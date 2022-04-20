For members
Austria vs Germany: Which country is better to move to?
Thinking of a move to a German-speaking Europe but aren't sure about Germany or Austria? Here’s what you need to know.
Published: 20 April 2022 12:06 CEST
Which country is better to move to - Austria or Germany? (Photo by Jacek Dylag on Unsplash).
Who to call and what to say in an emergency in Austria
Just in case you have an emergency in Austria, here are the numbers to call and some of the phrases you might need to use.
Published: 13 April 2022 17:30 CEST
