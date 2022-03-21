For members
VISAS
EXPLAINED: How does the au pair program work in Austria?
Every year, thousands of young people connect to families from different countries to work as more than live-in 'nannies' for the au pair program. So how does it work in Austria?
Published: 21 March 2022 13:44 CET
Au pairs take care of their host family's children in a cultural exchange for up to a year. (Photo by Kevin Gent on Unsplash)
For members
MARRIAGE
Registered partnerships: What are the rules in Austria?
A registered partnership is an alternative option for couples that don’t want to get married but do want their union to be legally recognised. How does it work in Austria?
Published: 26 November 2021 14:01 CET
Registered partnerships are legal in Austria. Photo credit Alex Halada/AFP.
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments