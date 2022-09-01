Read news from:
AUSTRIAN CITIZENSHIP

How foreigners can get fast-track citizenship in Austria

People generally have to live in Austria for at least ten years before they can become naturalised Austrians - but in some cases, this can be cut to six in many instances. Here's what you need to know about ways of fast-tracking your citizenship application.

Published: 1 September 2022 13:58 CEST
How foreigners can get fast-track citizenship in Austria
An Austrian and a European flag flutter in the wind. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)

Austrian citizenship can be granted to people who live in the country through the naturalisation process – which isn’t particularly easy. In fact, Austria has one of Europe’s hardest citizenship acquisition processes.

If you were not born Austrian, then you are entitled to naturalise after “at least ten years of lawful and uninterrupted residence in Austria, including at least five years under a residence permit”, according to the federal government.

There are also several other requirements, including having “irreproachable integrity” (such as no criminal convictions and no pending criminal proceedings), proving you have sufficient resources to support yourself, having a knowledge of German and a basic understanding of the democratic system, and more.

Everyone applying for citizenship must pass these requirements (with few exceptions). However, the ten-year residence rule comes with many exceptions. Here’s how you can fast track your application:

How to apply for naturalisation after six years

If you fulfil the general conditions for naturalisation, you can apply for it after six years of lawful and uninterrupted residence in Austria in any of these cases:

  • You have been lawfully married to an Austrian national for five years and the spouses live in the same household.
  • You possess EU or EEA citizenship.
  • You were born in Austria.
  • Granting citizenship is in the interests of the Republic of Austria “on account of extraordinary accomplishments in the scientific, economic, artistic or sporting fields that have already been achieved or are expected.”
  • You provide proof of sustainable personal integration, which can be done by showing a B2 level of knowledge of German or a B1 level and personal integration (such as three years of voluntary work or professional experience in the educational, social or healthcare sector).

austria austrian passport

Austrian citizenship is not easy to get. (© The Local)

How can I apply for Austrian citizenship immediately?

The naturalisation process requires you to live in Austria for a certain number of years. Still, some people are entitled to citizenship regardless of how long they live in the country. In fact, they don’t even need to live in Austria at all.

This is the case for people with “Austrian blood” (Jus Sanguinis) and descendants of the victims of the National Socialism (Nazi) regime.

Children born to an Austrian citizen mother automatically become Austrian citizens themselves at birth.

But if only the father is Austrian and the parents are not married, then an acknowledgement of paternity (Vaterschaftsanerkenntnis) can be made for the child to become Austrian. In cases like this, children can also have dual citizenship. Furthermore, descendants of victims of the Nazi regime can also maintain their previous citizenship.

For members

AUSTRIAN CITIZENSHIP

Austrian citizenship: Do you really have to renounce your original nationality?

Austria has one of the strictest laws around citizenship in Europe. But is it true you'd have to renounce your original nationality to become Austrian?

Published: 26 August 2022 10:49 CEST
Austrian citizenship: Do you really have to renounce your original nationality?

Austria has seen a big increase in the number of naturalisations, with 61 percent more occurring in the first half of 2022 than in the same period the year before.

In real numbers that meant that 8,158 people were awarded citizenship in the first six months of the year.

One of the reasons so few people become Austrian –  making it a country with almost 1.5 million people not entitled to vote – is that it is challenging to get citizenship.

And yes, in almost all cases, people who naturalise Austrian will have to revoke the citizenship of their home country.

Does Austria allow for dual citizenship?

Yes, it is possible to be a dual citizen in Austria. The more common case is “by blood”, meaning that the person was born to one Austrian parent and one foreign parent. The Alpine country has no issues with this person maintaining both citizenships (though the other country might have different rules).

This means that if you are British or American, for example, and you have a child with your Austrian partner, that baby will hold dual citizenship.

This is Austria and it gets a little trickier than that if the father is Austrian and the couple is not married, but you can read more about this here.

But what about naturalisation cases?

An awarded citizenship, meaning a person holds another citizenship and gets awarded an Austrian one without having “Austrian blood” (without jus sanguinis)

As a rule, foreign people who acquire Austrian citizenship must revoke their previous nationality.

According to the federal government, in cases where the previous home country won’t provide for an automatic loss of citizenship as the person takes on the Austrian one, you first become Austrian. Still, you need to revoke the previous nationality within two years.

If you don’t show proof that you have “left the previous state association”, you will lose the right to Austrian nationality. Austria says you need to submit an official “certificate of dismissal” (Entlassungsurkunde) from your original country. This could be different types of documents, depending on the country – and could be easier or harder to get. 

Americans, for example, have had a notouriously difficult time renouncing their US citizenship, especially during the pandemic.

Things get a little more complicated with children who naturalise because many countries won’t allow a minor to give up their nationality. So in those cases, the naturalised child will have to choose which citizenship to hold once they turn 18.

Are there any exceptions?

Yes, there are a few exceptions. Most notably, the new citizenship rules for victims of the National Socialist (Nazi) regime, in place since 2020, allowed victims (and their descendants) of the national socialist regime to apply for dual citizenship.

All former Austrian citizens who were forced to leave before 15th May 1955 can apply for dual citizenship. This includes citizens of successor states of the former Austro-Hungarian Monarchy who were residents in Austria.

The law extends to their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, including those that were adopted as a child.

Additionally, people can be allowed to have dual citizenship after naturalisation in very rare, state-approve exceptions.

“Only if the award of Austrian citizenship is in the special interest of the Republic of Austria (award in the interest of the state) due to the extraordinary achievements already made by the person and still to be expected from him/her, Austria waives the withdrawal from the previous state association.”

Useful vocabulary
Staatsbürgerschaft – citizenship
minderjährige Personen – minors
Voraussetzungen – prerequisites
bestimmten Zeitraum – specific period of time
Nachweis von DeutschKenntnissen – Proof of knowledge of German

