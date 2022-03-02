Read news from:
Covid-19: Vienna confirms masks and 2G to apply ‘until April’

On Tuesday, Vienna's Mayor Michael Ludwig announced stricter Covid-19 rules will remain in place in the capital as the rest of the country prepares to relax restrictions this weekend.

Published: 2 March 2022 10:57 CET
Vienna will keep stricter Covid-19 rules despite nationwide relaxations from Saturday. (Photo by ALEX HALADA / AFP)

Mayor of Vienna Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) confirmed on Tuesday that Vienna will remain with 2G rules and the widespread use of face masks – probably until April.

Ludwig said restrictions would only be eased when the number of infections have reduced, which is expected to happen in March.

This means 2G (recovered or vaccinated) rules will remain in place in Vienna for gastronomy and hotels, and FFP2 masks will still be required in all public indoor areas, such as shops and public transport.

The news comes as the rest of Austria prepares for a relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions on Saturday March 5th.

During the announcement, Ludwig said he is “very sceptical” about the extensive opening steps across Austria from Saturday while case rates remain high. He also said he expects the 2G rule for gastronomy to stay in place in Vienna for some time.

Additionally, the 2G+ rule (recovered and vaccinated plus booster or negative PCR test) for hospitals will remain in the capital.

What are the nationwide Covid-19 rules from Saturday?

From March 5th, most of Austria’s Covid-19 rules will be removed.

This means the end to 2G and 3G requirements (proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative test) to enter venues, as well as the re-opening of night clubs, and the removal of the current midnight curfew for restaurants. 

Proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative test will only be required in what the government called “particularly vulnerable settings” such as hospitals and nursing homes.

These proofs are also still required for travel into Austria, but for entry into the country 3G will apply rather than the current 2G+ rule. However, any countries classed as virus variant countries will have stricter requirements (at the moment there are no countries on the list).

Also on March 5th, the current requirement to wear an FFP2 mask in all public indoor spaces will be relaxed, with mask-wearing only mandatory on public transport, in essential retail stores (which mainly refers to supermarkets and pharmacies), and in hospitals and nursing homes.

Essentially, the FFP2 mask requirement is set to cover only those indoor areas where people can’t opt out of being present.

The re-opening plan was announced by the Federal Government on February 16th following a summit with scientific experts and regional governors, with Chancellor Karl Nehammer dubbing the relaxations a “spring awakening”.

Austria to lift 3G requirement for workplaces

Workplaces in Austria will soon lift the requirement for employees to show proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative test as the country relaxes its Covid measures.

Published: 23 February 2022 10:55 CET
The 3G requirement at work has been in place since November 1st and applies to all workplaces where you can’t rule out coming into close contact with others, whether that’s at your desk, at reception or in a kitchen or common area.

Penalties of up to €500 can be issued to employees, and up to €3600 for employers that violate the law.

Labour Minister Martin Kocher confirmed on Wednesday morning that the rule would be lifted in line with what the Chancellor has called Austria’s “spring awakening”.

At the moment, there aren’t many details on whether it will be replaced by any new rules for workplaces. Kocher said that the Ministry of Health would prepare an ordinance specifying the exact rules for workplaces.

It is likely that the change will come into effect from March 5th, when most other rules will be lifted, with nightclubs being re-opened and mask and 2G rules relaxed in most parts of society.

Individual workplaces will still have the right to set their own rules, and several employers in Austria have already made vaccination a requirement for new employees.

The removal of the nationwide 3G workplace rule also raises further questions about whether Austria’s vaccine mandate will be implemented in practice.

Vaccination against Covid-19 became mandatory by law at the start of February, but no fines have been issued and no checks carried out. This was initially scheduled to happen from mid-March, but the planned removal of most societal Covid measures, as well as the more stable situation in the Austrian healthcare sector as compared to early winter when the law was first planned, mean that pressure is increasing on the Health Ministry to reassess the necessity of the mandate.

From March 5th, nationwide 2G and 3G requirements (proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative test) to enter venues will be removed, as well as the removal of the current midnight curfew for restaurants and a reopening for night clubs.

Proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative test will then only be required in what the government called “particularly vulnerable settings” such as hospitals and nursing homes. 

