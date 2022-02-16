Covid-19: Austria to remove most restrictions from March 5th

This means the removal of 2G and 3G requirements (proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative test) to enter venues, as well as the re-opening of night clubs, and the removal of the current midnight curfew for restaurants.
After March 5th, proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative test will only be required in what the government called “particularly vulnerable settings” such as hospitals and nursing homes. These proofs are also still required for travel into Austria.
As of the same date, the current requirement to wear an FFP2 mask in all public indoor spaces will also be relaxed, with mask-wearing only mandatory on public transport, in essential retail stores (which mainly refers to supermarkets and pharmacies), and in hospitals and nursing homes. Essentially, the FFP2 mask requirement is set to cover indoor areas where people can’t opt out of being present.
Some changes will take place before March 5th.
As the government had previously announced, from February 19th all remaining areas with a 2G requirement will switch to 3G, making negative tests an alternative to vaccination or recovery. This affects events, cable cars, hairdressers and beauty salons.
