on income and is something to keep in mind when planning to relocate to Austria on a temporary basis.

What are the rules for non-EU citizens?

Like EU and EEA citizens, some third-country nationals can stay in Austria for up to 90 days out of every 180 days as a tourist. These countries include the US and the UK.

The 90-day rules applies to the entire Schengen Area though, so if you spend 90 days in Austria you can’t then jump over the border to spend another 90 days in Germany. Instead, you will have to leave the Schengen Area if you do not have a valid visa.

For people that want to stay in Austria for longer than 90 days there is the option to apply for Visa D, which allows third-country nationals to stay in the country for up to six months as a visitor (or up to 12 months in exceptional circumstances). This visa has to be applied for in your country of residence before arriving in Austria.

Another long-term visa option is applying for a self employed key worker visa. However, this immigration route is essentially an investor visa and involves a minimum investment of €100,000 into a business, the creation of new jobs and proof that the business will have an impact on the region.

For most digital nomads, this is financially out of reach and not in keeping with the digital nomad lifestyle.

So for most non-EU citizens, it is possible to work remotely in Austria for up to six months. But for anything longer, it usually means giving up the digital nomad lifestyle and committing to living in Austria on a more permanent basis.

Reader question: What happens in Austria when a holiday falls on a weekend?

Labour Day is coming up, and for many, the holiday is an opportunity to get some much-deserved rest. This year, though, it falls on Sunday. What does that mean?

Published: 29 April 2022 14:13 CEST
Updated: 30 April 2022 10:44 CEST
Celebrated on May 1st, Labour Day has been a public holiday throughout Austria for more than 100 years. 

It is known in the country as a “general day of rest and celebration”, and much of the events that take place on May 1st are dominated by the social democrats, who take the streets of Vienna in large marches, speeches and demonstrations. 

Even those who do not participate in the celebrations marking the struggles – and victories – of workers worldwide do enjoy the fact that, as a bank holiday (one of the few non-religious ones in Austria), they get to stay at home and not work for a day.

But this year, the holiday falls on a Sunday, meaning Austrians will miss out on one of their 13 public holidays of the year.

It wouldn’t be the first time this year, as New Year’s day was also on a Sunday, and Christmas will be too. 

The ‘lost’ holidays

For many immigrants, the fact that Austria doesn’t have a “compensation day” if a holiday falls on the weekend can be surprising.

In total, 85 countries, including Belgium, England, Spain, and Thailand, will give a day off to workers if the holiday happens to be on the weekend. In addition, Austrian neighbours such as Switzerland and Germany have been discussing adopting such measures to avoid stress and give “urgently needed rest” to workers. 

There hasn’t been much talk in Austria about that, possibly because the country has other struggles to fight when it comes to holidays (including the fact that Good Friday is not a bank holiday) and plenty of controversy concerning rest days

So what happens when a holiday falls on a weekend in Austria?

First of all, it depends on whether it is a Saturday or a Sunday.

Saturday is technically not a rest day, so people who usually work on Saturdays will have the day off (or get double pay for working on a holiday), and most shops and supermarkets will close.

This is when people will see a significant difference in daily life and in their work life.

However, when a holiday falls on a Sunday, very little changes. This is because Sundays and public holidays are regulated by the same laws. In both cases, stores and shops will be closed, and people who need to work will receive double pay on their basic hourly wage. 

So if a holiday falls on a Sunday, most shops will still be closed as they usually would have been, and those who need to work will receive a 100 per cent surcharge on their hourly wages. 

These are the general rules, but in Austria, much of the labour laws are governed by collective agreements of specific professions. Additionally, the federal regulations determine that exceptions to the weekend and holiday rest can be made for some essential workers, and exceptions can be granted after a specific ordinance by authorities.

For non-essential workers who usually run a Monday to Friday work week, not much changes then, and yes, the holiday on a Sunday would be “lost”. 

However, for these people, holidays on a Saturday are not only lost as rest days, but as possible shopping and grocery days as well – leading to some very long Friday evening supermarket lines.

High quality of life

With the rest day on a Sunday enshrined in Austria’s cultural traditions, workers can be sure that they will have a day to recharge at least one day a week.

But more than that, Austria also has one of the highest numbers of national public holidays, at 13 (with some states having up to 15). 

Workers are also entitled to one “private holiday” a year, which works similarly to a public holiday, but can be taken any day. 

Austria tops the list among the nine countries covered by The Local. At the same time, Germany only has nine national holidays, and some Swiss communes can have as few as five in total.

