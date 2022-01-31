How Austria’s Covid restrictions are changing in February

It’s worth noting that while this is the current plan for national restrictions, each of Austria’s nine federal states has the option to introduce stricter (but not more lenient) rules of their own.

The following is correct to the best of our knowledge at the time of publication (you can see when the article was last updated in the top corner).

From January 31st

Austria’s lockdown for people without proof of 2G (full vaccination or recent recovery) ends. This means people in this group can leave their home for any reason, though they will not be able to access many public venues until later rule changes come into effect.

From February 1st

Two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine will only be considered valid for six months after the second dose; this is a reduction from nine months. After that you need a booster dose to be considered fully vaccinated, and that’s valid for nine months after the jab. There’s an exception for people aged under 18: in this age group, two doses will be valid for seven months (210 days).

The above rule change applies to the Green Pass and the domestic 2G rule (to enter venues such as restaurants and shops). It does not apply to Austria’s entry rules, where two vaccine doses are considered proof of full vaccination for nine months, but it means foreign tourists to Austria who received their second dose between six and nine months ago will be unable to enter most public venues.

From February 5th

The current curfew on restaurants and bars will be extended from 10pm to midnight.

The maximum capacity for events without assigned seating will be raised from 25 to 50 people, and the additional 2G+ rules will be removed from larger events; the standard rule will be 2G and a face mask requirement.

From February 12th

The requirement for proof of 2G (full vaccination or recent recovery from Covid) will no longer apply for non-essential retail. It will still be mandatory to wear FFP2 masks in these shops regardless of your vaccination status.

From February 19th

The requirement for proof of 2G will no longer apply in restaurants, cafes, bars or hotels. This will be replaced with a 3G requirement, meaning that people without 2G can show a recent negative Covid test to enter these venues. To enter restaurants, cafes and bars, PCR tests will only be valid for 48 hours after the time of the test, but in all other areas (eg. for entering workplaces), PCR tests will remain valid for 72 hours (note that Vienna has a blanket rule of 48-hour validity).

The 3G rule will apply to large events instead of the 2G rule.

Which other rules are still in place?

We haven’t heard anything about when night clubs and apres ski venues will re-open.

A 3G rule remains in place for workplaces.

Another of the main rules that is currently set to remain in place is a requirement to wear an FFP2 face mask in all public indoor places, as well as outdoors if a safe distance from others cannot be maintained.

