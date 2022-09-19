Read news from:
Austria
TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Workers to negotiate salaries and collective bargains, Austria changes Covid-19 vaccination recommendation, interest in Austrian citizenship process grows and more news from Austria on Monday.

Published: 19 September 2022 09:13 CEST
Steel workers use a blow torch on a steel tube: the first round of salary negotiations begin this Monday. (Photo by PATRIK STOLLARZ / AFP)

Autumn ‘salary negotiation rounds’ begin

Every year, trade unionists and industry representatives negotiate their “collective bargain” in Austria, which provides for the salaries and rights of workers in each sector.

This year, negotiations are bound to be hard, as workers want real salary increases in a year when inflation has risen considerably in the country, Der Standard reports.

The talks start his Monday with the metalworkers, the report said. The workers are concerned with the wages of some 200,000 employees, but the result of the negotiations could serve as a guideline for other trade unions and employers.

READ ALSO: Milk, cheese and eggs by 19.5 percent: How food prices in Austria are rising

Austria’s vaccination committee changes recommendation on the Covid-19 vaccine

After recommending that everyone over 12 get a fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine after four months of the third one (or a Covid-19 infection), the National Vaccination committee (NIG) is updating their recommendation.

They now recommend that people who were vaccinated three times and then had an omicron infection have a good immunity against the current variants. In particular, those under 60 can postpone their booster for the time being if they had a recent Covid-19 infection.

They should still get a booster shot after six months of their recovery from an infection, according to NIG. “Vaccination despite a previous infection does no harm, but if the recommended interval is not reached, the booster response can be limited and in individual cases lead to increased vaccination reactions”, the committee said.

READ ALSO: Austria recommends 4th Covid vaccine dose for everyone over 12

Austria sees growing interest in naturalisation process

A new study by the Academy of Sciences shows that 39 percent of all non-Austrians in the country want to apply for Austrian citizenship, public broadcaster ORF reported.

Around 31 percent of non-Austrians are still undecided on whether or not to apply for citizenship.

“There is a lot of willingness among foreign immigrants to become Austrians as well. And there is a need for them to vote. If we think of Vienna – 30 percent of the settled Viennese are not citizens. This means that the interests of these people are taken into account far too little in politics”, study director Max Haller said.

READ ALSO: How foreigners can get fast-track citizenship in Austria

Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

With mostly heavy clouds, rain or showers will sometimes occur, especially along the northern side of the Alps in the north and east, Austria’s meteorologic institute ZAMG said.

Precipitation will be frequent in the northern regions. The snow line is only between 1100 and 1600m. However, there will be occasional sunny periods in the south.

In the afternoon, the precipitation will become less frequent and the clouds will clear up a little. The wind will be moderate to brisk and maximum temperatures are between 8C to 18C.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Teacher staff shortages to get worse, Sturm Graz has a notable international fan, a police officer dies in a training exercise and more news from Austria on Friday.

Published: 16 September 2022 08:48 CEST
Opposition criticises shortage of staff in education sector

Austria is running out of teachers, and the situation will worsen after a wave of retirements is expected in the coming years. In the next five years, one-sixth of the teachers in the country will retire, Der Standard reported.

Opposition party NEOS is now asking for a short-term measure to bring more teachers currently on part-time (about 33 percent of federal teachers work part-time) to full-time employment. In some provinces, including Tyrol, the part-time rate reaches 43.8 percent, mainly because there is still no comprehensive all-day childcare that allows teachers with kids to have a full-time job, NEOS claims.

“I, therefore, call on Minister of Education Polaschek to quickly enter into a serious dialogue with all stakeholders and finally implement effective measures,” said Künsberg-Sarre, the party education spokeswoman.

READ ALSO: Reader question: Which Austrian states will allow Covid-infected teachers in classrooms?

Sturm Graz loses 6-0 but wins the heart of Obama (apparently)

Austria’s Sturm Graz lost their Europa League game 6-0 against Feyenoord but can apparently celebrate a very famous fan.

Austrian media has pointed out that one of the 16,500 followers of the team on Twitter is former US President Barack Obama. But, of course, the 44th also follows more than 580,000 other accounts – and we can’t know when Obama started following the Styrian club, but still perhaps a silver lining after that major defeat.

READ ALSO: How to find a job in winter sports in Austria

Debate grows on electric heaters in terraces and restaurants

As the days get colder, restaurants with outdoor seating get ready to dust off their guest blankets and turn on the electric heaters that make even freezing days seem cosy.

However, with the energy crisis, the federal government has been working hard to try and implement a ban or limit on energy-guzzling electric heaters. So far, negotiations between the authorities and the gastronomy sector have stalled.

Still, some areas will move forward with environmental measures. Most notably, Vienna’s first district, as Innere Stadt representatives have submitted a request for restaurants and cafes to these heaters in winter, Kurier reported. So far, this is an appeal, as neither district nor city authorities can prohibit the heaters – which are regulated by federal law.

READ ALSO: Reader question: Should I buy an electric heater in Austria this winter?

Graz police officer dies after accident during a training exercise

In Graz, a police instructor handed practice weapons to the officers but forgot he was still carrying his own service firearm, the authorities said.

During a training exercise, he shot dead a fellow officer, a 27-year-old man who was hit at close range. The prosecutors say there is “no doubt” that the incident, which happened on Wednesday, was an accident.

Now, the instructor is being investigated for grossly negligent killing.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: What rules does Austria have on gun ownership?

Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

Friday will have Intermittent rain, especially in the south and west, Austria’s meteorologic institute ZAMG said. By evening, the snow line in the west will drop towards 2000m.
Otherwise, clouds will predominate, the sun will only appear occasionally and there will be isolated rain showers. Winds from westerly directions will be light to moderate.

The daily high temperature ranges from 14C to 20C.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].

