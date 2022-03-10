For members
SECOND HOMES
How can British second home owners spend more than 90 days in Austria?
For some British people, Brexit means they can no longer spend long periods of time at their second home in Austria. But are there any alternative options?
Published: 10 March 2022 15:56 CET
British second home owners in Austria now have to comply with the EU 90-day rule for third country nationals. Photo by Nina Rath on Pexels.
LIVING IN AUSTRIA
COMPARED: Which is Austria’s best streaming service?
The most popular streaming services in Austria offer a bit of everything, although choosing the right one can get a little complex. Here's what you need to know.
Published: 9 March 2022 17:05 CET
