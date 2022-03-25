For members
READER QUESTIONS
Reader question: Will my children get an Austrian passport if born in Austria?
Having an Austrian passport can bring many advantages, including rights to stay in the country and to vote in national elections, but are children born and raised here entitled to it?
Published: 25 March 2022 12:04 CET
An Austrian flag flies above a green meadow. Photo: TOBIAS SCHWARZ / AFP
READER QUESTIONS
Reader question: What are the rules for mowing your lawn in Austria?
As the weather gets warmer and the outdoors seems inviting once again, those who are lucky enough to have a garden should be mindful of the surprisingly large amount of rules for noise and lawn mowing in your own backyard.
Published: 21 March 2022 15:55 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments