LIVING IN AUSTRIA

How to dispose of unwanted furniture or whitegoods in Vienna legally

Got an unwanted mattress, fridge, or sofa? Here’s how you can legally get it off your hands in Vienna.

Published: 18 May 2022 11:41 CEST
Be sweet, don't dump your mattress in the street. Photo by STEPHEN POORE on Unsplash
Be sweet, don't dump your mattress in the street. Photo by STEPHEN POORE on Unsplash

If you find yourself with a large piece of furniture or big household appliance that has seen its prime and is not bound to the trashcan, then you might be wondering where to dispose of them – legally, that is.

Even if it is not uncommon to see furniture or appliances next to the big trashcans often placed near households and apartment complexes, it is illegal to leave them there.

Different cities have different methods – some will even pick up trash at specific times and places. To know how your city deals with bulky waste (Sperrmüll), you can google “Sperrmüll + the name of your city”.

Vienna has several waste collection points where you can leave bulky waste, electrical appliances, hazardous waste (in household quantities) and other old goods for no charge.

The use of the Wiener Mistplätze is subject to certain quantity limits and requirements, but they are to avoid industrial use. Therefore, most households will have no problem with the limitations.

Here you can find several collection points in Vienna.

It is worth pointing out that delivery to those sites can only be made by cars with Viennese license plates, on foot or by bicycle. Furthermore, no trailers or company cars are allowed to leave trash at these collection points.

What can you bring to the collection centres?

This is the place to bring large sheets of plastic foil, bulky or large metal parts and electrical appliances, for example.

Additionally, you can bring small amounts of bulky waste, wood, styrofoam, large cardboard boxes, green waste and used tires to any waste collection centres.

Depending on what you are disposing of, you might need to go to the Rinter centre, one of the larger ones.

The centres also have a separate division where it is possible to donate old items still in good condition, the so-called 48er-Tandler-Box.

Tableware, small furniture, electrical appliances, clothes, toys and other items can be reused and bought at a low price at the 48er-Tandler reuse shop.

Most centres are open only from Monday to Friday during business hours, but others are also available on Saturdays.

What to do if I don’t have a car?

If you don’t need a car but still need to dispose of a large appliance, the Viennese solution varies.

Some will take public transport with a couple of friends trying to help them carry an old sofa via the u-bahn, although that can get a little tough at peak hour. 

Alternatively, you can borrow or rent a vehicle to try and save costs.

But Vienna City also has a service that will pick up the trash for a low fee – even if it is located in the attic, a basement or a courtyard.

It’s the Entrümpelungsdienst und Sperrmüllabfuhr der MA 48. You can also ask for the “dump service” when the city of Vienna brings a trough (the smallest can fit 12 cubic meters).

Once you fill it up, they will remove it and take it to the appropriate place.

Costs will depend on the amount of trash, the size of the appliance, and where in the household it is located.

LIVING IN AUSTRIA

EXPLAINED: How to sell a car in Austria

Whether your time in Austria is coming to an end or you simply want to upgrade your vehicle, it's always good to understand the process of selling a car in the Alpine Republic.

Published: 17 May 2022 16:57 CEST
EXPLAINED: How to sell a car in Austria

The used car market is booming in Austria right now – and in many other parts of Europe – making it a good time for anyone selling a car.

But before you start posting a listing on Willhaben (Austria’s online marketplace), it’s a good idea to know the rules about selling a vehicle in Austria, as well as the benefits of selling privately or through a dealer.

Here’s what you need to know.

Private sale

Selling a car (or Auto, in German) privately means you can maximise the potential profit by not paying any fees to a third party.

The most popular methods in Austria for selling privately are online or through a personal network, such as family, friends and colleagues.

If you choose to go down the online route, platforms like Willhaben and Auto Scout 24 are good starting points.

Then there are workplace and community notice boards to consider, as well as social networks like Facebook.

However, the downside of selling privately is that you will personally have to take care of all advertisements, negotiations and official paperwork, including a purchase contract or invoice.

Sell via a dealer

Another option when selling a car in Austria is to use a dealer. This is essentially a third party who will advertise and sell the vehicle for you – usually for a percentage of the sale price.

A big advantage of this method is that you can sit back and relax while a dealer puts in the effort, and vehicles can sell quicker with a dealer than by private sale. You can even trade in your car and put the profit towards an upgrade once it has been sold.

Additionally, some dealers offer optional extras like cleaning services to ensure your car looks its best before hitting the market.

A disadvantage though is that you will end up having to pay the dealer a commission, which will eat into your profit.

Negotiations

In Austria it’s common for people to barter on the advertised price of a used car. 

When selling a car, expect potential buyers to negotiate at around 10 percent less of the asking price.

It’s also worth keeping in mind that sellers do not have to show proof of a technical inspection when selling a car in Austria, but some buyers might ask for it as part of the negotiations.

The legal process of selling a car

When anyone buys a car in Austria, they are legally required to register it in their name at the nearest Versicherungsverband Österreich (VVÖ).

Then, when a car is sold, the opposite applies and it has to be deregistered before the new owner can register the vehicle in their name.

Documents required to deregister a car are photo ID, registration certificate of the car, the vehicle approval document (also known as second part of registration certificate) and the number plates.

If the previous owner has died, a declaration of consent from the executor of the registration holder’s will or a certificate of inheritance also needs to be submitted.

If the registered owner is not deregistering the car in person, then a proxy form needs to be submitted by power of attorney.

There are no costs involved when deregistering a car in Austria.

Useful vocabulary

Auto – car

Zu verkaufen – for sale

Autoverkäufer – car salesman

Nummernschild – licence plate

Preis – price

Useful links

Austrian Federal Government website

Willhaben

Auto Scout 24

