Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

LIVING IN AUSTRIA

Who to call and what to say in an emergency in Austria

Just in case you have an emergency in Austria, here are the numbers to call and some of the phrases you might need to use.

Published: 13 April 2022 17:30 CEST
Who to call and what to say in an emergency in Austria
Who you need to call in an emergency in Austria. (Photo by ALEX HALADA / AFP)

Whether you live in Austria or are just visiting, knowing who to call in the case of an emergency is crucial to keeping you and those around you safe.

You can report anything on 112, the single European emergency number, whose operators will direct you to the relevant services. This number can even be called on a locked mobile phone without needing the pin.

But knowing the direct number to call within Austria could get you a faster response in a situation where time is critical.

Here are the main phone numbers you’ll need to report an emergency in Austria.

READ ALSO: Everything you need to know about health insurance for freelancers in Austria

What is Austria’s equivalent of 999 or 911?

In some countries there is one general number for emergencies, like 999 in the UK or 911 in the USA. The operators will then transfer to the relevant department (fire, police, ambulance) depending on the emergency.

In Austria though, there is not a general phone number to call. Instead there are three different numbers for each key emergency service.

Then there are additional phone numbers for specific emergencies, such as a gas leak, poisoning or mountain rescue.

Before we get into the details of specific emergency services, here are some common questions the emergency operator could ask in Austria:

What is the emergency? – Was ist der Notfall?

What happened? – Was passiert ist?

Can you give me the address? – Können Sie mir die Adresse geben?

What is the number for the fire brigade in Austria?

To reach the fire service (Feuerwehr), dial 122

In Austria’s main cities of Vienna, Graz, Salzburg and Innsbruck, the fire service is run by full time staff, but in more rural areas the Feuerwehr is made up of volunteer teams.

The fire service also fills the gap for other emergency services (if needed), for example for the police and ambulance services. Plus, they are responsible for fighting forest fires and assisting during other emergencies, like flooding.

Useful phrases

Fire! – Feuer!

Call the fire brigade – Rufen Sie die Feuerwehr / Die Feuerwehr rufen

There’s a fire – Es gibt ein Feuer

READ MORE: Can I have a barbecue on my balcony in Austria?

What is the number for the police in Austria?

To reach the police (Polizei), dial 133.

Examples of when you might need to call the police are after a burglary or mugging, witnessing an assault or if you feel in danger.

Useful phrases

Help! – Hilfe!

Call the police – Rufen Sie die Polizei / Die Polizei rufen

Can anyone here speak English? – Kann hier jemand Englisch sprechen?

There has been an accident – Es hat einen Unfall gegeben

Someone has stolen my bag/wallet/phone – Jemand hat meine Tasche/Wallet/Handy gestohlen

Please hurry – Bitte beeilen / Bitte schnell sein

What is the number for the ambulance service in Austria?

To call an ambulance (Krankenwagen or Rettungswagen) in Austria, dial 144

The ambulance service in Austria is trained to provide emergency medical care at the scene before transporting people to hospital.

However, if you need an emergency doctor but not an ambulance, call 141.

Useful phrases

Call an ambulance – Einen Krankenwagen rufen

I need a doctor – Ich brauche einen Arzt

Take me to the emergency room – Bring mich in die Notaufnahme

Some people are badly injured – Einige Menschen sind Schwer verletzt

He/she hit his/her head – Er/sie hat sich den Kopf gestossen

He/she is unconscious – Er/sie ist bewusstlos

He/she isn’t breathing – Er/sie atmet nicht

FOR MEMBERS: Tenant or landlord: Who pays which costs in Austria?

Who should I call if I need roadside assistance?

In Austria there are two main breakdown assistance services – ÖAMTC and ARBÖ. They are similar to the AA in the UK and the AAA in the USA.

Both organisations offer 24-hour emergency roadside assistance to anyone in Austria, but non-members have to pay a fee.

For ÖAMTC emergency breakdown service call 120.

For ARBÖ emergency breakdown service call 123.

There are also SOS phones located along Austrian motorways in the event of an emergency.

Useful phrases

My car won’t start – Mein Auto springt nicht an

I’ve run out of fuel – Ich habe kein Benzin mehr

I have a flat tyre – Ich habe eine Reifenpanne

Smoke is coming from the engine – Rauch kommt aus dem Motor

FOR MEMBERS: EXPLAINED: What you need to know about Austria’s vignette motorway toll stickers

Other numbers for emergency services in Austria

Here are the phone numbers for additional emergency services in Austria.

Gas emergency – 128

Mountain rescue – 140

Crisis hotline – 142

Emergency services for children and young people – 147

Poison centre – 01 406 43 43 

Animal welfare (Vienna) – 01 4000 8060

Women’s emergency hotline (Vienna) – 01 717 19

Emergency services for the deaf or hard of hearing – 0800/133 133 (SMS, FAX)

For more information about the emergency services in Austria, visit the federal government website or the City of Vienna website.

If in doubt…

If you’re not sure who to speak to, call 112. You’ll be connected to the Universal European Emergency Services, who can direct you to the correct line. 

The number is available free of charge everywhere in the EU from all phones, including mobiles, and you can call it even without credit or a valid SIM card. 

Assistance is available in multiple languages, including English.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

RENTING

Tenant or landlord: Who pays which costs in Austria?

Renters in Austria are eligible for some operating costs and certain bills associated with renting a property. Here’s what you need to know.

Published: 12 April 2022 17:07 CEST
Tenant or landlord: Who pays which costs in Austria?

When renting an apartment or a house in Austria it’s important to know your rights when it comes to expenses.

Operating costs, also known as the “second rent”, cover things like insurance, management fees and rubbish removal. Then there are utility bills, such as gas, electricity and internet, all of which can add up to significant monthly outgoings on top of the rent payment.

But when renting a property in Austria, who is responsible for which costs? The tenant or the landlord?

As with most things in life, it depends. Here’s why.

FOR MEMBERS: EXPLAINED: Which documents do you need to rent a flat in Austria?

What are operating costs? 

Operating costs (Betriebskosten) are financial expenses that landlords can pass onto tenants in Austria. It’s to ensure tenants pay their share of the running costs of a property.

However, the type of operating costs that a tenant is liable for will depend on the type of property they live in. Thankfully this is laid out in the Tenancy Act (MRG).

For example, in Vienna if you live in a new building that is subsidised with public funds, or an Altbau (old building built before 1945), then the law specifies which costs can be charged by a landlord.

These include water, garbage collection, electricity for lighting staircases and common areas, insurance for fire and water damage, management fees and running costs of communal facilities.

Whereas in a privately owned building, the rental contract should specify the operating costs that have to be paid by the tenant and which costs are covered by the landlord.

This can be negotiated before signing a contract.

READ MORE: ENERGY COSTS: How to claim financial support in Vienna

How are operating costs calculated?

According to The Tenants Association, operating costs are typically billed monthly at a flat rate. Each tenant pays a share of the expenses for the building in relation to the size of their apartment. 

The monthly amount is calculated by the total expenses of the previous year, plus a maximum increase of 10 per cent. Operating costs can legally be increased once a year.

A landlord must submit the bill for operating costs for the previous calendar year by June 30th. The landlord then has until the end of the year to correct the amount (if necessary). Once this deadline has passed the landlord can no longer make any claims for operating costs for the previous year.

Tenants with concerns about their bill for operating costs should seek advice from professional rental associations like Tenants Assistance for Vienna or The Tenants Association.

Stadt Wien also has a useful operating costs calculator that is free to use. 

READ ALSO: How to navigate the Austrian rental market

Who pays for utilities?

Eligibility for the cost of utilities (gas, electricity, water) will be stated in the rental contract. 

Usually the tenant pays these bills unless the cost of utilities is included in the rent, with the exception of cold water which is covered by the Tenancy Act and can be included in operating costs.

If utilities are not included in the rent, the good news is that you can sign up with a provider of your choice. However, if the utilities are included, then the landlord will typically choose the provider.

Operating costs covered by the Tenancy Act

These are operating costs that can be passed on to the tenant by the landlord in accordance with the law.

  • Cold water costs
  • Insurance for fire, liability and water
  • Operational costs for communal facilities, such as electricity for lifts or maintenance of a shared garden
  • Housekeeping and management fees
  • Taxes, including property tax
  • Pest control
  • Chimney sweeping
  • Rubbish removal
  • Sewer clearing

Operating costs not covered by the Tenancy Act

The following costs are not covered by Austrian law, which means landlords can’t pass on these costs to tenants.

  • Electricity in apartments (this is usually paid for by the tenant unless stated otherwise in the contract)
  • Repair work for burst pipes, damaged chimneys, lighting in staircases or intercoms
  • Connection to the public water supply network
  • Bank charges, interest or telephone fees
  • Clearing rubbish, such as after renovations on the building

Additional costs for tenants

The following are typical monthly costs that must be paid by tenants unless otherwise stated in the rental contract. 

  • Heating and energy costs (e.g. gas and electricity)
  • Hot water
  • Contents insurance (if stated in the rental agreement)
  • Internet
  • Phone 
  • Laundry charges (e.g. if shared facilities)
  • TV fees

Useful links

Mieterhilfe – Tenants Assistance for Vienna

Die Mieter Vereinigung – The Tenants Association

Arbitration Board Vienna – operated by the City of Vienna

ÖMB – Austrian Tenants and Apartment Owners Association

SHOW COMMENTS