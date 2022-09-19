Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Autumn ‘salary negotiation rounds’ begin

Every year, trade unionists and industry representatives negotiate their “collective bargain” in Austria, which provides for the salaries and rights of workers in each sector.

This year, negotiations are bound to be hard, as workers want real salary increases in a year when inflation has risen considerably in the country, Der Standard reports.

The talks start his Monday with the metalworkers, the report said. The workers are concerned with the wages of some 200,000 employees, but the result of the negotiations could serve as a guideline for other trade unions and employers.

READ ALSO: Milk, cheese and eggs by 19.5 percent: How food prices in Austria are rising

Austria’s vaccination committee changes recommendation on the Covid-19 vaccine

After recommending that everyone over 12 get a fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine after four months of the third one (or a Covid-19 infection), the National Vaccination committee (NIG) is updating their recommendation.

They now recommend that people who were vaccinated three times and then had an omicron infection have a good immunity against the current variants. In particular, those under 60 can postpone their booster for the time being if they had a recent Covid-19 infection.

They should still get a booster shot after six months of their recovery from an infection, according to NIG. “Vaccination despite a previous infection does no harm, but if the recommended interval is not reached, the booster response can be limited and in individual cases lead to increased vaccination reactions”, the committee said.

READ ALSO: Austria recommends 4th Covid vaccine dose for everyone over 12

Austria sees growing interest in naturalisation process

A new study by the Academy of Sciences shows that 39 percent of all non-Austrians in the country want to apply for Austrian citizenship, public broadcaster ORF reported.

Around 31 percent of non-Austrians are still undecided on whether or not to apply for citizenship.

“There is a lot of willingness among foreign immigrants to become Austrians as well. And there is a need for them to vote. If we think of Vienna – 30 percent of the settled Viennese are not citizens. This means that the interests of these people are taken into account far too little in politics”, study director Max Haller said.

READ ALSO: How foreigners can get fast-track citizenship in Austria

Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

With mostly heavy clouds, rain or showers will sometimes occur, especially along the northern side of the Alps in the north and east, Austria’s meteorologic institute ZAMG said.

Precipitation will be frequent in the northern regions. The snow line is only between 1100 and 1600m. However, there will be occasional sunny periods in the south.

In the afternoon, the precipitation will become less frequent and the clouds will clear up a little. The wind will be moderate to brisk and maximum temperatures are between 8C to 18C.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].