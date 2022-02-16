Read news from:
COVID-19 RULES

Covid-19: Austria to remove most restrictions from March 5th

In just two and a half weeks, most of Austria's remaining Covid restrictions will be removed, the government announced on Wednesday.

Published: 16 February 2022 13:44 CET
Photo: Anton/Unsplash

This means the removal of 2G and 3G requirements (proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative test) to enter venues, as well as the re-opening of night clubs, and the removal of the current midnight curfew for restaurants.

After March 5th, proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative test will only be required in what the government called “particularly vulnerable settings” such as hospitals and nursing homes. These proofs are also still required for travel into Austria.

As of the same date, the current requirement to wear an FFP2 mask in all public indoor spaces will also be relaxed, with mask-wearing only mandatory on public transport, in essential retail stores (which mainly refers to supermarkets and pharmacies), and in hospitals and nursing homes. Essentially, the FFP2 mask requirement is set to cover indoor areas where people can’t opt out of being present.

Some changes will take place before March 5th.

As the government had previously announced, from February 19th all remaining areas with a 2G requirement will switch to 3G, making negative tests an alternative to vaccination or recovery. This affects events, cable cars, hairdressers and beauty salons.

More to follow

What are Austria’s current Covid rules and how might they change?

As Austria's government meets with the Covid Crisis Coordination Commission (Gecko) on Wednesday, here's an overview of the Covid restrictions currently in place and what might change after the summit.

Published: 15 February 2022 16:16 CET
Dining and drinking out

Restaurants and bars are subject to a midnight curfew; apres-ski venues and nightclubs are completely closed.

The 2G rule (proof of vaccination or recovery from Covid is required for entry) is currently required for all food and drink establishments except take-away, and this is currently set to change to 3G (meaning a negative test is possible as an alternative) from February 19th, except in Vienna which will retain the 2G rule. When this change happens, to enter restaurants, cafes and bars, PCR tests will only be valid for 48 hours after the time of the test, but in all other areas (eg. for entering workplaces), PCR tests will remain valid for 72 hours (note that Vienna has a blanket rule of 48-hour validity). 

Eating and drinking is only allowed while seated.

FFP2 masks must be worn except while seated at your table, including if you are collecting food for take-away.

Hotels

The 2G rule currently applies to hotels, and this is currently set to change to 3G (meaning a negative test is possible as an alternative) from February 19th, except in Vienna where the 2G rule will stay in place.

Events

Events of over 50 people are only permitted if there is no eating or drinking so that FFP2 masks can be worn at all times.

There is a midnight curfew on events.

Shopping

For non-essential retail stores, proof of 2G is no longer required. FFP2 masks are compulsory in all retail venues, including non-essential retail as well as supermarkets and pharmacies.

Hairdressers and beauty salons

In services requiring close physical contact (such as hairdressers and beauty salons) the 3G rule currently applies, meaning a recent negative Covid-19 test result can be shown for entry as an alternative to vaccination or recovery. It is mandatory to wear FFP2 masks in these businesses regardless of your vaccination status.

Culture

At cultural venues like museums and galleries, there is no longer any entry restriction, but you need to wear an FFP2 mask.

Work

A 3G requirement is in place for all workplaces where you can’t rule out contact with another person, and a general recommendation to work from home if possible is in place.

Travel

Entry to Austria is basically covered by the 2G+ rule, meaning that you need a full course of a vaccination (two doses, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson) and either a booster dose or a recent negative PCR test. In a few special cases, more lenient rules apply.

What changes are on the cards?

Health Minister Wolfgang Mückstein has said he wants to be able to present details for further relaxations of restrictions this week after the summit, which could affect any of the above areas. For example, we may find out when night clubs will be allowed to re-open, or when the mask requirements could be relaxed.

Other topics which are set to be up for discussion include: whether Covid tests should continue to be offered free to the population regardless of symptoms; whether the rules for quarantine after testing positive or having contact with a confirmed case should be adjusted; and whether the basis for the controversial vaccine mandate needs to be re-assessed.

Useful links

Current Covid measures – Austrian Health Ministry (in German)

FAQ on Covid – Austrian Health Ministry

Multilingual information on Covid-19 from the Health Ministry

Covid-19 information from the Austrian Tourist Board

Information on booking your Covid-19 vaccine from Austrian authorities

Information on booking a Covid-19 test from Austrian authorities

24-hour health advice hotline to call if you experience Covid-19 symptoms or have been in contact with someone who tested positive: call 1450 from Austrian phones or +43 1 1450 from foreign phones

