For members
LIVING IN AUSTRIA
How to dispose of unwanted furniture or whitegoods in Vienna legally
Got an unwanted mattress, fridge, or sofa? Here’s how you can legally get it off your hands in Vienna.
Published: 18 May 2022 11:41 CEST
Be sweet, don't dump your mattress in the street. Photo by STEPHEN POORE on Unsplash
For members
LIVING IN AUSTRIA
EXPLAINED: How to sell a car in Austria
Whether your time in Austria is coming to an end or you simply want to upgrade your vehicle, it's always good to understand the process of selling a car in the Alpine Republic.
Published: 17 May 2022 16:57 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments