Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Workers to negotiate salaries and collective bargains, Austria changes Covid-19 vaccination recommendation, interest in Austrian citizenship process grows and more news from Austria on Monday.
Published: 19 September 2022 09:13 CEST
Steel workers use a blow torch on a steel tube: the first round of salary negotiations begin this Monday. (Photo by PATRIK STOLLARZ / AFP)
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Teacher staff shortages to get worse, Sturm Graz has a notable international fan, a police officer dies in a training exercise and more news from Austria on Friday.
Published: 16 September 2022 08:48 CEST
