Is Austria’s Freedom Party a ‘far-right’ party?
As more far-right parties enter power across Europe, we take a closer look at the Freedom Party of Austria.
Published: 28 September 2022 16:54 CEST
Herbert Kickl, parliamentary group leader of the far-right Freedom Party of Austria (FPOe), speaks during a protest against the official coronavirus restrictions, in Vienna on March 6, 2021. (Photo by ALEX HALADA / AFP)
EXPLAINED: Who will be Tyrol’s new governor?
The Austrian state of Tyrol held elections over the weekend with historical results, especially for the leading ÖVP party. So who will be its new governor?
Published: 26 September 2022 12:19 CEST
