LIVING IN AUSTRIA
Everything that changes about life in Austria in March 2022
Spring is on the way, and so are several other changes to life in Austria this month.
Published: 23 February 2022 14:26 CET
Changes to Vienna's parking rules, Covid restrictions, and a repair bonus are some of the changes on the cards. Photo: Stefanie Loos/AFP
LIVING IN AUSTRIA
Six helpful tips to save money on your groceries in Austria
High inflation means that costs are rising in Austria, including in supermarkets and grocery stores. Here are some tips to help you if you're feeling the pinch or want to make your money go further.
Published: 21 February 2022 16:14 CET
