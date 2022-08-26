Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

AUSTRIAN CITIZENSHIP

Austrian citizenship: Do you really have to renounce your original nationality?

Austria has one of the strictest laws around citizenship in Europe. But is it true you'd have to renounce your original nationality to become Austrian?

Published: 26 August 2022 10:49 CEST
Austrian citizenship: Do you really have to renounce your original nationality?
How hard is it to get Austrian citizenship? Photo by Ante Hamersmit on Unsplash

Austria has seen a big increase in the number of naturalisations, with 61 percent more occurring in the first half of 2022 than in the same period the year before.

In real numbers that meant that 8,158 people were awarded citizenship in the first six months of the year.

One of the reasons so few people become Austrian –  making it a country with almost 1.5 million people not entitled to vote – is that it is challenging to get citizenship.

READ ALSO: Austrian presidential elections: Why 1.4 million people can’t vote

And yes, in almost all cases, people who naturalise Austrian will have to revoke the citizenship of their home country.

Does Austria allow for dual citizenship?

Yes, it is possible to be a dual citizen in Austria. The more common case is “by blood”, meaning that the person was born to one Austrian parent and one foreign parent. The Alpine country has no issues with this person maintaining both citizenships (though the other country might have different rules).

This means that if you are British or American, for example, and you have a child with your Austrian partner, that baby will hold dual citizenship.

This is Austria and it gets a little trickier than that if the father is Austrian and the couple is not married, but you can read more about this here.

But what about naturalisation cases?

An awarded citizenship, meaning a person holds another citizenship and gets awarded an Austrian one without having “Austrian blood” (without jus sanguinis)

As a rule, foreign people who acquire Austrian citizenship must revoke their previous nationality.

According to the federal government, in cases where the previous home country won’t provide for an automatic loss of citizenship as the person takes on the Austrian one, you first become Austrian. Still, you need to revoke the previous nationality within two years.

READ ALSO: Could Austria change the rules around citizenship?

If you don’t show proof that you have “left the previous state association”, you will lose the right to Austrian nationality. Austria says you need to submit an official “certificate of dismissal” (Entlassungsurkunde) from your original country. This could be different types of documents, depending on the country – and could be easier or harder to get. 

Americans, for example, have had a notouriously difficult time renouncing their US citizenship, especially during the pandemic.

Things get a little more complicated with children who naturalise because many countries won’t allow a minor to give up their nationality. So in those cases, the naturalised child will have to choose which citizenship to hold once they turn 18.

Are there any exceptions?

Yes, there are a few exceptions. Most notably, the new citizenship rules for victims of the National Socialist (Nazi) regime, in place since 2020, allowed victims (and their descendants) of the national socialist regime to apply for dual citizenship.

READ ALSO: How can I apply for dual citizenship in Austria?

All former Austrian citizens who were forced to leave before 15th May 1955 can apply for dual citizenship. This includes citizens of successor states of the former Austro-Hungarian Monarchy who were residents in Austria.

The law extends to their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, including those that were adopted as a child.

Additionally, people can be allowed to have dual citizenship after naturalisation in very rare, state-approve exceptions.

“Only if the award of Austrian citizenship is in the special interest of the Republic of Austria (award in the interest of the state) due to the extraordinary achievements already made by the person and still to be expected from him/her, Austria waives the withdrawal from the previous state association.”

Useful vocabulary
Staatsbürgerschaft – citizenship
minderjährige Personen – minors
Voraussetzungen – prerequisites
bestimmten Zeitraum – specific period of time
Nachweis von DeutschKenntnissen – Proof of knowledge of German

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

AUSTRIAN CITIZENSHIP

Austria sees big jump in number of naturalised citizens

Austria has seen a 61 percent increase in the number of naturalisations in the first semester of 2022, but where are the new Austrian citizens originally from?

Published: 22 August 2022 10:21 CEST
Austria sees big jump in number of naturalised citizens

The first six months of 2022 saw 8,158 people being awarded Austrian citizenship through naturalisation processes.

That’s 61 percent more naturalisations than in the same period of the previous year (5,057 naturalisations) and 52.5 percent more than the first half of 2019, before the pandemic, according to data released by Statistik Austria.

READ ALSO: Austrian presidential elections: Why 1.4 million people can’t vote

“The strong increase is primarily due to naturalisations of victims of National Socialism (Nazism) and their descendants, who account for almost 30 percent of the newly naturalised persons in the first half of the year,” says Tobias Thomas, Director General of Statistik Austria.

In 2020, an amendment to the Austrian Citizenship Act allowed descendants of victims of the National Socialist (Nazi) regime to apply for dual citizenship. With this, descendants of the Nazi regime were allowed to become Austrians without giving up their previous citizenship.

READ ALSO: How descendants of victims of Nazism can apply for Austrian citizenship

In the first half of 2022, 2,421 people (of whom 2,396 live abroad) were granted Austrian citizenship under the new amendment, corresponding to 29.7 percent of all naturalisations in this half-year.

Who are the new citizens?

People who were naturalised under this new guidance are most frequently nationals of Israel (939 or 11.5 percent of all naturalised persons in the first half of 2022), the United States (546 or 6.7 percent) and the United Kingdom (525 or 6.4 percent).

Other naturalised individuals (a total of 5,737 persons) were most frequently nationals of Turkey (603 or 7.4 percent), Syria (531 or 6.5 percent) and Bosnia and Herzegovina (469 or 5.7 percent).

Half of the naturalisations in the first six months of 2022 were women (50.3 percent), and about a third were minors under 18 (31.9 percent). Almost a quarter of the newly naturalised persons were born in Austria (1,923 or 23.6 percent).

READ ALSO: MAP: Who are the foreigners in Austria?

In all states, more people were naturalised in the first half of 2022 than in the same period of the previous year.

The relative increases were highest in Vorarlberg (up by 59.7 percent to 313 naturalisations), followed by Vienna (43.0 percent to 2 265) and Styria (+38.0 percent to 487).

Compared to the first half of 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, there were also more naturalisations in seven states, especially Carinthia (an 81.5 percent increase to 265 naturalisations).

Only in Vienna (3.5 percent decrease to 2,265) and in Upper Austria (1.2 percent decrease to 757) were there fewer naturalisations compared to 2019.

READ ALSO: Diversity and jobs: How migrants contribute to Vienna’s economy

SHOW COMMENTS