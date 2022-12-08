For members
POLITICS
‘A stupid prank’?: Why has Austria vetoed enlargement of Schengen area?
Austria voted against Bulgaria and Romania joining Europe's control-free travel zone, the Schengen area - although it did accept Croatia's entry. What are Vienna's arguments for rejecting the major expansion of the zone?
Published: 8 December 2022 15:05 CET
Demonstrators march with a banner reading 'Control the borders - not your people' during a rally held by Austria's far-right Freedom Party FPOe. (Photo by Joe Klamar / AFP)
POLITICS
Austria vetoes Bulgaria and Romania joining Europe’s Schengen area
Austria made it clear on Thursday it would veto EU members Romania and Bulgaria joining the passport-free Schengen area in a move that angered many and was dubbed "a stupid prank" by one European leader.
Published: 8 December 2022 10:34 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments