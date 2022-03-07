Read news from:
EXPLAINED: What are Austria’s new Covid rules?

As part of the March reopening plan, several measures related to the Covid pandemic have changed in Austria - with a separate set for the capital Vienna. Here's what you need to know.

Published: 7 March 2022 11:40 CET
Austrian chancellor Karl Nehammer walks past an Austrian flag wearing a mask. Photo: JOE KLAMAR / AFP
In mid-February, Austria’s chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) announced the country would begin reopening, with most restrictions in place to contain the Covid-19 pandemic being lifted in March and venues such as nightclubs and apres-ski reopening after months of closure.

Here’s what you need to know about the changes.

Austria’s “Spring Awakening”

The so-called spring awakening, when most restrictions were lifted, happened on 5th March, with swarms of people visiting nightclubs and parties all over the alpine country.

The midnight curfew for restaurants was also lifted as nightclubs, and apres-ski venues were allowed to reopen. 

The upper limit on event attendees was also lifted, and 2G and 3G rules, meaning the need to prove vaccination or recovery (2G) or vaccination, recovery or tested status (3G), has also been removed in most places. 

The main rules that continue to apply nationwide are the FFP2 mask mandate in public transport and essential retail, such as supermarkets, banks, pharmacies, and hospitals or elderly care homes.

In the health sector, the 3G rules continue to apply. However, there is still a recommendation to wear the masks in enclosed spaces.

The 3G requirement at work, which has been in place since 1st November and applied to all workplaces where you can’t rule out coming into close contact with others, has also been lifted. 

Austria’s test strategy is likely to change soon, though, as the country plans to phase out mass Covid testing on 31st March. Instead, a more “targeted test strategy” would follow, as Parliament approved an amendment to the infection law allowing the Health Ministry to determine test strategies. 

The Vienna way

The federal government’s are the minimum standard for rules and regulations, and states in Austria are free to adopt stricter measures.

This is the case of Vienna, as often happened during the pandemic, there is a separate set of rules.

There is an FFP2 mask requirement for all customers in trade and body-related services. For personnel in vital trade, the FFP2 mask requirement only applies where there is direct customer contact.

There is no longer a mask requirement for personnel in the non-essential business. For body-related service, there is still a requirement for customers, but not staff.

Vienna is keeping the 2G rule to gastronomy, though the mask requirement is waived for staff and customers. There is no more curfew, and night gastronomy is allowed to open, but also with a 2G rule.

In the hospitality sector, there is no more G-proof required, so guests can check-in without showing proof of vaccination, recovery or negative tests. However, the 2G rule applies to the catering areas in Viennese hotels. 

There is no upper limit of attendees for meetings and events but an FFP2 mask requirement in enclosed spaces.

The mask also applies indoors for leisure and cultural facilities. For sports, there is a 2G rule when it is indoors, but no more FFP2 mask requirement and no restrictions on outdoor sports. 

Children and teenagers from the age of six need an entrance test where the G-rule applies to adults. Up to 12 years, the 3G applies, including the so-called “ninja passport” for kids of school age. For children aged 12 to 15 years, a PCR test can be presented and is valid for 48 hours. 

Entry rules

The entry rules for travellers and residents have also become simpler since last month.

Before, a general 2G plus rule applied, but now people coming into Austria need to prove they have either been vaccinated, recently recovered from Covid-19 or have a negative test (PCR or antigen). 

If no document is presented, travellers need to register for pre-travel clearance and go into a ten-day quarantine that can be ended as soon as a negative test result is available.

Austria accepts several different vaccines as proof of vaccination for entry into the territory, including the Chinese Sinopharm and Sinovac. However, they are not recognised for 2G proof inside the country.

Despite the reopening steps in the country, Austria’s now-former Health Minister said he expected the vaccination mandate to move forward as expected.

That means that, from 15th March, the planned penalties for unvaccinated people would start to be enforced. 

The federal government is expected to make a final decision on implementing the compulsory vaccination law, which several governors have criticised, before mid-March.

Austria health minister quits citing exhaustion and threats

Wolfgang Mückstein called it quits on Thursday, saying constant threats from Covid sceptics were "extremely burdensome", making him the second Austrian Health Minister to resign in one year citing the burden of the job.

Published: 4 March 2022 12:26 CET
Austria’s Health Minister, Wolfgang Mückstein (Greens), on Thursday announced his resignation from the job, just 11 months after taking over. 

He will be replaced by Vorarlberg state councillor Johannes Rauch from the same party, ORF reports.

Mückstein said that the job could only be done when one could give 100 per cent, which he hasn’t been able to do anymore.

He mentioned that managing the pandemic is a “big responsibility” and that not all were happy with his decisions. In addition, Mückstein said the threats he and his family have received from Covid sceptics were “extremely burdensome”.

“No one can stand that for long”, Mückstein declared, mentioning the stress caused by needing police protection outside of his apartment at all times. 

Second resignation in less than a year

This is not the first time an Austrian health minister has resigned during the pandemic.

Mückstein’s predecessor, Rudolf Anschober, resigned last April, citing the toll working in the ministry during a pandemic. “15 months has felt like 15 years“, Anschober said at the time. 

Last April, Austria was in the early weeks of a vaccination campaign that would prove a challenge on its own. The country had more than 9,700 deaths recorded and had been through controversial lockdowns that were among the strictest in Europe. 

Anschober’s successor Mückstein oversaw the vaccination campaign, which has taken the country to a better position despite the pandemic not being over yet, he said.

But the months that followed also brought new challenges of vaccine hesitancy, the vaccine mandate law and weekly protests against the government and its measures.  

Austria now has almost 15,000 recorded deaths. Less than 70 percent of its population is fully vaccinated, one of the lowest rates in Western Europe.

Mückstein’s resignation comes as Austria prepares for extensive reopening steps.

This month, the country, except for the capital Vienna, is set to drop all entry requirements for restaurants and life in general, allowing people to participate in social events and enter places without showing proof that they are vaccinated, recovered or tested, the 3G rule.

However, the announcement was criticised by some specialists, who claimed opening measures were coming too soon while Austria still averages more than 25,000 new Covid-19 cases per day.

During his speech, however, Mückstein didn’t mention the reopening steps or criticism, instead highlighting that his only goal was to protect lives and the health structure in Austria.

New minister to be Johannes Rauch

After Mückstein’s resignation, Green party leader Werner Kogler said the new health minister will be Vorarlberg state councilor Johannes Rauch.

Yesterday, the vice-chancellor said he would propose Rauch as the most suitable successor to the Green party. The politician’s inauguration is expected to take place early next week.

While Mückstein is a doctor and is expected to resume work in the field, Rauch is a career politician who was the Green spokesman in Vorarlberg for over 20 years and party representative (Klubobmann) for ten.

