Could Austria’s mandatory Covid-19 vaccination return in autumn?

Austria’s new compulsory vaccination law has been put on the back burner – but this may only be temporary.

On Wednesday, it was announced that the legal requirement to have the Covid-19 vaccine would not be implemented as planned, following a report by experts that it was “not proportionate” due to the milder Omicron strain of the virus.

However, the report warns of the possibility of a massive wave of infections in the autumn.

Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) said the committee would meet again and report back to the government in three months, at which time a new decision over compulsory vaccination may be made, broadcaster ORF reports.

There are concerns that immunity within the general population in Austria, which has been built up by infection or vaccination, will have reduced by the autumn. This could lead to the possibility of booster vaccinations from late summer.

The authors of the report also state that in the event of another Covid-19 wave later this year, further restrictions could be needed to manage the outbreak if enough people are not vaccinated.

The report was written by epidemiologist Eva Schernhammer, infectiologist Herwig Kollaritsch, constitutional and medical lawyer Karl Stöger and lawyer Christiane Wendehorst.

The announcement about the suspension of the Covid-19 vaccination mandate coincided with the highest number of new infections in Austria since the start of the pandemic.

On Wednesday, 47,795 new cases were reported across Austria and the seven-day average rose to 32,661. This prompted criticism from Mayor of Vienna Michael Ludwig who said the recent nationwide relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions (apart from in Vienna) was a mistake.

Die Infektionszahlen sind auf absolutem Rekordniveau. Das Aufheben der Schutzmaßnahmen war ein Fehler. Genau vor dieser Entwicklung habe ich immer gewarnt! Wir werden den konsequenten Weg in @Stadt_Wien weiter beschreiten. /1 #CoronaVirusAT #COVID19at — Michael Ludwig (@BgmLudwig) March 9, 2022

Ludwig said: “The number of infections is at an absolute record level. Removing the protections was a mistake. I always warned about this development! We will continue to follow the consistent path in @Stadt_Wien.”

Since March 5th, masks have no longer been required in public indoor spaces in Austria (exceptions include public transport, supermarkets, pharmacies, hospitals and nursing homes) and proof of 3G (tested, recovered or vaccinated) is not required to enter bars, cafes and restaurants.

The midnight curfew and 3G requirement in the workplace have also been lifted.

In Vienna, masks must still be worn in shops and the 2G rule (vaccinated or recovered) is still in place for gastronomy. It is expected that these restrictions will be lifted in Vienna in April.