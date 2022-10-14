For members
POLITICS
What measures against foreigners is Austria’s far-right trying to take?
The Austrian far-right FPÖ party has recently defended two proposals involving a German mandate and job market access in parliament that could severely restrict the rights of foreigners in the country.
Published: 14 October 2022 14:33 CEST
Participants with flags and banners attend a demonstration against the anti-corona measures in Vienna on April 10, 2021 amid the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Many of these manifestations were organised by the far-right. (Photo by ALEX HALADA / AFP)
