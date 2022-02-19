Austria to relax entry rules for travellers from Tuesday

As of Tuesday, people who have not been vaccinated will be able to enter Austria by showing proof of a negative test result for an infection with Sars-Cov-2.

Meanwhile, those who are vaccinated and those who have recovered will no longer need to take a test before entering.

Currently, Austria has a 2G+ rule at its border, meaning that travellers need to show proof of vaccination or recovery and a negative test in order to avoid an automatic ten-day quarantine.

Commuters and children under 12 have been exempt from the rules.

Under the new regime, travellers can show a negative PCR test that has been taken in the past 72 hours or an antigen test that is no more than 24 hours old.

Stricter rules will remain in place for people arriving from countries classified as being ‘areas of variant concern.’ People arriving from such countries will still have to go into quarantine. No country is currently classified as an area with a variant of concern.

