Austria health minister quits citing exhaustion and threats

Wolfgang Mückstein called it quits on Thursday, saying constant threats from Covid sceptics were "extremely burdensome", making him the second Austrian Health Minister to resign in one year citing the burden of the job.

Published: 4 March 2022 12:26 CET
Wolfgang Mueckstein
Austrian Health Minister Wolfgang Mückstein has resigned, saying he could no longer give 100 percent. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

Austria’s Health Minister, Wolfgang Mückstein (Greens), on Thursday announced his resignation from the job, just 11 months after taking over. 

He will be replaced by Vorarlberg state councillor Johannes Rauch from the same party, ORF reports.

Mückstein said that the job could only be done when one could give 100 per cent, which he hasn’t been able to do anymore.

He mentioned that managing the pandemic is a “big responsibility” and that not all were happy with his decisions. In addition, Mückstein said the threats he and his family have received from Covid sceptics were “extremely burdensome”.

“No one can stand that for long”, Mückstein declared, mentioning the stress caused by needing police protection outside of his apartment at all times. 

Second resignation in less than a year

This is not the first time an Austrian health minister has resigned during the pandemic.

Mückstein’s predecessor, Rudolf Anschober, resigned last April, citing the toll working in the ministry during a pandemic. “15 months has felt like 15 years“, Anschober said at the time. 

Last April, Austria was in the early weeks of a vaccination campaign that would prove a challenge on its own. The country had more than 9,700 deaths recorded and had been through controversial lockdowns that were among the strictest in Europe. 

Anschober’s successor Mückstein oversaw the vaccination campaign, which has taken the country to a better position despite the pandemic not being over yet, he said.

But the months that followed also brought new challenges of vaccine hesitancy, the vaccine mandate law and weekly protests against the government and its measures.  

Austria now has almost 15,000 recorded deaths. Less than 70 percent of its population is fully vaccinated, one of the lowest rates in Western Europe.

Mückstein’s resignation comes as Austria prepares for extensive reopening steps.

This month, the country, except for the capital Vienna, is set to drop all entry requirements for restaurants and life in general, allowing people to participate in social events and enter places without showing proof that they are vaccinated, recovered or tested, the 3G rule.

However, the announcement was criticised by some specialists, who claimed opening measures were coming too soon while Austria still averages more than 25,000 new Covid-19 cases per day.

During his speech, however, Mückstein didn’t mention the reopening steps or criticism, instead highlighting that his only goal was to protect lives and the health structure in Austria.

New minister to be Johannes Rauch

After Mückstein’s resignation, Green party leader Werner Kogler said the new health minister will be Vorarlberg state councilor Johannes Rauch.

Yesterday, the vice-chancellor said he would propose Rauch as the most suitable successor to the Green party. The politician’s inauguration is expected to take place early next week.

While Mückstein is a doctor and is expected to resume work in the field, Rauch is a career politician who was the Green spokesman in Vorarlberg for over 20 years and party representative (Klubobmann) for ten.

Will Austria’s vaccine mandate go ahead?

Following the announcement of Austria’s “spring awakening” and relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions, the big question is whether the planned vaccine mandate will go ahead.

Published: 17 February 2022 11:10 CET
Updated: 3 March 2022 13:31 CET
Will Austria’s vaccine mandate go ahead?

On Wednesday, the Federal Government announced that most Covid-19 restrictions will be relaxed next month in what has been dubbed Austria’s “spring awakening” by Chancellor Karl Nehammer.

From March 5th, nationwide 2G and 3G requirements (proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative test) to enter venues will be removed, as well as the removal of the current midnight curfew for restaurants and a reopening for night clubs.

Proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative test will then only be required in what the government called “particularly vulnerable settings” such as hospitals and nursing homes. 

For travellers entering Austria, 3G rules will still apply but the 2G+ rule (two doses of the vaccination and either a booster or negative PCR test) will also be dropped from March 5th.

As of the same date, the current requirement to wear an FFP2 mask in all public indoor spaces will be relaxed, with mask-wearing only mandatory on public transport, in essential retail stores (which mainly refers to supermarkets and pharmacies), and in hospitals and nursing homes. 

The only outlier is Vienna where the 2G rule will remain past March 5th and it is expected that if nightclubs reopen in the capital they will be subject to 2G+ rules.

But where does this leave the mandatory vaccination law (Impfpflicht) that is planned to be implemented from next month?

Will Austria scrap the Covid vaccine mandate?

After the announcement on Wednesday, Health Minister Wolfgang Mückstein, from The Greens, spoke to ZIB2 about the relaxation of restrictions and said he “assumed” the vaccination mandate would still be implemented from March 15th.

Additionally, Mückstein said it is expected that the planned penalties for unvaccinated people will also be enforced from the same date. 

However, he said it is likely that Austria’s testing strategy will change in the spring with the possibility of the end to free Covid-19 tests (apart from for symptomatic people and official tests), which has so far cost around €2.6 billion.

Mückstein said: ​​”I don’t think that we will differentiate between vaccinated and unvaccinated people in terms of test costs.”

The Federal Government has now asked the Committee of the National Covid Crisis Coordination (GECKO) to devise a new testing strategy for Austria, which is expected to be implemented in April.

In Austrian media, the announcement about the removal of 2G and 3G rules from early March for most settings has led to questions surrounding the future of the planned vaccination law.

The Kronen Zeitung reports that the Federal Government will make a final decision on the implementation of the law before mid March.

Earlier in February, politicians and virologists raised questions over the compulsory vaccination scheme, putting the controversial plan in jeopardy. 

The governors of the Austrian states of Carinthia, Upper Austria and Salzburg are questioning whether the compulsory vaccination law should come into force in March, or whether other solutions should be pursued. 

The governors expressed doubts due to the relatively stable numbers in the hospitals, which are a combined consequence of the current vaccination coverage as well as the lower potency of the Omicron variant. 

Carinthia’s governor Peter Kaiser of the opposition Social Democrats (SPÖ) party said there should be a “constant review” to see if the law is still proportional.

Salzburg’s governor Wilfried Haslauer, who is in the governing Austrian People’s Party (ÖVP) party also called for an evaluation before the law comes into force on March 15th. 

Thomas Stelzer (ÖVP), governor of Upper Austria, said he supported the idea of a vaccine mandate but questioned whether Austria should still go ahead with it. 

Stelzer said he felt such a scheme was “useful, but whether it is really necessary… remains open and should be discussed.”

