POLITICS

Why is support for Austria’s far-right FPÖ rising?

Some polls already put Austria's Freedom party in the lead, with up to 25 percent of voters saying they would choose the far-right party. But why are they riding high in the polls?

Published: 14 November 2022 12:56 CET
The leader of the FPÖ and former Austrian Interior Minister Herbert Kickl waves the Austrian flag as he arrives on stage to address supporters at an election rally of the Austrian Freedom Party (FPOe) in Vienna, Austria on September 27, 2019. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

What’s happening?

Austria’s Freedom Party, the FPÖ, has been steadily climbing in recent polls. This weekend, it took the lead in the OGM/Kurier poll, with 25 percent of respondents saying they would vote for the party, followed by the centre-left SPÖ (24 percent) and the centre-right ÖVP (19 percent).

The FPÖ peaked at 26 percent in the 2017 national elections, when it became a junior partner in government with the ÖVP. Both parties rode the wave of anti-migration speeches as Europe faced the migrant crisis of 2015-16.

However, just two years later, the government collapsed when videos of the vice-chancellor and head of FPÖ Heinz-Christian Strache, offering public contracts in exchange for political support surfaced. The scandal was known as Ibizagate and investigations are still ongoing.

At the time, FPÖ dipped in polls and has been in the opposition since then. However, a combination of “short-term memory” among the population and the permanence of controversial topics such as migration benefits the blue party, political experts have told Austrian media.

Migration crisis

“The FPÖ has an advantage in the competition on topics. Everything that concerns immigration benefits it (the party),” said politics professor Peter Filzmaier.

In 2015, the ÖVP was able to also ride on the anti-immigration discourse with soon-to-be chancellor Sebastian Kurz. However, current ÖVP leader Karl Nehammer hasn’t been able to do the same. 

Firstly, it is not as easy to give inflammatory speeches once you are actually in power, but mainly because any discourse that could be seen as discriminatory or too far-right would put the party in direct confrontation with its more left-leaning junior partner, the Greens.

“The issue is fuelled by riots like the one in Linz, tent debates, rising asylum numbers, and border protection debates. This creates fear”, said Christoph Haselmayer, from the poling institute IFDD.

“And plays into the hands of the FPÖ”, he added.

ÖVP losing votes

Poll institutes have also seen a transfer of votes to the FPÖ from the ÖVP, which currently leads the country with chancellor Karl Nehammer.

Many factors could explain this. One is the numerous corruption scandals that have involved the centre-right ÖVP over the past few years – leading up to the resignation of once-wunderkind Sebastian Kurz, who left politics altogether and denies any corruption allegations. 

What started out as an investigation of alleged corruption by an FPÖ leader became much broader and now leaked chats and conversations expose corruption schemes that involve, in large part, the current government. 

Another reason for the voter migration was the current government’s dealing with the coronavirus pandemic – and the fierce opposition and vaccine scepticism presented by the FPÖ. 

The far-right party was a protagonist among corona-deniers and vaccine sceptics in Austria and gathered support during its weekly demonstrations against any pandemic measures proposed by the federal government. 

How likely is it that the party will govern Austria?

Austria habitually takes voting intention polls, even in non-election years. But, as it stands, Austrians will only head to the polls again to choose a new parliament in 2024, so much can change by then.

The opposition, especially the FPÖ and SPÖ, has been asking for new elections due to the ongoing corruption scandals hitting the government in Austria. However, they have so far failed to gather the necessary majority to call for a new government.

Even if the FPÖ consolidates a lead in voting intentions, it’s unlikely it will get a majority. This means it would have to find a coalition partner – which could prove problematic in a scenario where most parties would be unwilling to partner with the far-right. This reluctance, of course, could change, especially as the FPÖ grows.

The more likely scenario at the moment is that the FPÖ will be a strong opposition force in Parliament while other parties, mainly SPÖ and possibly ÖVP, NEOS, Greens and even the Bier Partei, join in a coalition excluding the far-right.

POLITICS

Corruption in Austria: Why has ORF’s editor-in-chief resigned?

Austria’s graft scandal continues to dismantle political and media careers as ORF’s editor-in-chief Matthias Schrom steps down from the role. Here's why.

Published: 9 November 2022 16:27 CET
Corruption in Austria: Why has ORF's editor-in-chief resigned?

Matthias Schrom is no longer editor-in-chief of TV news at Austrian national broadcaster ORF after he resigned from the role on Wednesday (November 9th).

The move comes after Schrom was ordered to go on leave on Monday pending an investigation into claims he exchanged friendly notes with disgraced former far-right leader and vice-chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache, Der Standard reported.

Roland Weißmann, Director General at ORF, said: “I accept Matthias Schrom’s offer to resign his position as editor-in-chief and thus bear the personal consequences of the published chats. 

“Even though Matthias Schrom’s management of his office to date has been impeccable and ORF TV has been very successful with millions of people in Austria over the past four years, it is precisely the great trust in our reporting and the uncompromising credibility of our journalists that make a step like this seem inevitable.”

What happened and when?

In February 2019, Strache contacted Schrom by email to complain about reporting on ZIB 24 and make recommendations about personnel at the media organisation, according to Der Standard.

The complaint was reportedly about negative statements made against the Freedom Party of Austria (FPÖ), of which Strache was a member at the time. Schrom then responded and described ORF1 as “more left-wing” than ORF2 before advising Strache on tips for intervening at the station.

Schrom maintains that Strache’s requests were not met, either by adjustments to media content or in personnel appointments at ORF.

The latest revelations are related to the so-called “Ibizagate” corruption scandal that broke in 2019. It has since rocked Austrian politics, with leaked material revealing close links between top politicians, business people and the media.

The most high profile people involved in the scandal were Strache and former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz. Strache resigned as Vice Chancellor and was expelled from the FPÖ in 2019, and Kurz stepped down from politics in 2021.

Who else is involved in this latest scandal?

On Monday, Rainer Nowak, publisher and editor-in-chief of top newspaper Die Presse, also relinquished his day to day duties at the title

However, Nowak is implicated in chats with Thomas Schmid, former Secretary General for the Ministry of Finance. 

The Tiroler Tageszeitung reports that Nowak had aspirations to become the boss of ORF and appealed to Schmid in 2019 for support to make it happen. Nowak has since apologised for the communications and an investigation is

underway at the publication.

Schmid was a key ally of former Chancellor Kurz and is now a witness in the ongoing corruption hearings taking place against dozens of politicians and officials linked to Kurz’s time in office.

