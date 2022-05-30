For members
Could Austria change the rules around citizenship?
Austria has some strict requirements on how and who can become an Austrian citizen, and the presidential elections have brought the debate back into the spotlight. Could the rules change?
Could presidential criticism lead to Austrian citizenship rule changes?
Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen has hit out at Austria's naturalisation process, saying "the hurdles are too high". But how hard is it to get Austrian citizenship - and will the criticism lead to change?
