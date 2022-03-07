EXPLAINED: What are Austria’s new Covid rules?

In mid-February, Austria’s chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) announced the country would begin reopening, with most restrictions in place to contain the Covid-19 pandemic being lifted in March and venues such as nightclubs and apres-ski reopening after months of closure.

Here’s what you need to know about the changes.

Austria’s “Spring Awakening”

The so-called spring awakening, when most restrictions were lifted, happened on 5th March, with swarms of people visiting nightclubs and parties all over the alpine country.

The midnight curfew for restaurants was also lifted as nightclubs, and apres-ski venues were allowed to reopen.

The upper limit on event attendees was also lifted, and 2G and 3G rules, meaning the need to prove vaccination or recovery (2G) or vaccination, recovery or tested status (3G), has also been removed in most places.

The main rules that continue to apply nationwide are the FFP2 mask mandate in public transport and essential retail, such as supermarkets, banks, pharmacies, and hospitals or elderly care homes.

In the health sector, the 3G rules continue to apply. However, there is still a recommendation to wear the masks in enclosed spaces.

The 3G requirement at work, which has been in place since 1st November and applied to all workplaces where you can’t rule out coming into close contact with others, has also been lifted.

Austria’s test strategy is likely to change soon, though, as the country plans to phase out mass Covid testing on 31st March. Instead, a more “targeted test strategy” would follow, as Parliament approved an amendment to the infection law allowing the Health Ministry to determine test strategies.

The Vienna way

The federal government’s are the minimum standard for rules and regulations, and states in Austria are free to adopt stricter measures.

This is the case of Vienna, as often happened during the pandemic, there is a separate set of rules.

There is an FFP2 mask requirement for all customers in trade and body-related services. For personnel in vital trade, the FFP2 mask requirement only applies where there is direct customer contact.

There is no longer a mask requirement for personnel in the non-essential business. For body-related service, there is still a requirement for customers, but not staff.

Vienna is keeping the 2G rule to gastronomy, though the mask requirement is waived for staff and customers. There is no more curfew, and night gastronomy is allowed to open, but also with a 2G rule.

In the hospitality sector, there is no more G-proof required, so guests can check-in without showing proof of vaccination, recovery or negative tests. However, the 2G rule applies to the catering areas in Viennese hotels.

There is no upper limit of attendees for meetings and events but an FFP2 mask requirement in enclosed spaces.

The mask also applies indoors for leisure and cultural facilities. For sports, there is a 2G rule when it is indoors, but no more FFP2 mask requirement and no restrictions on outdoor sports.

Children and teenagers from the age of six need an entrance test where the G-rule applies to adults. Up to 12 years, the 3G applies, including the so-called “ninja passport” for kids of school age. For children aged 12 to 15 years, a PCR test can be presented and is valid for 48 hours.

Entry rules

The entry rules for travellers and residents have also become simpler since last month.

Before, a general 2G plus rule applied, but now people coming into Austria need to prove they have either been vaccinated, recently recovered from Covid-19 or have a negative test (PCR or antigen).

If no document is presented, travellers need to register for pre-travel clearance and go into a ten-day quarantine that can be ended as soon as a negative test result is available.

Austria accepts several different vaccines as proof of vaccination for entry into the territory, including the Chinese Sinopharm and Sinovac. However, they are not recognised for 2G proof inside the country.

Despite the reopening steps in the country, Austria’s now-former Health Minister said he expected the vaccination mandate to move forward as expected.

That means that, from 15th March, the planned penalties for unvaccinated people would start to be enforced.

The federal government is expected to make a final decision on implementing the compulsory vaccination law, which several governors have criticised, before mid-March.