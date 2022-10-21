Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

VISAS

EXPLAINED: What happens if you overstay your 90-day limit in Austria?

Visitors to Austria from certain non-EU countries like the US and UK are subject to the 90-day rule, which states that they can only stay for 90 days out of 180. But how strictly is this rule enforced - and what happens if you end up overstaying?

Published: 21 October 2022 14:57 CEST
EXPLAINED: What happens if you overstay your 90-day limit in Austria?
Be careful not to go over your 90-day limit in Austria. (Photo: JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)

For some non-EU citizens – which from January 2021 includes British nationals – the 90-day rule limits how long you can stay in Austria within 180 days without a visa or residency permit.

The limits are imposed on the so-called “visa-free group”. As a result, citizens of certain non-EEA countries, including Canada, the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Australia and Japan, can enter and stay in the European Union (and other countries, including Switzerland, that are not part of the EU but belong to the border-free Schengen area) without the need to apply for a visa beforehand.

However, citizens of other countries, including Bolivia, South Africa (in fact, all African countries) and India (plus most of Asia), must apply for a visa even for short stays. In those cases, their stay could be as long as the permit allows them to stay.

READ ALSO: ‘Bring everything you have’: Key tips for dealing with Vienna’s immigration office MA 35

The 90-day rule does not apply in Austria to people with a EU passport or foreigners with a residency card in Austria.

You can use the European Commission short-stay visa calculator the see how many days you have left under a Schengen short-stay visa.

What consequences are there for overstayers?

If you spend more than 90 days in the EU or Schengen zone without a visa or residency permit, then you have officially overstayed.

And unlike the days when border control was simply a guard with a stamp, modern technology means that all passports are scanned (whether by you or a border guard) on both entry to and exit from the EU – making it obvious who has overstayed their welcome and impossible to slip through the cracks.

Officially speaking, the EU has a range of possible penalties for overstayers at its disposal, although, in practice, some countries are stricter than others.

Austria has historically been a less lenient member state regarding punishments and penalties and getting some flexibility or a visa extension could be complicated.

READ ALSO: Diversity and jobs: How migrants contribute to Vienna’s economy

Technically speaking, anyone who overstays the 90-day rule in an EU country can, in theory, be subject to the following penalties:

Fines – fines can be levied in addition to other penalties and vary according to country.

Deportation – if you overstay, EU countries are within their rights to deport you or give you a certain number of days to leave. However, in practice, deportation is rare for people who aren’t working or claiming benefits: instead, they are more likely to be advised of the situation and told to leave as soon as possible.

Entry ban – EU countries can impose a complete ban on re-entry, usually for three years, although it could be longer. A total ban is usually only put in place for people who have overstayed for a significant amount of time or broken the law while overstaying.

Prison sentences – in extremely rare cases, people who overstay their visas can face up to a year in prison. However, aggravating factors like working for several months or committing a criminal offence while in the country would likely be involved.

What are the consequences of overstaying 90 days in Austria?

Though the above rules and punishments are EU-wide, each member state has the autonomy to enforce them at its discretion.

Austria can be pretty strict. People could be hit with fines and an entry ban, though deportation (in German, Abschiebung) is usually reserved for cases when the person does not leave voluntarily and “on time”.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: Which Schengen area countries have border controls in place and why?

Decisions are made on a case-by-case basis and people who comply with a final return decision within the set deadline usually have fewer problems than those who don’t. The law allows Austria to issue deportation orders and entry bans and also states that the person could be ordered to “take accommodation in federal districts designated by the federal office until departure”.

Austria has many issues and controversies with illegal migration, but most cases involve people not from visa-free countries. However, this makes it so that the country is one of the few in Schengen with border controls – also a contentious issue in Austria and the EU.

Even inside Austria, there are checks looking for illegal migrants (which, depending on the case, could be an overstayer). In June 2022, one case became particularly well-known when the police controlled 138 migrants on a train in Tyrol, and many didn’t have any documents or did not have papers that allowed them to travel.

READ ALSO: ANALYSIS: Could Austria ever change the rules to allow dual citizenship?

The case concerned asylum-seekers, but borders and train checks are not uncommon in the Alpine country. Additionally, you are more likely to be asked for your papers if you are a person of colour, according to a study on racial profiling by the EU Fundamental Rights Agency.

The study showed that while 25 percent of the general population had been stopped by the police in Austria, 49 percent of the “clearly identifiable” persons from sub-Saharan Africa said they had been checked.

If you are overstaying, the odds of “getting caught” (even if you are unaware of your situation) are definitely higher in Austria.

The consequences, then, can vary greatly depending on how long you have overstayed, and primarily if you work or claim benefits in Austria.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

MOVING TO AUSTRIA

‘Bring everything you have’: Key tips for dealing with Vienna’s immigration office MA 35

International residents of Vienna need the city's infamous MA 35, an immigration office known for delays and mistakes. However, there are some tips to make your visit more productive (and they don't necessarily involve moving away).

Published: 19 October 2022 15:57 CEST
'Bring everything you have': Key tips for dealing with Vienna's immigration office MA 35

Austria is a country with a large proportion of immigrants and foreigners in its population. In fact, it continues to grow despite low birth rates because of the people moving to the Alpine country. In Vienna, the situation is even more pronounced, as the city has the highest share of international residents in the country.

Figures from the City of Vienna show that at the beginning of 2021, there were 805,039 foreigners living in the capital, which is almost 42 percent of the city’s population.

The office for immigration and citizenship in Vienna, known just as MA 35, is, for many immigrants, their first encounter with Austrian bureaucracy. Sooner or later, every foreigner living in the capital will pay a visit to the infamous MA35.

READ ALSO: ‘Insensitive and inefficient’: Your verdict on Vienna’s immigration office MA 35

The office has received plenty of criticism for long delays, mistakes and even mistreatment of those seeking services. Most recently, the long waiting times for citizenship applications have caused a stir, as The Local reported.

The Local readers have also shared their experiences, with a majority saying it was either “very poor” or “poor” and citing stories of delays, mistakes and rudeness. One respondent from Croatia had only one tip: “Move to another country”.

For them, the experience had been “terrible, delayed, without enough information”.

However, other readers have also shared their advice on how to have a better (or at least not so bad) experience with the MA 35. For example, one reader who chose to be anonymous said people should “keep your answers short and precise, so you don’t give the more reasons to doubt you”.

“Document everything and try and anticipate their needs, so you don’t go back and forth”, they added.

Another reader from Slovakia had short but valuable advice: “Come super early, plus you need small change for the copy machine.”

READ ALSO: Why is cash so important to Austrians?

Get prepared in advance

Julio C. Rimada Herrara, a Cuban who has lived in Vienna for three years, also has straightforward and useful advice: “Read in detail all the instructions and look for advice if needed”.

For many readers, the main thing was to get prepared in advance. Amra Brkic, from Bosnia, said: “prepare all documents and read all that is needed from documents”.

Another person, from Brazil, agreed: “Get all your documents filled and ready beforehand.”

They added there were still people filling out forms outside “even though you can print those from the web”. So, it’s good to know what you may need and sort it out before heading to the office.

Olga M., from Russia, believes there is no such thing as being overly prepared. She said: “Bring all the possible documents you have with you, even if nobody asked for them in advance”.

German is key

If there is one piece of advice that was repeated over and over by respondents of our survey, that was: to speak German. If only a little, to have a polite introduction, but better if fluently. And, if you are just not there yet, bring someone with you who does speak the language.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How to get free vouchers to learn German in Vienna

Vineet Deshpande, from India, said: “If you don’t speak German, take someone who speaks German with you for the appointment.”.

Marta, from Poland, was more direct: “Learn German. No, it is not a joke.”

The Austrian capital Vienna is home to a large number of immigrants. (Photo by Dan V on Unsplash)

Aida, from Bosnia and Herzegovina, said: “If language skills are not yet on a conversation level, bring someone who can help you translate”. She also mentioned that it could be beneficial to hear other people’s experiences over social media and prepare in advance by talking to people going through similar situations.

However, Brenda Osorio disagrees: “Every case is different, don’t listen to the people who advise you”.

“If you have a question and they don’t reply to you, go directly to ask. It is also our responsibility as immigrants to have our documents organised and to inform ourselves”, Brenda, who is Mexican, added.

Get professional assistance

For many people, the best idea is to hire a professional attorney specialising in migration law. That way, you ensure things are done on time and all documents comply with Austrian rules.

“A professional lawyer will advise the applicants on preparing a completed document for the MA35. By having completed documents, you will ease the job of the offices and so you will get your permit or citizenship easily,” said Kim Koay, who came from Malaysia and has lived in Vienna for around ten years.

“They will look through your document and, if everything is okay, approve their permit on the same day. I have experienced this myself”, she said.

READ ALSO: Visas to qualifications: How foreign residents in Europe can get help with paperwork problems

A reader from the United States who recently moved to Austria said: “Sadly, we only had a response when we worked with a relocation agent. If you can afford one, save yourself time and heartache by working with a reputable company.”

Jack French, from the UK, said: “Engage a lawyer – it is worth the cost to avoid totally endless delays and unreasonable demands.”

Time and persistance

Many readers also acknowledged that the office simply needs more time, especially since the Austrian capital has so many immigrants (and continues to receive more each day).

“Apply well before the expiry of your cards and keep asking them about the status of your application on a regular basis”, said one reader who stated they were from Asia.

austria passport

Those looking to apply for the Austrian citizenship also need to go to the MA 35 (© Amanda Previdelli / The Local)

When it comes to the appointment, Maddi Latimer, from Canada, had some advice that could help you avoid long lines and wasted time outside of the office: “make your appointment early in the morning in order not to get caught waiting due to backed up appointments”.

Stefan de Paula, who has lived in Austria for seven years but moved from Brazil, had a bleak but honest tip: “Get used to the lack of motivation of those people. It’s nothing personal with you; they just can’t do better.”

READ MORE: What measures against foreigners is Austria’s far-right trying to take?

Still, keep being persistent. Nicole, from the United States, said: “Call and email regularly – as much as you can and in German.”

For a reader in Serbia, kindness was the best tip: “learn at least to say hello, thank you and similar in German.

“Treat employees in MA kindly and try to explain why this procedure is really important for you (you don’t want to be separated from your partner as you just got married, an employer is really needing you to start soon…).”

If nothing else works, though, don’t forget that Austria is still a country that puts great value on titles. Pallavi Chatterjee, from India, experienced this first hand: “Pro-tip: share your academic degrees after your name on your email signature. I hate to admit it, but my two postgraduate degree titles after my name kinda helped.”

And remember, it’s not uncommon for them to make mistakes.

So, the advice from Michael Crean, who comes from Ireland, is also essential: “Do not simply accept the information or demands they give you. Check out other sources and get professional advice”.

SHOW COMMENTS