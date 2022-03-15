Read news from:
Austria
Free Covid-19 tests to be limited in Austria from April

The Austrian Federal Government has revised the country’s Covid-19 strategy, including the end of unlimited free tests.

Published: 15 March 2022 16:55 CET
Unlimited free Covid-19 tests are coming to an end in Austria. Photo by ALEX HALADA / AFP.

From April 1st, residents in Austria will be entitled to five PCR and five antigen tests per month in a departure from the unlimited free tests that are currently available.

Covid-19 tests will also be available for symptomatic cases and those in at-risk settings, such as in schools and hospitals.

During the announcement, Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) confirmed that people can only submit five free tests per month, which means people can’t use unused tests from someone else.

Additionally, from March 21st, close contacts of a positive case will no longer have to quarantine completely and will be able to go to work or shopping while wearing a mask, but not to restaurants or events.

Mayor of Vienna Michael Ludwig of the Social Democratic Party (SPÖ) has already criticised the move and said there might be stricter rules in Vienna.

Ludwig said: “We in @Stadt_Wien were not spoken to about this. Although the test regime in Vienna has continuously provided valuable insights into the development and containment of the pandemic.”

Der Standard reports that Rauch was in favour of retaining some element of free testing in Austria.

This followed comments by Finance Minister Magnus Brunner of the Austrian People’s Party (ÖVP) who recently said Covid-19 tests should no longer be free in Austria due to the high cost.

Widespread free testing has long been the cornerstone of Austria’s Covid strategy, with one of the world’s most extensive testing schemes. 

So far, Austria has spent €3 billion on Covid-19 tests since the start of the pandemic. 

Travel in Europe: UK to scrap all Covid travel rules

The UK is set to scrap all Covid-19 travel restrictions in what the government described as a "landmark moment".

Published: 15 March 2022 11:23 CET
Testing is no longer required for vaccinated travellers, but the UK government has announced that it will scrap all Covid-19 travel rules on Friday, March 18th.

“As one of the first major economies to remove all its remaining Covid-19 travel restrictions, this is a landmark moment for passengers and the travel and aviation sector,” said the Government in a press release. 

From 4am on March 18th:

  • Passengers going to the UK will no longer be required to fill out a Passenger Locator Form before travel;
  • Passengers who are not vaccinated will not be required to take a pre-departure Covid test, or a Day 2 test following arrival. Fully vaccinated travellers are already exempt from having to do this;
  • Hotel quarantine for travellers coming from ‘red list’ countries, of which there are currently none, will also be scrapped by the end of the month. 

“We will continue monitoring and tracking potential new variants, and keep a reserve of measures which can be rapidly deployed if needed to keep us safe,” said UK Health Minister Sajid Javid. 

The UK has lifted all Covid-related rules including mask rules and mandatory self-isolation if you test positive for Covid.

Some European countries still have Covid restrictions in place for unvaccinated people coming from the UK. 

Until March 18th

Until the new rules come into effect, all travellers are required to fill out a passenger locator form. 

Unvaccinated travellers are also required to take pre-departure test and a test on or before Day 2 following their arrival. 

The UK border officers will recognise proof of vaccination provided with an EU Covid Certificate.

For the UK “fully vaccinated” means 14 days after your final dose of a EMA/FDA or Swiss approved vaccine (Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson). 

After a period of confusion, the UK government says that it will accept mixed doses administered in the EU (eg one dose of AstraZeneca and one of Pfizer).

However people who have only had a single dose after previously recovering from Covid – which is standard practice in some European countries – are not accepted as vaccinated by the UK.

