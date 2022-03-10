Read news from:
Could Austria’s mandatory Covid-19 vaccination return in autumn?

The implementation of Austria's Covid-19 vaccination law has been suspended, but there are reports it could return in the autumn if there is another wave of infections.

Published: 10 March 2022 12:41 CET
Could Austria's Covid-19 vaccination mandate be implemented in the autumn? (Photo by ALEX HALADA / AFP)

Austria’s new compulsory vaccination law has been put on the back burner – but this may only be temporary.

On Wednesday, it was announced that the legal requirement to have the Covid-19 vaccine would not be implemented as planned, following a report by experts that it was “not proportionate” due to the milder Omicron strain of the virus.

However, the report warns of the possibility of a massive wave of infections in the autumn.

Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) said the committee would meet again and report back to the government in three months, at which time a new decision over compulsory vaccination may be made, broadcaster ORF reports. 

There are concerns that immunity within the general population in Austria, which has been built up by infection or vaccination, will have reduced by the autumn. This could lead to the possibility of booster vaccinations from late summer. 

The authors of the report also state that in the event of another Covid-19 wave later this year, further restrictions could be needed to manage the outbreak if enough people are not vaccinated.

The report was written by epidemiologist Eva Schernhammer, infectiologist Herwig Kollaritsch, constitutional and medical lawyer Karl Stöger and lawyer Christiane Wendehorst.

The announcement about the suspension of the Covid-19 vaccination mandate coincided with the highest number of new infections in Austria since the start of the pandemic.

On Wednesday, 47,795 new cases were reported across Austria and the seven-day average rose to 32,661. This prompted criticism from Mayor of Vienna Michael Ludwig who said the recent nationwide relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions (apart from in Vienna) was a mistake.

Ludwig said: “The number of infections is at an absolute record level. Removing the protections was a mistake. I always warned about this development! We will continue to follow the consistent path in @Stadt_Wien.”

Since March 5th, masks have no longer been required in public indoor spaces in Austria (exceptions include public transport, supermarkets, pharmacies, hospitals and nursing homes) and proof of 3G (tested, recovered or vaccinated) is not required to enter bars, cafes and restaurants.

The midnight curfew and 3G requirement in the workplace have also been lifted.

In Vienna, masks must still be worn in shops and the 2G rule (vaccinated or recovered) is still in place for gastronomy. It is expected that these restrictions will be lifted in Vienna in April.

COVID-19 VACCINES

UPDATED: Austria to scrap mandatory Covid vaccinations

Austria's controversial mandatory vaccination plan will be suspended, with authorities saying it is "not necessary" at the present time, but may need to be implemented in the future.

Published: 9 March 2022 09:23 CET
Austria will suspend its compulsory vaccination policy, Constitutional Minister Karoline Edstadler (ÖVP) announced to the press early on Wednesday.

“After consultations with the health minister, we have decided that we will of course follow what the (expert) commission has said — we will suspend mandatory vaccination,” minister Karoline Edtstadler told reporters after a Cabinet meeting.

The burden on fundamental rights is not “necessary” at the moment, she added. 

The decision was taken after evaluation of a report by Impfpflichtkommission, a special commission set up to determine whether Austria’s law mandating its residents be vaccinated against Covid-19 is necessary and legally justifiable. 

The law will be “put on hold”, the minister together with Austria’s new Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) announced.

Though the rules do not apply, they want the flexibility to be able to react to any situation and the provisions could be reactivated if deemed necessary, the ministers said.

 
Austria’s vaccination law entered into force on 5 February.
 
Still, it had been only in the first stage, with residents receiving informational letters on vaccines against Covid and the law itself.
 
Currently, the alpine country has one of the lowest vaccination rates in Western Europe, with just under 70 per cent of its people fully vaccinated. Austria has averaged 4,557 vaccines per day in the last seven days, most of them given as a third-dose or booster shot.

However, the situation in hospitals has not been as alarming as in previous waves of the pandemic, the authorities have said. The number of people treated in intensive care is currently at 195. 

Besides that, they mentioned the development of medications against Covid and the fact that, despite lower rates compared with other countries, most of the population is vaccinated.

The course of the omicron variant, deemed more contagious but less deadly, was also a factor, Edstadler said, but the authorities “would remain flexible and adaptable, just as the virus”, she added.  

The ministers stated that the health and pandemic commission would evaluate the epidemiological situation every three months to determine if the circumstances have changed.

The commission includes epidemiologist Eva Schernhammer, infectologist Herwig Kollaritsch, constitutional and medical lawyer Karl Stöger and legal scholar Christiane Wendehorst.

Law provisions and vaccination appeals

The ministers reiterated that the possibility of suspending the law had been in the legal text already. Now, the Health Ministry needs to issue a decree halting the second phase of the compulsory law. Minister Edstadler confirmed the next steps would be taken soon. 

The second stage of the law was set to start in mid-March, when unvaccinated people could be fined during routine checks, such as traffic controls. Fines would start at €600 and reach as much as €3,600 per year. 

Austria was one of the first countries to announce such a mandate.

It had sparked controversy, with vaccine-sceptic groups and right-wing parties organising weekly protests in the capital Vienna. Since coming into force, in early February, the vaccination rates had not even increased by 0.5 percent.

A third phase of the vaccination mandate included automatic checks through Austria’s federal vaccination registry, a highly controversial move that didn’t have a set date to begin and now looks even more unlikely to take place. 

Regardless, the Minister of Health Rauch kept the appeal for people to get vaccinated and stated that a new variant could appear in autumn.

“We don’t know how the virus will continue to behave”, he said. 

