Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

SECOND HOMES

How can British second home owners spend more than 90 days in Austria?

For some British people, Brexit means they can no longer spend long periods of time at their second home in Austria. But are there any alternative options?

Published: 10 March 2022 15:56 CET
How can British second home owners spend more than 90 days in Austria?
British second home owners in Austria now have to comply with the EU 90-day rule for third country nationals. Photo by Nina Rath on Pexels.

Since the end of the Brexit transition period on December 31st 2020, British people with a second home in the EU have had to comply with the 90-day rule for non-EU travellers.

The law means British people can now only spend up to 90 days within the EU in a 180-day period (excluding the country of residence, if living in an EU country).

This is different to a similar law in the UK that allows EU citizens to spend up to 180 days per year in the UK, without having to split it up into two separate blocks.

What does this now mean for British second home owners in Austria? And how can they spend more than 90 days in the country?

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: The 2022 salary requirements for Austria’s EU Blue Card

“It would make life so much easier”

Gerry Stapleton, 73, a retired property developer from the UK, has owned an apartment in Maria Alm, near Zell am See in Salzburg, since 2008.

Before Brexit, Gerry and his partner would visit Austria several times a year, with a prolonged stay in July and August, but this is no longer possible. 

Gerry told The Local: “I would like to be offered the same privilege that EU citizens have when they go to the UK. It would make life so much easier because it’s much more flexible. 

“We enjoy spending time at our Austrian apartment in the summer and the winter but we can’t do that anymore because we will now fall foul of the 90-day rule, which is unnecessary.”

FOR MEMBERS: Five reasons to retire in Austria

In a bid to overcome the limitations of the EU visitor visa rules for non-EU citizens, Gerry has been looking into alternative options. However, as he and his partner are both in their 70s, they are experiencing difficulties.

He said: “We are trying to get residency in Austria and we are 90 percent there. We need to get sufficient medical insurance to show we won’t be a burden on the state but so far no one will cover us because of our age.

“The only alternative is to transfer our benefits from the UK system to Austria, but then we wouldn’t have medical cover in the UK, so we are a bit stuck right now.”

What is the 90-day rule?

The 90-day rule allows British people to visit the EU for up to 90 days without having to get a visa. It is the same rule that was already in place for all non-EU citizens prior to Brexit.

This site has a fuller explanation of how the 90-day rule works, as well as a calculator to allow you to work out your visits.

Here are a few key points to be aware of:

  • The rule allows for 90 days in every 180, so in total in the course of a year you can spend 180 days in Austria, just not all in one go.
  • It is a rolling clock, so the 90 days are always counted from the previous 180 days, not from the start of the year.
  • The rule applies to the whole of the EU, so if you spend three months skiing in Austria you can’t then go straight to the south of France after the end of the winter season.
  • The clock only stops once you leave the EU and head to a non-EU country (which now includes the UK).

So, what are the options for British people that want to spend longer in Austria? Here are a few possibilities.

Visa

The Red-White-Red Card is for qualified or skilled workers from non-EU countries that want to live and work in Austria. If granted, the visa is valid for 24 months and allows visa holders to bring family members with them.

However, there are different types of visa issued under the umbrella of the Red-White-Red Card, depending on the applicant’s professional background.

For example, those with advanced degrees and management experience in the fields of mathematics, informatics, natural sciences or technology are considered as very highly qualified workers. They can initially enter Austria with a Job Seeker Visa, which can later be transferred to a Red-White-Red Card following a job offer.

READ ALSO: Can foreigners buy a second home in Austria?

Alternatively, there is a category for skilled workers in shortage occupations, such as engineers, carpenters, physicians, chefs and accountants. For this category, applicants must score a minimum of 50 points in the eligibility criteria (including elementary level German and English language skills), show proof of relevant qualifications and have a valid job offer.

Additionally, there is the EU Blue Card, which is available for non-EU citizens with a job offer in Austria with a salary of at least €66,593.

Then there are several other categories for the Red-White-Red Card, including one for recent graduates from an Austrian education institution and family reunification. Each category has its own eligibility criteria. 

For the full list, visit the Federal Government’s official migration website.

All of the above options are suitable for people that want to live and work in Austria on a temporary basis. But for retired people, or those with an existing job in the UK, they won’t be suitable.

Residency

Applying for residency in Austria is a big commitment and involves giving up residency in the UK (but not citizenship).

It also usually means losing access to the NHS because you will be required to contribute to the social security system in Austria, unless you have private medical insurance.

FOR MEMBERS: EXPLAINED: How to apply for a residency permit in Austria

Additionally, applicants need to be able to support themselves financially, whether through a pension, income from assets or savings. 

This means single people need a minimum monthly income of €1,030.49 and couples need to earn at least €1,625.71 a month to be eligible. An additional amount of €159 for each child also applies.

Trick/cheat the system

For British people who were used to coming and going in Austria with minimal paperwork or checks it can seem like an attractive option to simply stay in the country for more than 90 days.

However we would not suggest that people try this because passports are automatically scanned when you enter and leave the country, which makes it easy to spot over-stayers.

If you are caught over-staying your allocated 90 days you can end up with an ‘over-stay’ flag on your passport which can lead to you being deported and fined, as well as making it difficult to enter any other country – not just Austria.

This is likely to make any future attempts at getting visas or residency a lot more difficult.

Hope for a change to the rules

In some EU countries there are already campaigns ongoing for a change to the 90-day rule for second home owners.

France is one example where British people are calling for the 90-day rule to be scrapped and brought in line with the UK’s 180-day rule.

While it could become a deal eventually it’s unlikely to be a priority for governments in the short term as global events like Covid-19, inflation and the war in Ukraine take priority.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

LIVING IN AUSTRIA

COMPARED: Which is Austria’s best streaming service?

The most popular streaming services in Austria offer a bit of everything, although choosing the right one can get a little complex. Here's what you need to know.

Published: 9 March 2022 17:05 CET
COMPARED: Which is Austria's best streaming service?

Unfortunately, there are few options for expats and immigrants who miss their Bake Off, or their home country’s telenovelas, as Austria television can be pretty restricted when it comes to international entertainment. 

However, streaming services go a long way to help with that mixture of local culture and international offers. We take a look at five of the most popular streaming offers here to see their main pros and cons regarding the variety of titles in Austria and ease of use. 

READ MORE: Is it better to buy or to rent property in Austria?

Netflix

Netflix is available in Austria, and, of course, all of its original shows are also available worldwide. In addition, there are several German and Austrian series and movies, and they all have options of English (and other languages) subtitles, which is excellent for people trying to learn the language. 

Since the offers depend on local negotiations, there are some differences between the Austrian catalogue and those of other countries. Occasionally, TV shows will be missing the most recent seasons or not be available at all.

The contrary is also possible: when Friends fans in the United States were told the sitcom was leaving the streaming service, there were many complaints. Austrian fans of the NY-based show, however, have nothing to fear – Friends is actually trending on Austria’s Netflix right now.

Prices: streaming plans go from € 7.99/month for the basic service to € 17.99/month for the premium. The main differences are video quality and how many devices can be used simultaneously.

What are the best streaming services in Austria? Photo by Dario on Unsplash

What are the best streaming services in Austria? Photo by Dario on Unsplash

AppleTV+

Apple’s streaming service with award-winning shows like Ted Lasso and original movies like Greyhound is also available in Austria.

As it only holds original productions, there’s no difference in the availability of films, documentaries and series.

The downside is that there are not many productions in languages other than English (though many have dubbed versions and several options for subtitles). 

Prices: surprisingly one of the most affordable options, as the subscription goes for €4.99. There are also a few offers, such as three months free after purchasing an Apple device. You can also subscribe as part of the more comprehensive Apple One combo, with prices starting at € 14.95.

Cost of living: 45 ways to save money in Austria

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video, also known as expat hell, is a service with many ups and downs. On the plus side, it already comes in a bundle, so the subscription gets you Prime Delivery, Music, Deals and Offers, among others.

It’s possible that you already have access to the streaming service just because years ago, you signed up to get free delivery. 

The service also has many productions, including award-winning originals such as Fleabag and The Man in the High Castle.

However, the offers are different depending on where you are. For example, Prime-members located in Germany get access to Tuesday UEFA Champions League matches, which Austrian-based subscribers do not have access to.

The main downside, though, is the language issue with Prime Video. It’s not uncommon for movies and TV shows to be available solely with the dubbed (in German) version.

Even when they are available as original versions, the title, synopsis, and episode names often are in German – even if you change the settings to English or another language. There are also not many available languages for subtitles, with most productions only offering English (CC) and German. 

Amazon Prime brings together the offers within the service, free for subscribers, and movies and series that can be purchased or rented on the Amazon store.

A toggle button allows you to see only what’s “free to me”, but finding something you want to watch to then realize you might have to pay a hefty price per episode can be annoying.

Prices: There are two options: monthly payment (€ 7.99/month) and annual payment (€ 69/year). 

Disney+

Disney’s streaming service, Disney+, much like Apple’s, is pretty straightforward. A subscription lets you access a vast library of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and other productions. Since it only hosts original creations, it has pretty much the same offer worldwide.

Living in Austria: Five things that are actually cheap

The downside is that it doesn’t have many original and recent German and Austrian films and series, so not so good for those who want to practice the language or learn more about the cultural productions in the country.

Prices: The subscription lets you stream on four screens simultaneously and have up to seven different profiles for € 8.99/month or €89.90/year.

SkyX

Sky X is the German broadcaster’s Sky streaming service. It offers many options, whether you want local television or prefer to reminisce in international productions. In addition, the service partners with TV channels to bring more titles. 

With the app, it’s possible to watch all major Austrian channels such as ORF, Servus TV, Puls24 and more. It also brings some premium international media, including E! Entertainment, Universal TV, History, Discovery Channel, National Geographic, and Cartoon Network. 

Sky also offers NBCUniversal series, like The Office, and HBO series, including Euphoria and And Just Like That. Since HBO is not available for streaming in Austria (neither is Hulu, by the way), it’s a great option to watch some of the channel’s shows. 

There are downsides, though. Sky X has the same problems with language as Prime Video, so many TV shows and movies have synopsis and titles in German only. The app is also not user-friendly and won’t cast or airplay to your television – they sell a separate “streaming box”. 

Also, they assign a children’s protection password to your account. You need to dig into the (German) settings, type that password and wait until the app updates. It can get frustrating.

Prices: Prices can get confusing because they are different depending on contract length and the types of offers you get, but they start at € 12/month.

Other options

A few other options are also popular in Austria, including sports streaming service DAZN, which recently almost doubled its fees to € 24.99/month.

The streaming brings several competitions, including Bundesliga, Champions League, NFL, and others. It also has its productions and even documentaries, all of which are focused around sport. 

Several public broadcasters in Austria and Germany also have dedicated Mediathek apps, with many options and live programs. For example, ORF TVthek lets you watch live streams from the different ORF channels and browse other programs, films, and series. 

It’s exactly as you see on TV, so you can’t really play around with audio or subtitles. Still, it’s excellent to improve the language and learn more about Austria (and the world, but auf Deutsch) in general.

SHOW COMMENTS