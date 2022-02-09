Read news from:
Austria
Should self-employed people in Austria pay the minimum or full SVS contribution?

As a self-employed worker in Austria, one of the biggest costs you need to plan for is your social insurance.

Published: 9 February 2022 15:09 CET
The decision depends on your other business expenses, how regular your income is, and personal preference. Photo: Bench Accounting/Unsplash

Anyone who earns more than €5,830.20 (in 2022) from their self-employment needs to pay contributions to SVS (Sozialversicherung der Selbständigen), the social insurance agency for self-employed people.

The way these contributions work is that when you first set up as self-employed, you register with SVS and tell them how much you expect to make in your first year.

Based on this, SVS will tell you how much you need to pay, which is about 27 percent of your income over the threshold (you can choose whether to pay through direct debits or through invoices, and whether you want to pay monthly or quarterly). At the end of the tax year, they have access to your tax return and will tell you if you need to pay extra or get a refund based on any difference between your predicted income and how much you actually ended up making.

The contributions are calculated as a percentage of your income, but for the first three years, you can choose to pay only a minimum amount. This allows startup businesses to maintain more liquidity in the first stages.

Claudia Barton, a tax consultant specialising in expat clients, lists the main benefits of paying the minimum contribution as follows: “Lower payments at the beginning of your business, more money to invest at the start of your business.”

This means it may be an attractive option for people whose businesses require other upfront costs, such as people who are making things and need to pay for materials, or those who are starting from scratch and don’t yet have guaranteed clients and income.

On the other hand, Barton notes: “It is of greatest importance that freelancers in Austria bear in mind that SVS will charge them all contributions which they did not make in the first three years.”

In other words, there’s no getting away from paying the full amount you owe — you’ll end up paying it later even if you initially pay only the minimum, which can come as a shock when that invoice arrives. This even applies if you leave the country before the increased payments kick in during the fourth year of your business.

For that reason, some self-employed people may prefer to pay the full amount up front rather than needing to keep it to one side until the fourth year. That’s especially likely to be the case if you can count on regular, recurring income from early on so you don’t need to keep money aside.

Barton says the advantages of paying the full amount from day one are: “Keeping track of your expenses, no ‘bad surprise’ in the fourth year, and reduced income tax payment”.

So while some of the decision relates to personal preferences and what suits your business — do you prefer to have easily accessible cash in the uncertain first years of self-employment, or would you rather feel ‘up-to-date’ with your payments rather than need to save them for the fourth year — there is also a tax advantage to paying the full amount upfront.

Tax on self-employed income is calculated based on your profit, so SVS contributions (along with other business expenses) are deducted from your total income to create your taxable income, and the amount you need to pay in tax is calculated from that figure. That means that by paying less to SVS in the first years, you’ll actually end up with a higher tax bill.

If you’re not sure which option is right for your situation, it may make sense to get further professional advice, either from a tax advisor, a service such as Vienna’s Business Agency which offers free consulting to self-employed people, or from a network such as Self-Employed in Austria where you can ask people in a similar situation.

EXPLAINED: When and how much should you tip in Austria?

Every country has its own tipping culture, which can lead to misunderstandings for people not familiar with it. Here’s what you need to know about tipping in Austria.

Published: 3 February 2022 16:29 CET
Updated: 5 February 2022 10:22 CET
Tipping is part of the culture in Austria. Photo by Alexander Klein / AFP.

The tipping culture in Austria is similar to most other Western countries (apart from North America) in that leaving a tip is at the discretion of the customer.

To put it simply, if you receive good service and want to show some appreciation then feel free to leave a tip (known as Trinkgeld in Austria).

The difficulty though is knowing what is an acceptable amount to tip and in which situations are tips expected in Austria?

Here’s what you need to know.

What is the standard amount to tip in Austria – and how do I tip?

The unspoken rule is to tip around 10 percent, which is similar to other countries like Germany and the UK. 

Imogen Saunders, who lives in Tirol, told The Local: “I normally tip five to ten percent by rounding up. For example, if the bill is €18 then I would just hand over €20 and say, ‘Passt schon so’ [it’s already fixed].”

Another way to round up and communicate it to the staff is to say “Stimmt so” when paying the bill, which basically means “keep the change”.

Not sure where to put the tip after paying? 

Either give it straight to the member of staff, ask for it to be added to the amount on the card or place it in a Trinkgeld jar, which is usually a piggy bank (or money box) conveniently placed near the till.

It’s also common place to give the server a number when you order, so that they know how much you are tipping. 

If the bill comes to €12.50, and you want to 50 cents, you can simply say “mach mal Dreizehn, bitte” or even “Dreizehn”, which means “make it 13” or simply “13”. The server will say thanks and will know how much change to give you. 

When to tip in Austria

Even though tipping is not as embedded in the culture in Austria like in the US and Canada, there are still many situations when it is expected. 

Toni Krain, from Ireland, told The Local: “In comparison to Ireland, a tip is more expected in Austria. It doesn’t need to be a percentage but it’s more to show some appreciation. 

“In Austria I would even leave a little tip in the bakery whereas at home I would only tip if going out for dinner. I wouldn’t tip if I had bad service here though, so it’s not like in the US where you have to tip.”

Newcomers to Austria might also be confused about when to tip in relation to the standard of service, which can differ to other countries.

Imogen, from Scotland, said: “I think the standard for what qualifies as acceptable service in Austria is lower than in the UK and much lower than in the US. 

“By that I mean that waiting staff in Austria generally have a hands-off approach and leave you alone unless you ask for something else. In the UK and the US there is more of a push from businesses to turn tables around and up-sell drinks and desserts.”

If in doubt, the easiest approach is to just round up to a nice even number when paying the bill. Although leaving a small tip is also a way to show disappointment.

Tipping in cafes, bars and restaurants

Waiting staff in restaurants in Austria will expect a minimum tip of 10 percent, but it’s not unusual for people to leave up to 15 or 20 percent – especially if the food and service was good.

Tipping is also common in bars, particularly if the staff run a tab and serve several drinks.

In cafes, the 10 percent “rule” still applies, although most people just round up the bill. For example, if a coffee costs €3.70 then most people will pay €4.

Tipping in hotels and taxis 

It’s common to tip staff in hotels in Austria, such as luggage and cleaning staff.

To tip a hotel porter, give €1 for every piece of luggage carried. For room maids, consider leaving €1 for every night stayed in the hotel.

When it comes to taxis, again 10 percent is the magic number, but it’s at the discretion of the customer.

Tipping when you might least expect it

Although there is no hard and fast rule when it comes to tipping in Austria, do be prepared to see trinkgeld piggy jars in some unusual places.

Tip jars have been spotted everywhere, such as at the reception desk of a gynaecologist’s practice and it’s common for places like a mechanic’s workshop to have a tip jar near the till.

In these situations, any tips usually go towards buying coffee and cake for the staff, and there is no obligation to leave money – unless you want to.

Theresa, a physiotherapist in Tirol, told The Local that the tipping culture in Austria often extends into more specialised services, such as physiotherapy, which is in stark contrast to her native UK.

She said: “In the UK I was once given a tip from a patient and it caused real trouble at the rehab centre where I worked. My bosses didn’t know whether I was allowed to keep the money or not.”

In Austria, a hair salon is another place where tips are expected. If someone sits for several hours while having their hair coloured, then the polite thing to do is to tip 10 percent.

A tip can even be left at the supermarket or at a clothes store in Austria by rounding up when paying with cash. 

Essential words and phrases

Can I pay please? – Kann ich bitte Zahlen?

Keep the change – Stimmt, so

The bill – Die Rechnung

How much does it cost? – Wie viel kostet das?

Separate – Getrennt (as in pay separately)

Tip – Trinkgeld

