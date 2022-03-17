Read news from:
VIENNA

‘The pandemic has not been mastered’: Vienna to tighten Covid measures

Vienna has again decided against following the rest of the country in relaxing Covid measures, saying on Thursday stricter measures were warranted and that “the nationwide easing came too early”.

Published: 17 March 2022 17:27 CET
People line up outside the Stadthalle city hall in Vienna, Austria to get tested for Covid. (Photo by ALEX HALADA / AFP)
Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) said on Thursday that the nation’s capital will continue to take a different path to the federal government. 

Measures will not be relaxed, while several rules in hospitals and nursing homes will be tightened. 

“The pandemic has not been mastered,” Ludwig said at a press conference

Prior to the announcement there had been some suggestions mask rules would be relaxed, however the Vienna government declined to do so

Only one visitor will be allowed per patient, while two visitors will be allowed per day in nursing homes. 

Anyone visiting hospitals or nursing homes must be in compliance with the ‘2G-Plus’ rule, which means they need to be either vaccinated or have recovered from the virus, as well as possessing a negative test. 

Ludwig also indicated he disagreed with the federal government’s change in testing policy, although he said Vienna would not subsidise the costs of the tests. 

“The federal government collects the corresponding taxes for this,” Ludwig said. 

EXPLAINED: Austria’s new Covid-19 testing rules

From April 1st, the number of free Covid-19 tests will be limited to 10 per month for every person living in Austria. 

This is a stark change in Austria’s approach to managing Covid-19 and coincides with an end to full quarantine for close contacts of positive cases from March 21st.

Ludwig said he felt the system would be hard to administer. 

“There are so many unanswered questions that nobody has been able to answer for me yet.

“It’s not yet clear to me on the basis of which computer program or which statistics who then determines who wants to take the fifth or sixth test of the month.”

Vienna has taken a much tighter course when it comes to Covid measures for much of the pandemic.

COVID-19 RULES

EXPLAINED: Austria’s new Covid-19 testing rules

Unlimited free Covid-19 tests in Austria will come to an end in April. What are the new testing rules and how will they be controlled?

Published: 17 March 2022 13:05 CET
EXPLAINED: Austria’s new Covid-19 testing rules

From April 1st, the number of free Covid-19 tests will be limited to 10 per month for every person living in Austria. 

This is a stark change in Austria’s approach to managing Covid-19 and coincides with an end to full quarantine for close contacts of positive cases from March 21st.

However, there are questions about how the new rules will be implemented and monitored. 

Here’s what you need to know.

READ MORE: Almost 60,000: Austria hits record daily Covid case total

What are the new Covid-19 testing rules?

With the new Covid-19 testing rules, Austrian residents will be able to access five PCR and five antigen tests per month for free from April 1st.

According to Der Standard, PCR tests will be available through state-specific programs, although the logistics are yet to be confirmed. Antigen tests, also known as “living room tests” because they are administered at home, will be distributed via pharmacies.

Prices for additional tests if the monthly free quota has already been used will be decided by individual test centres.

So far, widespread free testing has been the cornerstone of Austria’s Covid strategy, with one of the world’s most extensive testing schemes. 

Since the start of the pandemic, Austria has spent €3 billion on Covid-19 tests. 

How will compliance with the rules be monitored?

It has not yet been confirmed how the number of tests issued to a person each month will be monitored. 

But during the announcement on Tuesday, Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) said people can only submit five free tests per month, which means unused tests can’t be passed on to another person.

What about tests for people with Covid-19 symptoms?

The new rules exclude additional free tests for symptomatic cases and close contacts, although fully vaccinated people (with at least two doses) are no longer considered as close contacts of infected people.

In these cases, free PCR tests can be accessed by contacting the 1450 Covid-19 helpline.

Free tests will also continue to be available for people in high-risk settings, like hospitals and schools.

READ NEXT: ANALYSIS: Are Vienna’s tighter Covid measures ‘a mistake’?

What are the rules for unvaccinated people?

The new testing rules apply to both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

However, unvaccinated people will be impacted by the new quarantine rules for close contacts that will allow them to go to work and shopping, but not visit gastronomy (cafes, bars and restaurants) or attend events.

Currently, proof of 3G (tested, vaccinated or recovered) is not needed to enter gastronomy outlets nationwide, with an exception in Vienna where 2G rules (proof of vaccination or recovery) are still in force.

Additionally, the Green Pass does not show if someone is a close contact, so it is not known how this will be monitored.

Do the new rules apply to everywhere in Austria?

The new testing rules apply nationwide but individual states can implement tougher restrictions if they choose to, as with previous Covid-19 rule changes.

Vienna is a prime example of this with stricter rules regarding 2G for gastronomy.

What are the reactions to the new rules?

Mayor of Vienna Michael Ludwig has already spoken out against the new testing rules and said Vienna might take a different approach. A meeting will be held in the Austrian capital on Thursday to discuss the situation.

On Wednesday, the Vienna Chamber of Commerce described the current unlimited free testing rule as “reasonable”.

Criticism has also come from Sigrid Pilz, the head of the Viennese Nursing and Patient Ombudsman, who said removing protection for children was “not acceptable”.

Currently in Vienna, around 345,000 Covid-19 tests are carried out every day. The new rules in April will mean only around 270,000 tests will be allowed.

READ ALSO: Vienna to debate Covid measures on Thursday

