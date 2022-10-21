For members
VISAS
EXPLAINED: What happens if you overstay your 90-day limit in Austria?
Visitors to Austria from certain non-EU countries like the US and UK are subject to the 90-day rule, which states that they can only stay for 90 days out of 180. But how strictly is this rule enforced - and what happens if you end up overstaying?
Published: 21 October 2022 14:57 CEST
Be careful not to go over your 90-day limit in Austria. (Photo: JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)
MOVING TO AUSTRIA
‘Bring everything you have’: Key tips for dealing with Vienna’s immigration office MA 35
International residents of Vienna need the city's infamous MA 35, an immigration office known for delays and mistakes. However, there are some tips to make your visit more productive (and they don't necessarily involve moving away).
Published: 19 October 2022 15:57 CEST
