Austria is seeing a rising number of naturalisation processes, and many non-Austrians in the country are looking to apply for Austrian citizenship, as The Local reported.

There are many requirements for naturalisation, including living in Austria for a certain period of time (depending on other criteria), proving your German knowledge and passing a general “Citizenship Test”, including questions on a fundamental understanding of how Austria works and its history.

What is the citizenship test?

The Austrian citizenship test is an exam designed to demonstrate an applicant’s knowledge of Austria. It was introduced in 2006.

It covers the democratic system, the national history and regional facts about where an applicant lives.

A central committee prepares the questions on Austria’s democratic system and history, and the respective provincial governments design the regional questions.

If a person fails the test, they can retake it until they pass.

Who needs to take the test?

Not everyone applying for citizenship needs to take the test, though. For example, children who are younger than 14 years of age – or those who are underage and attending a secondary school with completion of German in the last school semester, won’t need to take the citizenship test.

Pupils who achieve certain grades in history at school are also exempt.

What is the test like?

The test, which is in German, lasts for 120 minutes and you have to answer 18 questions in total. These include six questions on democracy in Austria, six on the history of Austria and six on the history of the respective federal province where you are taking the exam.

Four answer options are offered for each question, at least one of which is correct, but not all.

The citizenship examination is considered passed if, in each examination area, at least half of the points provided have been achieved, or a total of at least 12 points has been achieved (two-thirds of the possible number of points), according to Einbürgerung.at.

So, for example, if you get three questions right on each part of the test, for a total of nine correct answers, you pass. Alternatively, if you get 12 correct answers in the 18 questions, even if you got zero points in one area but aced the other two, you also pass.

Would you pass?

The questions are in German, but we have translated them here so more people can try them out. Also unlike the actual examination, there is no time limit to answer the exam. These are sample questions from the official training website for the national test.

Since there are nine different states with their specific tests, we now have brought only parts one and two of the exam, so samples of the democracy and history of Austria.

Now it’s time to test you knowledge: