Austria
Austria brings back mandatory FFP2 face masks indoors as Covid cases soar

Austria's federal government has reinstated some Covid rules after seeing record infection numbers in the country.

Published: 18 March 2022 20:56 CET
A man is vaccinated at a vaccination station installed at a BILLA Plus (REWE Group) supermarket in Vienna on August 25, 2021 during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. (Photo by ALEX HALADA / AFP)

Austria will reintroduce the FFP2 mask mandate for all indoor areas starting March 23rd, Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) said on Friday.

The health minister explained that a specific regulation mandating masks should be ready by Wednesday. However, he didn’t rule out or confirm the possibility of a mandate also in schools. The minister said he would clarify the legal issues with the Education Ministry in the coming days.

Rauch stated that the relaxation of measures announced earlier in the month were taken based on case numbers falling, but that scenario has not come about. Additionally, the situation in hospitals is “worrying”, the minister said.

Therefore, the federal government decided to take steps to protect the critical infrastructure in the health and care sector, with a quarantine obligation eased to ensure staff continue operating in hospitals and nursing homes.

Nothing will change regarding the test system, which introduces a monthly limit of 5 PCR tests and 5 antigen tests for residents. However, there is now an official government recommendation to work from home wherever possible.

He added that the experts expect the infection numbers to increase for at least two weeks, with more than 50,000 new cases per day.

Austria this Friday recorded 51,112 new coronavirus cases, according to the Health Ministry. More than 3,000 people are hospitalised with the virus, and 207 patients are in intensive care. Austria still has one of  the lowest vaccination rates in Western Europe, as fewer than 70 percent of the population are fully vaccinated.

“Only the vaccine prevents a complete collapse in the health sector”, Rauch said, asking people to continue taking the vaccine and supporting the third dose. In addition, he announced there would be a new vaccination campaign throughout the country.

Reopenings came ‘too soon’

Rauch admitted that the easing of measures on March 5th was “too early and too far-reaching”. Last month, the federal government announced the end of most Covid restrictions in the alpine country, including dropping the 3G and 2G rules (vaccinated, recovered, or tested) for entry into most places.

At the same time, it suspended a vaccine mandate as it was set to start checking and giving fines for unvaccinated people by mid-March.

The relaxation of measures was widely criticised in Austria. The capital Vienna announced it would not follow the reopening steps, keeping a 2G rule in gastronomy and the indoor mask mandate.

Resignations with GECKO

During a press conference, the health minister confirmed resignations within the expert corona commission, the so-called GECKO. There had been several rumours in Austrian media that some members were unhappy with the relaxations.

The minister said the head of Austria’s Red Cross, Gerry Foitik, resigned his position this Friday. Rauch apologised to the experts that felt like they had not been heard through the process.

Rauch recently took over as Health Minister after his predecessor, Wolfgang Mückstein (Greens), resigned on March 4th.

VIENNA

‘The pandemic has not been mastered’: Vienna to tighten Covid measures

Vienna has again decided against following the rest of the country in relaxing Covid measures, saying on Thursday stricter measures were warranted and that “the nationwide easing came too early”.

Published: 17 March 2022 17:27 CET
'The pandemic has not been mastered': Vienna to tighten Covid measures

Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) said on Thursday that the nation’s capital will continue to take a different path to the federal government. 

Measures will not be relaxed, while several rules in hospitals and nursing homes will be tightened. 

“The pandemic has not been mastered,” Ludwig said at a press conference

Prior to the announcement there had been some suggestions mask rules would be relaxed, however the Vienna government declined to do so

Only one visitor will be allowed per patient, while two visitors will be allowed per day in nursing homes. 

Anyone visiting hospitals or nursing homes must be in compliance with the ‘2G-Plus’ rule, which means they need to be either vaccinated or have recovered from the virus, as well as possessing a negative test. 

Ludwig also indicated he disagreed with the federal government’s change in testing policy, although he said Vienna would not subsidise the costs of the tests. 

“The federal government collects the corresponding taxes for this,” Ludwig said. 

From April 1st, the number of free Covid-19 tests will be limited to 10 per month for every person living in Austria. 

This is a stark change in Austria’s approach to managing Covid-19 and coincides with an end to full quarantine for close contacts of positive cases from March 21st.

Ludwig said he felt the system would be hard to administer. 

“There are so many unanswered questions that nobody has been able to answer for me yet.

“It’s not yet clear to me on the basis of which computer program or which statistics who then determines who wants to take the fifth or sixth test of the month.”

Vienna has taken a much tighter course when it comes to Covid measures for much of the pandemic.

