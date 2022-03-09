Read news from:
Austria
BREAKING: Austria to scrap mandatory Covid vaccinations

Austria's controversial mandatory vaccination plan will be suspended, with authorities saying it is "not necessary" at the present time, but may need to be implemented in the future.

Published: 9 March 2022 09:23 CET
Austria has suspended its Covid vaccine mandate. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)
Austria will suspend its compulsory vaccination policy, Constitutional Minister Karoline Edstadler (ÖVP) announced to the press early on Wednesday.

“After consultations with the health minister, we have decided that we will of course follow what the (expert) commission has said — we will suspend mandatory vaccination,” minister Karoline Edtstadler told reporters after a Cabinet meeting.

The burden on fundamental rights is not “necessary” at the moment, she added. 

The decision was taken after evaluation of a report by Impfpflichtkommission, a special commission set up to determine whether Austria’s law mandating its residents be vaccinated against Covid-19 is necessary and legally justifiable. 

The law will be “put on hold”, the minister together with Austria’s new Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) announced.

Though the rules do not apply, they want the flexibility to be able to react to any situation and the provisions could be reactivated if deemed necessary, the ministers said.

 
Austria’s vaccination law entered into force on 5 February.
 
Still, it had been only in the first stage, with residents receiving informational letters on vaccines against Covid and the law itself.
 
Currently, the alpine country has one of the lowest vaccination rates in Western Europe, with just under 70 per cent of its people fully vaccinated. Austria has averaged 4,557 vaccines per day in the last seven days, most of them given as a third-dose or booster shot.

However, the situation in hospitals has not been as alarming as in previous waves of the pandemic, the authorities have said. The number of people treated in intensive care is currently at 195. 

Besides that, they mentioned the development of medications against Covid and the fact that, despite lower rates compared with other countries, most of the population is vaccinated.

The course of the omicron variant, deemed more contagious but less deadly, was also a factor, Edstadler said, but the authorities “would remain flexible and adaptable, just as the virus”, she added.  

The ministers stated that the health and pandemic commission would evaluate the epidemiological situation every three months to determine if the circumstances have changed.

The commission includes epidemiologist Eva Schernhammer, infectologist Herwig Kollaritsch, constitutional and medical lawyer Karl Stöger and legal scholar Christiane Wendehorst.

Law provisions and vaccination appeals

The ministers reiterated that the possibility of suspending the law had been in the legal text already. Now, the Health Ministry needs to issue a decree halting the second phase of the compulsory law. Minister Edstadler confirmed the next steps would be taken soon. 

The second stage of the law was set to start in mid-March, when unvaccinated people could be fined during routine checks, such as traffic controls. Fines would start at €600 and reach as much as €3,600 per year. 

Austria was one of the first countries to announce such a mandate.

It had sparked controversy, with vaccine-sceptic groups and right-wing parties organising weekly protests in the capital Vienna. Since coming into force, in early February, the vaccination rates had not even increased by 0.5 percent.

A third phase of the vaccination mandate included automatic checks through Austria’s federal vaccination registry, a highly controversial move that didn’t have a set date to begin and now looks even more unlikely to take place. 

Regardless, the Minister of Health Rauch kept the appeal for people to get vaccinated and stated that a new variant could appear in autumn.

“We don’t know how the virus will continue to behave”, he said. 

EXPLAINED: Who are MFG – Austria’s vaccine-sceptic party?

Austria's MFG, formed in protest of Covid measures, won seats in 47 of 50 seats in Tyrol on Sunday. Here's what you need to know.

Published: 28 February 2022 12:51 CET
EXPLAINED: Who are MFG - Austria's vaccine-sceptic party?

Austria’s new party was founded largely based on protesting Covid restriction measures. Despite measures being wound back, the party is eyeing every election in the country. 

MFG, or Menschen Freiheit Grundrechte (People Freedom Fundamental Rights), sometimes known as Austria’s anti-vaccination party, was founded in 2021 and has accumulated important victories in the country’s regional elections. 

This Sunday, it won seats in 47 of the 50 local elections in the state of Tyrol, reaching the third-largest share of the vote in the city of Kufstein.

However, the 22 MFG mayoral candidates were less successful. None of them achieved a majority or won a runoff.

But what is this party, and what are its main proposals?

The vaccine-hesitancy party

MFG was founded in February 2021, at the height of the Covid pandemic crisis, with a goal to “restore our fundamental rights and our battered democracy”, according to the party’s website.

Much of the MFG’s basis and program relates to the strong criticism against the measures to combat the pandemic in Austria. 

On the party’s program page, the word “corona” appears seven times – while “Austria” (or Österreich, in the German version) shows up eight times as a comparison. 

The first paragraph starts with: “The government’s measures in the corona crisis are directed against democracy as well as freedoms and fundamental rights.”

However, scrolling by the “new corona politics” with points such as “immediate end to lockdown and mask mandates”, “testing only to confirm clinical diagnosis”, and “manufacturer must be liable for any vaccination damage”, it is possible to find other party proposals.

Direct democracy and more Covid criticism

Among the other issues raised by MFG is the defence of more direct democracy.

In its program, the party defends the creation of the possibility of the population to gather motions of censure against the government and its members, meaning referendums and direct democratic votes of no confidence. 

When it comes to criminal or civil law, the fight against corruption is one of the highlights, with the party proposing asset confiscation in connection to criminal offences. There are also many popular demands, such as better pay for nurses. 

However, many of the proposals are still connected to the Covid crisis. For example, the session dedicated to “schools and kindergartens” has six points on the program’s page, four of them, including “immediate opening of schools”, directly related to the pandemic.

Two are unrelated: finance equipment for children of low-income families and mandatory ethics lessons, with religious education voluntary. 

What does the likely end of pandemic measures mean for the party?

The constant references to the pandemic and the growth of the party’s presence in protests against restrictions and Austria’s mandatory vaccination law have led many to wonder how durable the party is. 

MFG’s federal chairman Michael Brunner insists the party is not only based on its combative instance against the Covid measures.

“It is not our only topic; we will be needed for years to come”, he told Austrian daily Der Standard. Brunner, a Viennese lawyer, added that it would take years to deal with the repercussions of the Covid restrictions and measures. 

Political scientists in Austria, though, are not quite so sure of MFG’s continuance, as Fabio Wolkenstein, a researcher with the University of Vienna, told Der Standard.

He explains that MFG will lack that “big issue” that draws people in once the pandemic is over. If the compulsory vaccination law turns out to be more symbolic politics than an impactful ruling, “the propaganda of the MFG will become thinner”, Wolkenstein said. 

Nevertheless, there is still time for the party to grow on the vaccine-hesitant population, especially in a country still lagging on Covid vaccines (Austria currently has 69.88 percent of its entire population vaccinated, while countries such as Portugal have fully vaccinated 91.49 percent of their population).

This, the Tyrol elections have shown. Last year, MFG also won three seats in the Upper Austria parliament, achieving 6.23 percent of the local votes with a campaign mainly based on social media. 

Even though Austria’s national elections are two years away, that doesn’t mean the party cannot change and continue growing. The extreme-right AfD was born amid the euro crisis in Germany, with a profound criticism of measures to bail out Greece.

It grew with the migration crisis in 2015-2016 and continues to have a significant presence in the Bundestag.

Austria has also seen its right-wing party change discourses, with FPÖ growing on criticism of migration and refugee policies but becoming a prominent symbol behind criticism of the government’s Covid measures over the pandemic. 

Despite MFG claiming to be “outside” of the political spectrum – neither to the left nor to the right, but a “civic party”- it might be taking notes on how the right-wing has managed to mutate over the years and adapt to new big, polarising issues. 

