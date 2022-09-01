For members
AUSTRIAN CITIZENSHIP
How foreigners can get fast-track citizenship in Austria
People generally have to live in Austria for at least ten years before they can become naturalised Austrians - but in some cases, this can be cut to six in many instances. Here's what you need to know about ways of fast-tracking your citizenship application.
Published: 1 September 2022 13:58 CEST
An Austrian and a European flag flutter in the wind. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)
Austrian citizenship: Do you really have to renounce your original nationality?
Austria has one of the strictest laws around citizenship in Europe. But is it true you'd have to renounce your original nationality to become Austrian?
Published: 26 August 2022 10:49 CEST
