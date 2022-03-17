‘The pandemic has not been mastered’: Vienna to tighten Covid measures

Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) said on Thursday that the nation’s capital will continue to take a different path to the federal government.

Measures will not be relaxed, while several rules in hospitals and nursing homes will be tightened.

“The pandemic has not been mastered,” Ludwig said at a press conference.

Prior to the announcement there had been some suggestions mask rules would be relaxed, however the Vienna government declined to do so.

Only one visitor will be allowed per patient, while two visitors will be allowed per day in nursing homes.

Anyone visiting hospitals or nursing homes must be in compliance with the ‘2G-Plus’ rule, which means they need to be either vaccinated or have recovered from the virus, as well as possessing a negative test.

Ludwig also indicated he disagreed with the federal government’s change in testing policy, although he said Vienna would not subsidise the costs of the tests.

“The federal government collects the corresponding taxes for this,” Ludwig said.

From April 1st, the number of free Covid-19 tests will be limited to 10 per month for every person living in Austria.

This is a stark change in Austria’s approach to managing Covid-19 and coincides with an end to full quarantine for close contacts of positive cases from March 21st.

Ludwig said he felt the system would be hard to administer.

“There are so many unanswered questions that nobody has been able to answer for me yet.

“It’s not yet clear to me on the basis of which computer program or which statistics who then determines who wants to take the fifth or sixth test of the month.”

Vienna has taken a much tighter course when it comes to Covid measures for much of the pandemic.